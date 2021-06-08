Collects Git commit info from git CLI

Install

Requires Node version 6 or above.

npm install --save @cypress/commit-info

Use

const {commitInfo} = require ( '@cypress/commit-info' ) commitInfo(folder) .then( info => { })

Notes:

Code assumes there is .git folder and uses Git commands to get each property, like git show -s --pretty=%B , see src/git-api.js. Note: there is fallback to environment variables.

folder and uses Git commands to get each property, like , see src/git-api.js. Note: there is fallback to environment variables. Resolves with Bluebird promise.

Only uses Git commands, see src/git-api.js

If a command fails, returns null for each property

for each property If you need to debug, run with DEBUG=commit-info environment variable.

Fallback environment variables

If getting the commit information using git fails for some reason, you can provide the commit information by setting the environment variables. This module will look at the following environment variables as a fallback

branch : COMMIT_INFO_BRANCH message : COMMIT_INFO_MESSAGE email : COMMIT_INFO_EMAIL author : COMMIT_INFO_AUTHOR sha : COMMIT_INFO_SHA timestamp : COMMIT_INFO_TIMESTAMP remote : COMMIT_INFO_REMOTE

For Docker containers

When running your application inside a Docker container, you should set these environment variables using -e syntax.

docker run \ -e COMMIT_INFO_BRANCH=develop \ -e COMMIT_INFO_SHA=e5d9eb66474bc0b681da9240aa5a457fe17bc8f3 \ <container name>

See docker-example for a full example.

Individual methods

In addition to commitInfo this module also exposes individual promise-returning methods getBranch , getMessage , getEmail , getAuthor , getSha , getTimestamp , getRemoteOrigin . These methods do NOT use fallback environment variables.

For example

const {getAuthor} = require ( '@cypress/commit-info' ) getAuthor( 'path/to/repo' ) .then( name => ...)

getBranch

Resolves with the current git branch name or null .

const {getBranch} = require ( '@cypress/commit-info' ) getBranch() .then( branch => ...)

If this is detached commit (reporting HEAD ), returns null

Small print

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 Cypress.io

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.