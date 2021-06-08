Collects Git commit info from git CLI
Requires Node version 6 or above.
npm install --save @cypress/commit-info
const {commitInfo} = require('@cypress/commit-info')
// default folder is current working directory
commitInfo(folder)
.then(info => {
// info object will have properties
// branch
// message
// email
// author
// sha
// timestamp (in seconds since epoch)
// remote
})
Notes:
.git folder and uses Git commands to get each property, like
git show -s --pretty=%B, see src/git-api.js. Note: there is fallback to environment variables.
null for each property
DEBUG=commit-info environment variable.
If getting the commit information using
git fails for some reason, you can provide the commit information by setting the environment variables. This module will look at the following environment variables as a fallback
branch: COMMIT_INFO_BRANCH
message: COMMIT_INFO_MESSAGE
email: COMMIT_INFO_EMAIL
author: COMMIT_INFO_AUTHOR
sha: COMMIT_INFO_SHA
timestamp: COMMIT_INFO_TIMESTAMP
remote: COMMIT_INFO_REMOTE
When running your application inside a Docker container, you should set these environment variables using
-e syntax.
$ docker run \
-e COMMIT_INFO_BRANCH=develop \
-e COMMIT_INFO_SHA=e5d9eb66474bc0b681da9240aa5a457fe17bc8f3 \
<container name>
See docker-example for a full example.
In addition to
commitInfo this module also exposes individual promise-returning
methods
getBranch,
getMessage,
getEmail,
getAuthor,
getSha,
getTimestamp,
getRemoteOrigin. These methods do NOT use fallback environment variables.
For example
const {getAuthor} = require('@cypress/commit-info')
getAuthor('path/to/repo')
.then(name => ...)
Resolves with the current git branch name or
null.
const {getBranch} = require('@cypress/commit-info')
getBranch()
.then(branch => ...)
HEAD), returns
null
