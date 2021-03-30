easily start and stop an X Virtual Frame Buffer from your node apps.

Usage

var Xvfb = require ( 'xvfb' ); var options = {}; var xvfb = new Xvfb(options); xvfb.start( function ( err, xvfbProcess ) { xvfb.stop( function ( err ) { }); });

The Xvfb constructor takes four options:

displayNum - the X display to use, defaults to the lowest unused display number >= 99 if reuse is false or 99 if reuse is true.

- the X display to use, defaults to the lowest unused display number >= 99 if is false or 99 if is true. reuse - whether to reuse an existing Xvfb instance if it already exists on the X display referenced by displayNum.

- whether to reuse an existing Xvfb instance if it already exists on the X display referenced by displayNum. timeout - number of milliseconds to wait when starting Xvfb before assuming it failed to start, defaults to 2000.

- number of milliseconds to wait when starting Xvfb before assuming it failed to start, defaults to 2000. silent - don't pipe Xvfb stderr to the process's stderr.

- don't pipe Xvfb stderr to the process's stderr. xvfb_args - Extra arguments to pass to Xvfb .

- Extra arguments to pass to . onStderrData - Function to receive stderr output

Debugging

Run with DEBUG=xvfb environment variable to see debug messages. If you want to see log messages from the Xvfb process itself, use DEBUG=xvfb,xvfb-process .

