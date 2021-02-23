Little module for CRA applications to instrument code without ejecting react-scripts

Install and use

yarn add @ cypress / instrument - cra

Then change your npm start script to require this module before starting the dev server

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "react-scripts -r @cypress/instrument-cra start" , } }

This module assumes standard Create-React-App v3 JavaScript application with source files in the "src" folder.

When the app starts with yarn start , you should see the coverage information under window.__coverage__ information.

The instrumentation is done using Istanbul.js via babel-plugin-istanbul and is compatible with @cypress/code-coverage plugin.

Exclude files

If you want to exclude files from coverage, for example src/serviceWorker.js , add an object named nyc to package.json following the nyc CLI configuration.

{ "nyc" : { "exclude" : "src/serviceWorker.js" } }

Instrument a fork

To instrument a fork of react-scripts , provide the path to the new webpack.config.js in your package.json as cypressWebpackConfigPath , e.g.:

{ "cypressWebpackConfigPath" : "./node_modules/@my-org/my-react-scripts-fork/config/webpack.config.js" }

Force instrumentation

Usually, the code is only instrumented in the development environment. If you want to force the instrumentation, set the environment variable

CYPRESS_INSTRUMENT_PRODUCTION = true

Debugging

Run with environment variable DEBUG=instrument-cra to see the verbose logs

Notes

If you try to start the application, and react-scripts shows an error There might be a problem with the project dependency tree. , just create a local file .env with. The problem is due to several versions of babel-loader dependency between this plugin and your application.

SKIP_PREFLIGHT_CHECK = true

Examples

In this repository

External

License

MIT License, see LICENSE