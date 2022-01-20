Validate, sanitize and document JSON schemas

Motivation

Explicit JSON schemas describing objects passed around in your system are good!

they are a living testable documentation instead of manual Wiki editing

provide examples for tests and integrations

validate inputs and outputs of the API calls

Schemas

Each individual schema object should have 3 parts: a version, an example and a JSON schema describing its properties. See test/example-schemas.ts. Start with a single ObjectSchema that describes a particular version of an object

import { ObjectSchema } from '@cypress/schema-tools' const person100: ObjectSchema = { version: { major: 1 , minor: 0 , patch: 0 , }, schema: { type : 'object' , title: 'Person' , description: 'An example schema describing a person' , properties: { name: { type : 'string' , format: 'name' , description: 'this person needs a name' , }, age: { type : 'integer' , minimum: 0 , description: 'Age in years' , }, }, required: [ 'name' , 'age' ], }, example: { name: 'Joe' , age: 10 , }, }

You can have multiple separate versions of the "Person" schema, and then combine them into single object.

import {ObjectSchema, VersionedSchema, versionSchemas} from '@cypress/schema-tools' const person100: ObjectSchema = { ... } const person110: ObjectSchema = { ... } const person200: ObjectSchema = { ... } const personVersions: VersionedSchema = versionSchemas(person100, person110, person200)

Finally, you probably have "Person" versioned schema, and maybe "Organization" and maybe some other schemas. So put them into a single collection

import { SchemaCollection, combineSchemas } from '@cypress/schema-tools' export const schemas: SchemaCollection = combineSchemas( personVersions, organizationVersions, )

Now you can use the schemas object to validate and sanitize any object.

Formats

In addition to the formats included with JSON-schemas you can define custom formats that will be used to validate values. Start with a single custom format to describe an UUID for example

import { CustomFormat, CustomFormats } from '@cypress/schema-tools' const uuid: CustomFormat = { name: 'uuid' , description: 'GUID used through the system' , detect: /^[0-9a-f]{8}-[0-9a-f]{4}-[0-9a-f]{4}-[0-9a-f]{4}-[0-9a-f]{12}$/ , defaultValue: 'ffffffff-ffff-ffff-ffff-ffffffffffff' , } export const formats: CustomFormats = { uuid }

Now every time you use your schemas, pass the formats too so that the validator knows how to check values from custom formats.

const employee100: ObjectSchema = { version: { major: 1 , minor: 0 , patch: 0 , }, schema: { type : 'object' , title: 'Employee' , properties: { id: { type : 'string' , format: 'uuid' , }, }, }, example: { id: 'a368dbfd-08e4-4698-b9a3-b2b660a11835' , }, } assertSchema(schemas, formats)( 'Employee' , '1.0.0' )(someObject)

API

hasSchema

Returns true if the given schema exists in the collection. Curried function.

import { hasSchema } from '@cypress/schema-tools' import { schemas } from './schemas' hasSchema(schemas, 'Name' , '1.0.0' ) hasSchema(schemas)( 'FooBarBaz' )( '1.0.0' )

documentSchemas

You can document your schemas using provided method. Example code file

import { documentSchemas } from '@cypress/schema-tools' import { schemas } from './schemas' import { formats } from './formats' console .log(documentSchemas(schemas, formats))

Call it from your NPM scripts

{ "scripts" : { "document" : "ts-node ./document.ts > schemas.md" }, "devDependencies" : { "ts-node" : "5.0.1" , "typescript" : "2.8.1" } }

If you want to tell where a schema is coming from, you can set package name, which will add a note to the output Markdown

import { setPackageName, documentSchemas } from '@cypress/schema-tools' import { schemas } from './schemas' setPackageName(schemas, 'my-schemas' ) console .log(documentSchemas(schemas, formats))

Checks a given object against a schema and returns list of errors if the object does not pass the schema. Returns true if the object passes schema, and a list of strings if there are errors (I know, we should use Either or Validation).

import { validate } from '@cypress/schema-tools' import { schemas } from './my-schemas' import { formats } from './my-formats' const validatePerson100 = validate(schemas, formats)( 'person' , '1.0.0' ) const result = validatePerson100(someObject) if (result === true ) { } else { const errorMessage = result.join( '

' ) console .error(errorMessage) }

Typical validation messages are

data.createdAt is required data.createdAt must be date - time format

To stop after finding initial set of errors, pass greedy = false flag

const validatePerson100 = validate(schemas, formats, false )( 'person' , '1.0.0' )

assertSchema

Checks a given object against schemas (and formats) and throws a SchemaError if the object violates the given schema.

try { assertSchema(schemas, formats)( 'Person' , '1.0.0' )(object) } catch (e) { console .error(e.message) }

You can substitute some fields from example object to help with dynamic data. For example, to avoid breaking on invalid id value, we can tell assertSchema to use id value from the example object.

const o = { name : 'Mary' , age : -1 , } assertSchema(schemas, formats)( 'Person' , '1.0.0' , { substitutions : [ 'age' ], })(o)

You can also limit the error message and omit some properties. Typically the error message with include list of errors, current and example objects, which might create a wall of text. To omit object and example but leave other fields when forming error message use

const o = { name : 'Mary' , age : -1 , } assertSchema(schemas, formats)( 'Person' , '1.0.0' , { omit : { object : true , example : true , }, })(o)

By default the json schema check is greedy but you can limit it via an option

assertSchema(schemas, formats)( 'Person' , '1.0.0' , { greedy : false })

trim

Often you have an object that has more properties than the schema allows. For example if you have new result that should go to "older" clients, you might want to trim the result object and then assert schema.

import { trim } from '@cypress/schema-tools' const trimPerson = trim(schemas, 'Person' , '1.0.0' ) const person = ... const trimmed = trimPerson(person)

fill

The opposite of trim . Tries to fill missing object properties with explicit default values from the schema. See test/fill-test.ts for example.

sanitize

If you schema has dynamic data, like timestamps or uuids, it is impossible to compare objects without first deleting some fields, breaking the schema. To solve this you can mark some properties with format and if that format has a default value, you can replace all dynamic values with default ones.

In the example below the name property has format called name like this

name: { type : 'string' , format : 'name' }

Now we can sanitize any object which will replace name value with default value, but will keep other properties unchanged.

import { sanitize, getDefaults } from '@cypress/schema-tools' const name: CustomFormat = { name : 'name' , description : 'Custom name format' , detect : /^[A-Z][a-z]+$/ , defaultValue : 'Buddy' , } const exampleFormats: CustomFormats = { name, } const formatDefaults = getDefaults(exampleFormats) const object = { name : 'joe' , age : 21 , } const sanitizePerson = sanitize(schemas, formatDefaults)( 'person' , '1.0.0' ) const result = sanitizePerson(object)

For another example see test/sanitize-test.ts

bind

There are multiple methods to validate, assert or sanitize an object against a schema. All take schemas and (optional) formats. But a project using schema tools probably has a single collection of schemas that it wants to use again and again. The bind method makes it easy to bind the first argument in each function to a schema collection and just call methods with an object later.

import { schemas } from './my-schemas' import { formats } from './my-formats' import { bind } from '@cypress/schema-tools' const api = bind({ schemas, formats }) api.assertSchema( 'name' , '1.0.0' )(someObject)

See test/bind-test.ts for examples

SchemaError

When asserting an object against a schema a custom error is thrown. It is an instance of Error , with a very detailed message. It also has additional properties.

errors is the list of strings with individual validation errors

is the list of strings with individual validation errors object the object being validated

the object being validated example example object for the schema

example object for the schema schemaName is the title of the schema, like Person

is the title of the schema, like schemaVersion the version like 1.0.0 of the schema violated, if known.

addProperty

You can easily extend existing schema using included addProperty function. See src/actions.ts and test/add-property-test.ts for examples.

extend

Rather than add a single property at a time, you can simply use extend(existingSchema, newSchemaObj) .

The existingSchema will be deep cloned and have the newSchemaObj properties merged in.

If newSchemaObj.version is not provided, then the previous schema's semver minor property will be bumped by one.

Fields like required are automatically unioned.

See src/actions.ts and test/extend-schema-test.ts for examples.

oneOfRegex

A little utility function to create a regular expression to match only the given strings.

import { oneOfRegex } from '@cypress/schema-tools' const r = oneOfRegex( 'foo' , 'bar' ) r.test( 'foo' ) r.test( 'bar' ) r.toString()

Debugging

To see log messages from this module, run with DEBUG=schema-tools

Testing

Uses ava-ts to run Ava test runner directly against TypeScript test files. Use npm t to build and test everything in the test folder.

To run a single test file, use command

npx ava-ts test /<file-name.ts>

To update snapshots and use verbose reporter (prints test names)

npx ava-ts test/<file- name .ts>

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.