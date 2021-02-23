Little module for CRA applications to instrument code without ejecting react-scripts
yarn add @cypress/instrument-cra
Then change your
npm start script to require this module before starting the dev server
{
"scripts": {
"start": "react-scripts -r @cypress/instrument-cra start",
}
}
This module assumes standard Create-React-App v3 JavaScript application with source files in the "src" folder.
When the app starts with
yarn start, you should see the coverage information under
window.__coverage__ information.
The instrumentation is done using Istanbul.js via babel-plugin-istanbul and is compatible with @cypress/code-coverage plugin.
If you want to exclude files from coverage, for example
src/serviceWorker.js, add an object named
nyc to
package.json following the nyc CLI configuration.
{
"nyc": {
"exclude": "src/serviceWorker.js"
}
}
To instrument a fork of
react-scripts, provide the path to the new
webpack.config.js in your
package.json as
cypressWebpackConfigPath, e.g.:
{
"cypressWebpackConfigPath": "./node_modules/@my-org/my-react-scripts-fork/config/webpack.config.js"
}
Usually, the code is only instrumented in the
development environment. If you want to force the instrumentation, set the environment variable
CYPRESS_INSTRUMENT_PRODUCTION=true
Run with environment variable
DEBUG=instrument-cra to see the verbose logs
If you try to start the application, and
react-scripts shows an error
There might be a problem with the project dependency tree., just create a local file
.env with. The problem is due to several versions of
babel-loader dependency between this plugin and your application.
SKIP_PREFLIGHT_CHECK=true
MIT License, see LICENSE