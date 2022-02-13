GitHub Action for running Cypress end-to-end tests. Includes NPM installation, custom caching and lots of configuration options.

Examples

Basic

name: End-to-end tests on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2

The workflow file .github/workflows/example-basic.yml shows how Cypress runs on GH Actions using Ubuntu (16, 18, or 20), on Windows, and on Mac without additional OS dependencies necessary.

Note: this package assumes that cypress is declared as a development dependency in the package.json file. The cypress NPM module is required to run Cypress via its NPM module API.

Explicit version

Best practice:

Our examples specify the tag of the action to use listing only the major version @v2

- name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2

When using cypress-io/github-action@v2 from your workflow file, you automatically will be using the latest tagged version from this repository. If you want to precisely control the version of this module, use the full tag version, for example:

- name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2.2.7

By using the full version tag, you will avoid accidentally using a newer version of the action.

Browser

Specify the browser name or path with browser parameter

name: E2E on Chrome on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 name: E2E on Chrome steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: browser: chrome

Firefox

In order to run Firefox, you need to use non-root user (Firefox security restriction).

name: Firefox on: push jobs: firefox: runs-on: ubuntu-latest container: image: cypress/browsers:node12.16.1-chrome80-ff73 options: --user 1001 steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: browser: firefox

Note: the magical user id 1001 works because it matches permissions settings on the home folder, see issue #104

Edge

name: Edge on: push jobs: tests: runs-on: windows-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: browser: edge

Note: Microsoft has not released Edge for Linux yet, thus you need to run these tests on Windows or Mac runners with Edge preinstalled. You can use cypress info command to see the browsers installed on the machine.

Headless

Run the browser in headless mode

name: Chrome headless on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: browser: chrome headless: true

Docker image

You can run tests in a GH Action in your Docker container.

name: E2E in custom container on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 container: cypress/browsers:node12.13.0-chrome78-ff70 steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: browser: chrome

Env

Specify the env argument with env parameter

name: Cypress tests on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run with env uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: env: host=api.dev.local,port=4222

When passing the environment variables this way, unfortunately due to GitHub Actions syntax, the variables should be listed in a single line, which can be hard to read. As an alternative, you can use the step's env block where every variable can be set on its own line. In this case, you should prefix every variable with CYPRESS_ because such variables are loaded by Cypress automatically. The above code example is equivalent to:

name: Cypress tests on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run with env uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 env: CYPRESS_host: api.dev.local CYPRESS_port: 4222

For more examples, see the workflow example below.

Specs

Specify the spec files to run with spec parameter

name: Cypress tests on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: name: Cypress run runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: spec: cypress/integration/spec1.js

You can pass multiple multiple specs and wild card patterns using multi-line parameter, see example-config.yml:

spec: | cypress/integration/spec-a.js cypress/**/*-b.js

For more information, visit the Cypress command-line docs.

Project

Specify the project to run with project parameter

name: Cypress tests on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: name: Cypress run runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: project: ./some/nested/folder

For more information, visit the Cypress command-line docs.

Record test results on Cypress Dashboard

name: Cypress tests on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: name: Cypress run runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: record: true env: CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY: ${{ secrets.CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY }} GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

Tip 1: We recommend using the action with on: [push] instead of on: [pull_request] to get the most accurate information related to the commit on the dashboard. With pull requests, the merge commit is created automatically and might not correspond to a meaningful commit in the repository.

Tip 2: we recommend passing the GITHUB_TOKEN secret (created by the GH Action automatically) as an environment variable. This will allow correctly identifying every build and avoid confusion when re-running a build.

Tip 3: if running on pull_request event, the commit message is "merge SHA into SHA", which is not what you want probably. You can overwrite the commit message sent to the Dashboard by setting an environment variable. See issue 124 for details.

Tip 4: to record the project needs projectId . Typically this value is saved in the cypress.json file. If you want to avoid this, pass the project id using an environment variable:

name: Cypress tests on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: name: Cypress run runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: record: true env: CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY: ${{ secrets.CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY }} GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} CYPRESS_PROJECT_ID: ${{ secrets.PROJECT_ID }}

Quiet flag

You can provide quiet flag for cypress run to silence any Cypress specific output from stdout

name: example-quiet on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: ./ with: working-directory: examples/quiet quiet: true

Tag recordings

You can pass a single or multiple tags when recording a run. For example

name: tags on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-latest strategy: matrix: node: [10, 12 ] name: E2E on Node v${{ matrix.node }} steps: - name: Setup Node uses: actions/setup-node@v1 with: node-version: ${{ matrix.node }} - run: node -v - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: record: true tag: node-${{ matrix.node }} env: CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY: ${{ secrets.CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY }} GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

The recording will have tags as labels on the run.

You can pass multiple tags using commas like tag: node-10,nightly,staging .

Artifacts

If you don't record the test run on Cypress Dashboard, you can still store generated videos and screenshots as CI artifacts. See cypress-gh-action-example and the workflow example below

name: Artifacts on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 name: Artifacts steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 - uses: actions/upload-artifact@v2 if: failure() with: name: cypress-screenshots path: cypress/screenshots - uses: actions/upload-artifact@v2 if: always() with: name: cypress-videos path: cypress/videos

Config

Specify configuration values with config parameter

name: Cypress tests on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: name: Cypress run runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: config: pageLoadTimeout=100000,baseUrl=http://localhost:3000

Config File

Specify the path to your config file with config-file parameter

name: Cypress tests on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: name: Cypress run runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: config-file: tests/cypress-config.json

Parallel

Note: Cypress parallelization requires Cypress Dashboard account.

You can spin multiple containers running in parallel using strategy: matrix argument. Just add more dummy items to the containers: [1, 2, ...] array to spin more free or paid containers. Then use record and parallel parameters to load balance tests

name: Parallel Cypress Tests on: [push] jobs: test: name: Cypress run runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 strategy: fail-fast: false matrix: containers: [1, 2 , 3 ] steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: record: true parallel: true group: 'Actions example' env: CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY: ${{ secrets.CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY }} GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

Warning ⚠️: Cypress actions use GITHUB_TOKEN to get the correct branch and the number of jobs run, making it possible to re-run without the need of pushing an empty commit. If you don't want to use the GITHUB_TOKEN you can still run your tests without problem with the only note that Cypress Dashboard API connects parallel jobs into a single logical run using GitHub commit SHA plus workflow name. If you attempt to re-run GitHub checks, the Dashboard thinks the run has already ended. In order to truly rerun parallel jobs, push an empty commit with git commit --allow-empty -m "re-run checks" && git push . As another work around you can generate and cache a custom build id, read Adding a unique build number to GitHub Actions

The Cypress GH Action does not spawn or create any additional containers - it only links the multiple containers spawned using the matrix strategy into a single logical Dashboard run and into splitting the specs amongst the machines. See the Cypress parallelization guide for the explanation.

Component tests

You can run the Cypress component tests after running E2E tests by calling the action again with a custom command:

- name: Run E2E tests 🧪 uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 - name: Run Component tests 🧪 uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: install: false command: yarn cypress run-ct

See the example project cypress-react-component-example

Build app

You can run a build step before starting tests

name: Build on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: build: npm run build

Start server

If your tests run against a local server, use start parameter, the server will run in the background and will shut down after tests complete

name: With server on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: start: npm start

Note: sometimes on Windows you need to run a different start command. You can use start-windows parameter for this

name: With server on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: start: npm start start-windows: npm run start:windows:server

Note: GitHub cleans up the running server processes automatically. This action does not stop them.

Start multiple servers

You can start multiple server processes. For example, if you have an API to start using npm run api and the web server to start using npm run web you can put those commands in start using comma separation.

name: With servers on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-18.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: start: npm run api, npm run web

You can place the start commands in separate lines

with: start: | npm run api npm run web

If you are starting a local server and it takes a while to start, you can add a parameter wait-on and pass url to wait for the server to respond.

name: After server responds on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: start: npm start wait-on: 'http://localhost:8080'

By default, wait-on will retry for 60 seconds. You can pass a custom timeout in seconds using wait-on-timeout .

- uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: start: npm start wait-on: 'http://localhost:8080/status' wait-on-timeout: 120

You can wait for multiple URLs to respond by separating urls with a comma

- uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: start: npm run api, npm run web wait-on: 'http://localhost:3050, http://localhost:8080'

The action will wait for the first url to respond, then will check the second url, and so on.

You can even use your own command (usually by using npm , yarn , npx ) to wait for the server to respond. For example, if you want to use wait-on utility to ping the server and run the Cypress tests after the server responds:

- uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: start: npm start wait-on: 'npx wait-on --timeout 5000 http://localhost:3000'

See example-wait-on.yml workflow file.

If this action times out waiting for the server to respond, please see Debugging section in this README file.

Custom install command

If you want to overwrite the install command

- uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: install-command: yarn --frozen-lockfile --silent

See example-install-command.yml workflow file.

Command prefix

You can prefix the default test command using the command-prefix option. This is useful for example when running Percy, which requires the test command to be wrapped with percy exec -- .

name: Visual on: [push] jobs: e2e: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: start: npm start wait-on: 'http://localhost:8080' command-prefix: 'percy exec -- npx'

See live example angular-pizza-creator.

Custom test command

You can overwrite the Cypress run command with your own

steps: - name: Checkout 🛎 uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Custom tests 🧪 uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: command: npm run e2e:ci

See .github/workflows/example-custom-command.yml file.

Custom build id

You can overwrite ci-build-id used to link separate machines running tests into a single parallel run.

name: Parallel on: [push] jobs: test: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 strategy: matrix: containers: [1, 2 , 3 ] steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: record: true parallel: true group: 'Actions example' ci-build-id: '$ {{ github.sha }} -$ {{ github.workflow }} -$ {{ github.event_name }} ' env: CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY: ${{ secrets.CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY }} GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

Tip: see GitHub Actions environment variables and expression syntax.

Robust custom build id

If you re-run the GitHub workflow, if you use the same custom build id during recording, the Dashboard will cancel the run with "Build already finished" error. To avoid this, you need to generate a new custom build id on every workflow re-run. A good solution showing in the example-custom-ci-build-id.yml file is to run a common job first that just generates a new random ID. This ID can be used by the testing jobs to tie the build together. If the user re-runs the workflow a new unique build id is generated, allowing recording the new Dashboard run.

jobs: prepare: outputs: uuid: ${{ steps.uuid.outputs.value }} steps: - name: Generate unique ID 💎 id: uuid run: echo "::set-output name=value::sha-$GITHUB_SHA-time-$(date +" %s")" smoke-tests: needs: ['prepare'] steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: record: true parallel: true ci-build-id: ${{ needs.prepare.outputs.uuid }} env: CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY: ${{ secrets.EXAMPLE_RECORDING_KEY }}

See the example-custom-ci-build-id.yml for the full workflow

Working directory

In a monorepo, the end-to-end test might be placed in a different sub-folder from the application itself, like this

repo/ app/ e2e/ cypress cypress.json package.json

You can specify the e2e working directory when running Cypress tests using working-directory parameter

on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: start: npm start working-directory: e2e

See cypress-gh-action-monorepo for a running example

Subfolders

Sometimes Cypress and end-to-end tests have their own package.json file in a subfolder, like

root/ e2e/ (code for installing and running Cypress tests) package.json package-lock.json cypress.json cypress (code for running the "app" with "npm start") package.json yarn.lock

In that case you can combine this action with bahmutov/npm-install action to install dependencies separately.

name: E2E on: push jobs: test: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - uses: actions/checkout@master - name: Install root dependencies uses: bahmutov/npm-install@v1 - name: Start server in the background run: npm start & - name: Install Cypress and run tests uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: working-directory: e2e

See cypress-gh-action-subfolders for example.

Yarn workspaces

This action should discover Yarn workspace correctly. For example, see folder examples/start-and-yarn-workspaces and workflow file example-start-and-yarn-workspaces.yml

name: example-start-and-yarn-workspaces on: [push] jobs: single: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: working-directory: examples/start-and-yarn-workspaces/workspace-1 build: yarn run build start: yarn start wait-on: 'http://localhost:5000'

Custom cache key

Sometimes the default cache key does not work. For example, if you cannot share the Node modules across Node versions due to native extensions. In that case pass your own cache-key parameter.

name: End-to-end tests on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 strategy: matrix: node: [10, 12 ] name: E2E on Node v${{ matrix.node }} steps: - name: Setup Node uses: actions/setup-node@v1 with: node-version: ${{ matrix.node }} - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: record: true group: Tests on Node v${{ matrix.node }} cache-key: node-v${{ matrix.node }}-on-${{ runner.os }}-hash-${{ hashFiles('yarn.lock') }} env: CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY: ${{ secrets.CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY }} GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

Node versions

You can run your tests across multiple Node versions.

name: Node versions on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-latest strategy: matrix: node: [10, 12 ] name: E2E on Node v${{ matrix.node }} steps: - uses: actions/setup-node@v1 with: node-version: ${{ matrix.node }} - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2

Note: because this action uses npm ci and npx commands, it requires at least Node 8.12 that includes the version of NPM with those commands.

Split install and tests

Sometimes you may want to run additional commands between installation and tests. To enable this use the install and runTests parameters.

name: E2E on: push jobs: test: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - uses: actions/checkout@master - name: Install dependencies uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: runTests: false - run: yarn lint - name: Run e2e tests uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: install: false working-directory: e2e

See cypress-gh-action-monorepo for working example.

Custom install

Finally, you might not need this GH Action at all. For example, if you want to split the NPM dependencies installation from the Cypress binary installation, then it makes no sense to use this action. Instead you can install and cache Cypress yourself. See cypress-gh-action-split-install for working example.

Install Cypress only

If the project has many dependencies, but you want to install just Cypress you can combine this action with actions/cache and npm i cypress commands yourself.

- uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: actions/cache@v2 with: path: | ~/.cache/Cypress node_modules key: my-cache-${{ runner.os }}-${{ hashFiles('package-lock.json') }} - run: npm i cypress - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: install: false

See .github/workflows/example-install-only.yml file.

Timeouts

You can tell the CI to stop the job or the individual step if it runs for longer then a given time limit. This is a good practice to ensure the hanging process does not accidentally use up all your CI minutes.

jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 timeout-minutes: 10 steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 timeout-minutes: 5

See cypress-gh-action-example

More examples

Name Description cypress-gh-action-small-example Runs tests and records them on Cypress Dashboard cypress-gh-action-example uses Yarn, and runs in parallel on several versions of Node, different browsers, and more. cypress-gh-action-monorepo splits install and running tests commands, runs Cypress from sub-folder cypress-gh-action-subfolders separate folder for Cypress dependencies cypress-gh-action-split-install only install NPM dependencies, then install and cache Cypress binary yourself cypress-gh-action-vue-example project was scaffolded using Vue CLI gh-action-and-gh-integration records to the dashboard and has Cypress GH Integration app installed test-personal-site Testing an external website every night and by manually clicking a button. cypress-gh-action-changed-files Shows how to run different Cypress projects depending on changed files cypress-examples Shows separate install job from parallel test jobs cypress-gh-action-split-jobs Shows a separate install job with the build step, and another job that runs the tests cypress-and-jest-typescript-example Run E2E and Jest unit tests in parallel cypress-react-component-example Run E2E and component tests using this action

Notes

Installation

This action installs local dependencies using lock files. If yarn.lock file is found, the install uses yarn --frozen-lockfile command. Otherwise it expects to find package-lock.json and install using npm ci command.

This action uses several production dependencies. The minimum Node version required to run this action depends on the minimum Node required by the dependencies.

Debugging

This action uses the debug module to output additional verbose logs. You can see these debug messages by setting the following environment variable:

DEBUG : @cypress /github-action

You can set the environment variable using GitHub UI interface, or in the workflow file:

- name: Cypress tests with debug logs uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 env: DEBUG: '@cypress/github-action'

See the example-debug.yml workflow file.

Logs from the test runner

The above ACTIONS_STEP_DEBUG setting enables the debug logs from the action itself. To see the Cypress debug logs add an environment variable to the action:

- name: Cypress tests with debug logs uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 env: DEBUG: 'cypress:*'

Debugging waiting for URL to respond

If you have a problem with wait-on not working, you can check the src/ping.js logic from the local machine.

clone this repository to the local machine

install dependencies with npm install

start your server

from another terminal call the ping yourself to validate the server is responding:

$ node src/ping-cli.js < url >

For example

$ node src/ping.js https://example.cypress.io pinging url https://example.cypress.io for 30 seconds https://example.cypress.io has finished ok

Development

Read DEVELOPMENT.md

More information

Extras

Manual trigger

If you add workflow_dispatch event to your workflow, you will be able to start the workflow by clicking a button on the GitHub page, see the Test External Site Using GitHub Actions video.

Outputs

This GH Action sets an output dashboardUrl if the run was recorded on Cypress Dashboard, see action.yml. To use this output:

- name: Cypress tests uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 id: cypress continue-on-error: true with: record: true env: CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY: ${{ secrets.RECORDING_KEY }} - name: Print Dashboard URL run: | echo Cypress finished with: ${{ steps.cypress.outcome }} echo See results at ${{ steps.cypress.outputs.dashboardUrl }}

Note: every GH workflow step can have outcome and conclusion properties. See the documentation at steps context page. In particular, the output value can be success , failure , cancelled , or skipped which you can use the next steps that follow.

Docker image

If your repository does not have package.json or yarn.json (maybe it contains a static site and does not need any dependencies), you can run Cypress tests using cypress/included:... Cypress Docker images. In that case you don't even need this GH Action, instead use the Docker container and write cypress run command like this example from cypress-gh-action-included

name: included on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-latest container: cypress/included:3.8.3 steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - run: cypress run

Print Cypress info

Sometimes you might want to print Cypress and OS information, like the list of detected browsers. You can use the cypress info command for this.

If you are NOT using the build command in your project, you can run the cypress info command:

name: info on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: build: npx cypress info

If you are already using the build parameter, you can split the installation and the test steps and insert the cypress info command in between:

name: info on: [push] jobs: cypress-run: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress install uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: runTests: false - name: Cypress info run: npx cypress info - name: Cypress run uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: install: false

Nightly tests

Sometimes you want to execute the workflow on a schedule. For example, to run Cypress tests nightly, you can schedule the workflow using cron syntax:

name: example-cron on: schedule: - cron: '0 4 * * *' jobs: nightly: runs-on: ubuntu-20.04 steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Cypress nightly tests 🌃 uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2

See the example-cron.yml workflow.

Migration guide

v1 to v2

This is noted as a breaking change ... but you should not see any changes. We have changed how we run Cypress (from using the command line to using the NPM module API), which is a big change. But hopefully our examples are complete and we did not break anyone's code.

License

MIT License