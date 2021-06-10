Simple commands to skip a test based on platform, browser or an url
it('skips this test when running on Mac', () => {
cy.log('about to run custom command to skip this test')
.wait(1000)
.skipOn('mac')
})
This is a simple utility plugin until Cypress supports filtering of tests.
npm install -D @cypress/skip-test
You can use this module as custom Cypress commands
cy.skipOn and
cy.onlyOn or by importing its functions. To use custom commands like
cy.skipOn, add this module to your support file
cypress/support/index.js
require('@cypress/skip-test/support')
cy.skipOn
Skip this test if running in Electron browser
it('only runs on Electron', () => {
cy.skipOn('electron')
// the rest of the test
})
Skip this test if running on Windows platform
it('runs on Linux and Mac', () => {
cy.skipOn('windows')
// the rest of the test
})
cy.onlyOn
Continues the test only when running on Mac, skips when running on any other platform
it('runs on Mac only', () => {
cy.onlyOn('mac')
// the rest of the test
})
Continues this test only when running against
localhost. Use
baseUrl to set the url to compare.
it('only tests localhost', () => {
cy.onlyOn('localhost')
// the rest of the test
})
import { onlyOn, skipOn } from '@cypress/skip-test'
it('runs only on Mac', () => {
// using the exported function instead of
// the custom command cy.onlyOn(...)
onlyOn('mac')
})
it('skips on Mac', () => {
skipOn('darwin')
})
Instead of dynamically skipping a test at run-time, you can hide entire blocks of tests using the callback format.
import { onlyOn, skipOn } from '@cypress/skip-test'
onlyOn('mac', () => {
// this callback will only evaluate on Mac
// thus the tests will be completely hidden from other platforms
describe('Mac tests', () => {
it('works', () => {})
})
})
skipOn('mac', () => {
// this test will run on every platform but Mac
it('hides this test on Mac', () => {})
})
Tip: you can nest the callbacks to combine the conditions
// run these group of tests only on Mac and only on Chrome
onlyOn('mac', () => {
onlyOn('chrome', () => {
it('works', () => {})
})
})
When skipping a block of tests or a single test using browser name, it will insert a dummy empty test to let you know what has happened
skipOn('firefox', () => {
it('works', () => {...})
it('works too', () => {...})
})
// output in the console
// Skipping test(s) on firefox
You can pass a boolean to each function or command if you want to calculate when to run the tests yourself.
// run this test if S is "foo"
cy.onlyOn(S === 'foo')
You can use callback form with the flag
onlyOn(S === 'foo', () => {
describe('foo', () => {
it('works', () => {...})
})
})
Also you can pass sync and async function returning boolean flag.
// run this test if function returns true
const fnReturningTrue = () => true
cy.onlyOn(fnReturningTrue())
// run this test if async function returns true
const fnReturningPromiseTrue = () => new Promise((resolve) => resolve(true))
cy.onlyOn(fnReturningPromiseTrue())
You can even run other Cypress commands before deciding to skip or continue
it('runs if task returns production', () => {
cy.task('getDbName').then((name) => cy.onlyOn(name === 'production'))
// equivalent
cy.task('getDbName').then((name) => onlyOn(name === 'production'))
// equivalent
cy.task('getDbName')
.then((name) => name === 'production')
.then(onlyOn)
})
isOn
You can check the condition against a browser name or an environment yourself.
import { isOn } from '@cypress/skip-test'
it('loads users', () => {
// when running on Windows locally, the backend is not running
// thus we need to stub XHR requests
if (isOn('windows') && isOn('localhost')) {
cy.server()
cy.route('/users', 'fixture:users')
}
cy.visit('/')
cy.get('.user').should('have.length', 10)
})
You can skip or run tests in headed / headless environments
import { skipOn, onlyOn } from '@cypress/skip-test'
skipOn('headed', () => {
it('skips the current test in headed mode', () => {
cy.wrap(true).should('equal', true)
})
})
onlyOn('headless', () => {
it('runs only in headless mode', () => { ... })
})
Note: when skipping tests in this case, it will insert an empty placeholder test to provide information why the tests were skipped.
- Skipping test(s), not on headed
ENVIRONMENT
This module also reads special environment variable
ENVIRONMENT inside its checks. For example, to only stub network calls on
staging environment, execute the tests like this:
CYPRESS_ENVIRONMENT=staging npx cypress run
Inside the spec file you can write
import {onlyOn, skipOn} from '@cypress/skip-test'
const stubServer = () => {
cy.server()
cy.route('/api/me', 'fx:me.json')
cy.route('/api/permissions', 'fx:permissions.json')
// Lots of fixtures ...
}
it('works', () => {
onlyOn('staging', stubServer)
...
})
skipOn('staging', () => {
it('works on non-staging', () => {...})
})
The test
works will stub network calls when running on
staging, but will skip calling
stubServer for other environments. The test
works on non-staging will be skipped when the environment is
staging.
You can chain conditions together
it('combination of skip and only', () => {
cy.skipOn('firefox')
cy.onlyOn('electron').onlyOn('mac')
cy.log('running test')
})
If the test runs, it will print the conditions in the command log
To get typings, reference this module, for example by using
reference comment
/// <reference types="@cypress/skip-test" />
For more details read Cypress Intelligent Completion Guide
Skipping tests in Mocha at run-time skips the
afterEach hooks. In this example,
afterEach will be skipped, and
after hook will run.
it('example', () => {
cy.skipOn('mac')
})
afterEach(() => {
// this will be skipped when a test is skipped
})
after(() => {
// this will run even after skipping test
})