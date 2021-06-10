Simple commands to skip a test based on platform, browser or an url

it( 'skips this test when running on Mac' , () => { cy.log( 'about to run custom command to skip this test' ) .wait( 1000 ) .skipOn( 'mac' ) })

Important

This is a simple utility plugin until Cypress supports filtering of tests.

Install

npm install -D @cypress/skip-test

Example

You can use this module as custom Cypress commands cy.skipOn and cy.onlyOn or by importing its functions. To use custom commands like cy.skipOn , add this module to your support file cypress/support/index.js

require ( '@cypress/skip-test/support' )

Skip this test if running in Electron browser

it( 'only runs on Electron' , () => { cy.skipOn( 'electron' ) })

Skip this test if running on Windows platform

it( 'runs on Linux and Mac' , () => { cy.skipOn( 'windows' ) })

Continues the test only when running on Mac, skips when running on any other platform

it( 'runs on Mac only' , () => { cy.onlyOn( 'mac' ) })

Continues this test only when running against localhost . Use baseUrl to set the url to compare.

it( 'only tests localhost' , () => { cy.onlyOn( 'localhost' ) })

imports

import { onlyOn, skipOn } from '@cypress/skip-test' it( 'runs only on Mac' , () => { onlyOn( 'mac' ) }) it( 'skips on Mac' , () => { skipOn( 'darwin' ) })

imports with callback

Instead of dynamically skipping a test at run-time, you can hide entire blocks of tests using the callback format.

import { onlyOn, skipOn } from '@cypress/skip-test' onlyOn( 'mac' , () => { describe( 'Mac tests' , () => { it( 'works' , () => {}) }) }) skipOn( 'mac' , () => { it( 'hides this test on Mac' , () => {}) })

Tip: you can nest the callbacks to combine the conditions

onlyOn( 'mac' , () => { onlyOn( 'chrome' , () => { it( 'works' , () => {}) }) })

When skipping a block of tests or a single test using browser name, it will insert a dummy empty test to let you know what has happened

skipOn( 'firefox' , () => { it( 'works' , () => {...}) it( 'works too' , () => {...}) })

boolean flag

You can pass a boolean to each function or command if you want to calculate when to run the tests yourself.

cy.onlyOn(S === 'foo' )

You can use callback form with the flag

onlyOn(S === 'foo' , () => { describe( 'foo' , () => { it( 'works' , () => {...}) }) })

Also you can pass sync and async function returning boolean flag.

const fnReturningTrue = () => true cy.onlyOn(fnReturningTrue())

const fnReturningPromiseTrue = () => new Promise ( ( resolve ) => resolve( true )) cy.onlyOn(fnReturningPromiseTrue())

You can even run other Cypress commands before deciding to skip or continue

it( 'runs if task returns production' , () => { cy.task( 'getDbName' ).then( ( name ) => cy.onlyOn(name === 'production' )) cy.task( 'getDbName' ).then( ( name ) => onlyOn(name === 'production' )) cy.task( 'getDbName' ) .then( ( name ) => name === 'production' ) .then(onlyOn) })

isOn

You can check the condition against a browser name or an environment yourself.

import { isOn } from '@cypress/skip-test' it( 'loads users' , () => { if (isOn( 'windows' ) && isOn( 'localhost' )) { cy.server() cy.route( '/users' , 'fixture:users' ) } cy.visit( '/' ) cy.get( '.user' ).should( 'have.length' , 10 ) })

Headed

You can skip or run tests in headed / headless environments

import { skipOn, onlyOn } from '@cypress/skip-test' skipOn( 'headed' , () => { it( 'skips the current test in headed mode' , () => { cy.wrap( true ).should( 'equal' , true ) }) }) onlyOn( 'headless' , () => { it( 'runs only in headless mode' , () => { ... }) })

Note: when skipping tests in this case, it will insert an empty placeholder test to provide information why the tests were skipped.

- Skipping test(s), not on headed

ENVIRONMENT

This module also reads special environment variable ENVIRONMENT inside its checks. For example, to only stub network calls on staging environment, execute the tests like this:

CYPRESS_ENVIRONMENT=staging npx cypress run

Inside the spec file you can write

import {onlyOn, skipOn} from '@cypress/skip-test' const stubServer = () => { cy.server() cy.route( '/api/me' , 'fx:me.json' ) cy.route( '/api/permissions' , 'fx:permissions.json' ) } it( 'works' , () => { onlyOn( 'staging' , stubServer) ... }) skipOn( 'staging' , () => { it( 'works on non-staging' , () => {...}) })

The test works will stub network calls when running on staging , but will skip calling stubServer for other environments. The test works on non-staging will be skipped when the environment is staging .

Notes

You can chain conditions together

it( 'combination of skip and only' , () => { cy.skipOn( 'firefox' ) cy.onlyOn( 'electron' ).onlyOn( 'mac' ) cy.log( 'running test' ) })

If the test runs, it will print the conditions in the command log

Intellisense

To get typings, reference this module, for example by using reference comment

For more details read Cypress Intelligent Completion Guide

Warning

Skipping tests in Mocha at run-time skips the afterEach hooks. In this example, afterEach will be skipped, and after hook will run.

it( 'example' , () => { cy.skipOn( 'mac' ) }) afterEach( () => { }) after( () => { })

