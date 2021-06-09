Adds value / object / DOM element snapshot testing support to Cypress test runner

Note

Please take a look at a few other Cypress snapshot plugins: cypress-plugin-snapshots, cypress-image-snapshot.

Install

Requires Node version 6 or above.

npm install --save-dev @cypress/snapshot

Use

After installing, add the following to your cypress/support/commands.js file

require ( '@cypress/snapshot' ).register()

This registers a new command to create new snapshot or compare value to old snapshot

describe( 'my tests' , () => { it( 'works' , () => { cy.log( 'first snapshot' ) cy.wrap({ foo : 42 }).snapshot() cy.log( 'second snapshot' ) cy.wrap({ bar : 101 }).snapshot() }) }) describe( 'focused input field' , () => { it( 'is empty and then typed into' , () => { cy.visit( 'http://todomvc.com/examples/react/' ) cy .focused() .snapshot( 'initial' ) .type( 'eat healthy breakfast' ) .snapshot( 'after typing' ) }) })

By default, the snapshot object can be found in file snapshots.js . In the above case it would look something like this

module .exports = { "focused input field" : { "is empty and then typed into" : { "initial" : { "tagName" : "input" , "attributes" : { "class" : "new-todo" , "placeholder" : "What needs to be done?" , "value" : "" } }, "after typing" : { "tagName" : "input" , "attributes" : { "class" : "new-todo" , "placeholder" : "What needs to be done?" , "value" : "eat healthy breakfast" } } } }, "my tests" : { "works" : { "1" : { "foo" : 42 }, "2" : { "bar" : 101 } } } }

If you change the site values, the saved snapshot will no longer match, throwing an error

Click on the SNAPSHOT step in the Command Log to see expected and current value printed in the DevTools.

Options

You can control snapshot comparison and behavior through a few options.

cy.get(...).snapshot({ name : 'human snapshot name' , json : false })

Configuration

This module provides some configuration options:

useRelativeSnapshots

Set to true in order to store your snapshots for each test run next to the inital test caller rather than at the base working directory.

Note: requires the readFileMaybe plugin to be configured see https://on.cypress.io/task#Read-a-file-that-might-not-exist

snapshotFileName

Set to a string to name your snapshot something other than 'snapshots.js'

Usage

Set the configuration options as part of the Cypress config. See https://docs.cypress.io/guides/references/configuration.html

Debugging

To debug this module run with environment variable DEBUG=@cypress/snapshot

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb@cypress.io> © Cypress.io 2017

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame u if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 Cypress.io <gleb@cypress.io>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.