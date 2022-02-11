Documentation | Changelog | Roadmap

The web has evolved. Finally, testing has too.

Fast, easy and reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser.

Join us, we're hiring.





What is Cypress?

Installing

Install Cypress for Mac, Linux, or Windows, then get started.

npm install cypress --save-dev

or

yarn add cypress --dev

Contributing

- develop branch

- branch - master branch

Please see our Contributing Guideline which explains repo organization, linting, testing, and other steps.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Badges

Let the world know your project is using Cypress.io to test with this cool badge