easily start and stop an X Virtual Frame Buffer from your node apps.
var Xvfb = require('xvfb');
var options = {}; // optional
var xvfb = new Xvfb(options);
xvfb.start(function(err, xvfbProcess) {
// code that uses the virtual frame buffer here
xvfb.stop(function(err) {
// the Xvfb is stopped
});
});
The Xvfb constructor takes four options:
displayNum - the X display to use, defaults to the lowest unused display number >= 99 if
reuse is false or 99 if
reuse is true.
reuse - whether to reuse an existing Xvfb instance if it already exists on the X display referenced by displayNum.
timeout - number of milliseconds to wait when starting Xvfb before assuming it failed to start, defaults to 2000.
silent - don't pipe Xvfb stderr to the process's stderr.
xvfb_args - Extra arguments to pass to
Xvfb.
onStderrData - Function to receive
stderr output
Run with
DEBUG=xvfb environment variable to see debug messages. If you want
to see log messages from the Xvfb process itself, use
DEBUG=xvfb,xvfb-process.
Forked from node-xvfb
both of which served as inspiration for this package.