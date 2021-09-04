openbase logo
@cypress/react-tooltip

by cypress-io
0.5.3 (see all)

A tooltip component for React apps

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Tooltip renovate-app badge CircleCI

A tooltip component for React apps utilizing the excellent popper.js library.

Installation

npm install --save @cypress/react-tooltip

Usage

import Tooltip from '@cypress/react-tooltip'

<Tooltip title="Hello World">
  <button>Click me</button>
</Tooltip>

The tooltip will automatically appear when mousing over the button and disappear when mousing out from the button.

Options

optiondefaultdescriptionsupported values
titleundefinedRequired. The tooltip contentAnything renderable by React (string, number, element, etc)
placement'top'The placement of the tooltipPlacements supported by popper.js
visibleundefinedWhether to show the tooltip when rendered. This overrides the default showing/hiding on mouse-over/mouse-outtrue or false
className'tooltip'Class applied to the tooltip
wrapperClassName''Class applied to the <span> that wraps the children of <Tooltip>
updateCueundefinedA prop that indicates that the tooltip's position should update. If the size of the tooltip target changes while the tooltip is showing, the tooltip won't know to update its position. Set this to something that's tied to the target's size or just to a new value to trigger an update of the tooltip's position.

Development

# watches JS and SCSS for changes and compiles
# runs tests for associated
npm run watch

# run all tests
npm test

# creates a demo page at http:localhost:8888/design.html for design purposes
npm run design

Changelog

For latest changelog see cypress-io/react-tooltip/releases. Older changes are below:

0.2.2 - (03/10/17)

  • Add customizable tooltip border

0.2.1 - (03/10/17)

  • Fix issues with class names

0.2.0 - (03/10/17)

  • Allow specifying tooltip class name and wrapper class name

0.1.4 - (03/10/17)

  • Upgrade popper.js to 1.x.x

0.1.1 - (09/29/16)

  • Guard against updating popper state when unmounted

0.1.0 - (09/28/16)

  • Initial release

