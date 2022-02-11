openbase logo
@cypress/eslint-plugin-dev

by cypress-io
5.1.0 (see all)

Fast, easy and reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.2K

GitHub Stars

36.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

362

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Documentation | Changelog | Roadmap

The web has evolved. Finally, testing has too.

Fast, easy and reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser.

Join us, we're hiring.

npm Gitter chat StackShare

What is Cypress?

Why Cypress Video

Installing

npm version

Install Cypress for Mac, Linux, or Windows, then get started.

npm install cypress --save-dev

or

yarn add cypress --dev

installing-cli e1693232

Contributing

  • CircleCI - develop branch
  • CircleCI - master branch

Please see our Contributing Guideline which explains repo organization, linting, testing, and other steps.

License

license

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Badges

Let the world know your project is using Cypress.io to test with this cool badge

Cypress.io

[![Cypress.io](https://img.shields.io/badge/tested%20with-Cypress-04C38E.svg)](https://www.cypress.io/)

