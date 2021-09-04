React Tooltip

A tooltip component for React apps utilizing the excellent popper.js library.

Installation

npm install --save @cypress/react-tooltip

Usage

import Tooltip from '@cypress/react-tooltip' <Tooltip title= "Hello World" > < button > Click me </ button > </ Tooltip >

The tooltip will automatically appear when mousing over the button and disappear when mousing out from the button.

Options

option default description supported values title undefined Required. The tooltip content Anything renderable by React (string, number, element, etc) placement 'top' The placement of the tooltip Placements supported by popper.js visible undefined Whether to show the tooltip when rendered. This overrides the default showing/hiding on mouse-over/mouse-out true or false className 'tooltip' Class applied to the tooltip wrapperClassName '' Class applied to the <span> that wraps the children of <Tooltip> updateCue undefined A prop that indicates that the tooltip's position should update. If the size of the tooltip target changes while the tooltip is showing, the tooltip won't know to update its position. Set this to something that's tied to the target's size or just to a new value to trigger an update of the tooltip's position.

Development

npm run watch npm test npm run design

Changelog

For latest changelog see cypress-io/react-tooltip/releases. Older changes are below:

Add customizable tooltip border

Fix issues with class names

Allow specifying tooltip class name and wrapper class name

Upgrade popper.js to 1.x.x

Guard against updating popper state when unmounted