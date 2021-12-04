Saves the code coverage collected during Cypress tests

Install

npm install -D @cypress/code-coverage

Note: this plugin assumes cypress is a peer dependency already installed in your project.

Add to your cypress/support/index.js file

import '@cypress/code-coverage/support'

Register tasks in your cypress/plugins/index.js file

module .exports = ( on, config ) => { require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/task' )(on, config) return config }

Instrument your application

This plugin DOES NOT instrument your code. You have to instrument it yourself using Istanbul.js tool. Luckily it is not difficult. For example, if you are already using Babel to transpile you can add babel-plugin-istanbul to your .babelrc and instrument on the fly.

{ "plugins" : [ "istanbul" ] }

Please see the Examples section down below, you can probably find a linked project matching your situation to see how to instrument your application's source code before running end-to-end tests to get the code coverage.

If your application has been instrumented correctly, then you should see additional counters and instructions in the application's JavaScript resources, like the image down below shows.

You should see the window.__coverage__ object in the "Application under test iframe"

If you have instrumented your application's code and see the window.__coverage__ object, then this plugin will save the coverage into .nyc_output folder and will generate reports after the tests finish (even in the interactive mode). Find the LCOV and HTML report in the coverage/lcov-report folder.

That should be it! You should see messages from this plugin in the Cypress Command Log

More information

App vs unit tests

You need to instrument your web application. This means that when the test does cy.visit('localhost:3000') any code the index.html requests should be instrumented by YOU. See Examples section for advice, usually you need to stick babel-plugin-istanbul into your pipeline somewhere.

If you are testing individual functions from your application code by importing them directly into Cypress spec files, this is called "unit tests" and Cypress can instrument this scenario for you. See Instrument unit tests section.

Reports

The coverage folder has results in several formats, and the coverage raw data is stored in .nyc_output folder. You can see the coverage numbers yourself. This plugin has nyc as a dependency, so it should be available right away. Here are common examples:

see just the coverage summary npx nyc report --reporter=text-summary see just the coverage file by file npx nyc report --reporter=text save the HTML report again npx nyc report --reporter=lcov

It is useful to enforce minimum coverage numbers. For example:

npx nyc report --check-coverage --lines 80 ----------|---------|----------|---------|---------|------------------- File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines | Uncovered Line #s ----------|---------|----------|---------|---------|------------------- All files | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | main.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | ----------|---------|----------|---------|---------|------------------- npx nyc report --check-coverage --lines 101 ----------|---------|----------|---------|---------|------------------- File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines | Uncovered Line #s ----------|---------|----------|---------|---------|------------------- All files | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | main.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | ----------|---------|----------|---------|---------|------------------- ERROR: Coverage for lines (100%) does not meet global threshold (101%)

Watch video How to read code coverage report to see how to read the HTML coverage report.

Instrument unit tests

If you test your application code directly from specs you might want to instrument them and combine unit test code coverage with any end-to-end code coverage (from iframe). You can easily instrument spec files using babel-plugin-istanbul for example.

Install the plugin

npm i -D babel-plugin-istanbul

Set your .babelrc file

{ "plugins": ["istanbul"] }

Put the following in cypress/plugins/index.js file to use .babelrc file

module .exports = ( on, config ) => { require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/task' )(on, config) on( 'file:preprocessor' , require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/use-babelrc' )) return config }

Now the code coverage from spec files will be combined with end-to-end coverage.

Find example of a just the unit tests and JavaScript source files with collected code coverage in examples/unit-tests-js.

Alternative for unit tests

If you cannot use .babelrc for some reason (maybe it is used by other tools?), try using the Browserify transformer included with this module in use-browserify-istanbul file.

module .exports = ( on, config ) => { require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/task' )(on, config) on( 'file:preprocessor' , require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/use-browserify-istanbul' ) ) return config }

Instrument backend code

Example in examples/backend folder.

You can also instrument your server-side code and produce combined coverage report that covers both the backend and frontend code

Run the server code with instrumentation. The simplest way is to use nyc. If normally you run node src/server then to run instrumented version you can do nyc --silent node src/server . Add an endpoint that returns collected coverage. If you are using Express, you can simply do

const express = require ( 'express' ) const app = express() require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/middleware/express' )(app)

Tip: you can register the endpoint only if there is global code coverage object, and you can exclude the middleware code from the coverage numbers

if (global.__coverage__) { require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/middleware/express' )(app) }

If you use Hapi server, define the endpoint yourself and return the object

if (global.__coverage__) { require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/middleware/hapi' )(server) }

For any other server, define the endpoint yourself and return the coverage object:

if (global.__coverage__) { onRequest = ( response ) => response.sendJSON({ coverage : global.__coverage__ }) }

Save the API coverage endpoint in cypress.json file to let the plugin know where to call to receive the code coverage data from the server. Place it in env.codeCoverage object:

{ "env" : { "codeCoverage" : { "url" : "http://localhost:3000/__coverage__" } } }

That should be enough - the code coverage from the server will be requested at the end of the test run and merged with the client-side code coverage, producing a combined report.

expectBackendCoverageOnly

If there is NO frontend code coverage, and you want to only collect the backend code coverage using Cypress tests, set expectBackendCoverageOnly: true in cypress.json file. Otherwise Cypress complains that it cannot find the frontend code coverage.

Default:

After:

{ "env" : { "codeCoverage" : { "url" : "http://localhost:3003/__coverage__" , "expectBackendCoverageOnly" : true } } }

Custom report folder

You can specify custom report folder by adding nyc object to the package.json file. For example to save reports to cypress-coverage folder, use:

{ "nyc" : { "report-dir" : "cypress-coverage" } }

Custom reporters

You can specify custom coverage reporter(s) to use. For example to output text summary and save JSON report in cypress-coverage folder set in your package.json folder:

{ "nyc" : { "report-dir" : "cypress-coverage" , "reporter" : [ "text" , "json" ] } }

Tip: find list of reporters here

Custom NYC command

Sometimes NYC tool might be installed in a different folder not in the current or parent folder, or you might want to customize the report command. In that case, put the custom command into package.json in the current folder and this plugin will automatically use it.

{ "scripts" : { "coverage:report" : "call NYC report ..." } }

TypeScript users

TypeScript source files should be automatically included in the report, if they are instrumented.

See examples/ts-example, bahmutov/cra-ts-code-coverage-example or bahmutov/cypress-angular-coverage-example.

Include code

By default, the code coverage report includes only the instrumented files loaded by the application during the tests. If some modules are loaded dynamically, or are loaded by the pages NOT visited during any tests, these files are not going to be in the report - because the plugin does not know about them. You can include all expected source files in the report by using include list in the package.json file. The files without counters will have 0 percent code coverage.

For example, if you want to make sure the final report includes all JS files from the "src/pages" folder, set the "nyc" object in your package.json file.

{ "nyc" : { "all" : true , "include" : "src/pages/*.js" } }

See example examples/all-files

Exclude code

You can exclude parts of the code or entire files from the code coverage report. See Istanbul guide. Common cases:

Exclude "else" branch

When running code only during Cypress tests, the "else" branch will never be hit. Thus we should exclude it from the branch coverage computation:

if ( window .Cypress) { window .store = store }

Exclude next logical statement

Often needed to skip a statement

if (global.__coverage__) { require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/middleware/express' )(app) }

Or a particular switch case

switch (foo) { case 1 : break case 2 : someCode() }

Exclude files and folders

See nyc configuration and include and exclude options. You can include and exclude files using minimatch patterns in .nycrc file or using "nyc" object inside your package.json file.

For example, if you want to only include files in the app folder, but exclude app/util.js file, you can set in your package.json

{ "nyc" : { "include" : [ "app/**/*.js" ], "exclude" : [ "app/util.js" ] } }

Note: if you have all: true NYC option set, this plugin will check the produced .nyc_output/out.json before generating the final report. If the out.json file does not have information for some files that should be there according to include list, then an empty placeholder will be included, see PR 208.

Another important option is excludeAfterRemap . By default it is false, which might let excluded files through. If you are excluding the files, and the instrumenter does not respect the nyc.exclude setting, then add excludeAfterRemap: true to tell nyc report to exclude files. See examples/exclude-files.

Disable plugin

You can skip the client-side code coverage hooks by setting the environment variable coverage to false .

tell Cypress to set environment variable "coverage" to false cypress run --env coverage=false or pass the environment variable CYPRESS_coverage=false cypress run

or set it to false in the cypress.json file

{ "env" : { "coverage" : false } }

See Cypress environment variables and support.js. You can try running without code coverage in this project yourself

run with code coverage npm run dev disable code coverage npm run dev:no:coverage

Examples

Internal examples

Full examples we use for testing in this repository:

examples/backend only instruments the backend Node server and saves the coverage report

examples/fullstack instruments and merges backend, e2e and unit test coverage into a single report

examples/before-all-visit checks if code coverage works when cy.visit is made once in the before hook

is made once in the hook examples/before-each-visit checks if code coverage correctly keeps track of code when doing cy.visit before each test

before each test examples/one-spec.js confirms that coverage is collected and filtered correctly if the user only executes a single Cypress test

examples/ts-example uses Babel + Parcel to instrument and serve TypeScript file

examples/use-webpack shows Webpack build with source maps and Babel

examples/unit-tests-js runs just the unit tests and reports code coverage (JavaScript source code)

examples/unit-tests-ts NOT WORKING runs just the unit tests and reports code coverage (TypeScript source code)

External examples

Look up the list of examples under GitHub topic cypress-code-coverage-example

cypress-io/cypress-realworld-app is an easy to setup and run real-world application with E2E, API, and unit tests that achieves 100% code-coverage for both front and back end code. Its CI pipeline also reports code-coverage reports across parallelized test runs to Codecov.

cypress-io/cypress-example-todomvc-redux is a React / Redux application with 100% code coverage.

cypress-io/cypress-example-conduit-app shows how to collect the coverage information from both back and front end code and merge it into a single report. The E2E test step runs in parallel in several CI containers, each saving just partial test coverage information. Then a merge job runs taking artifacts and combining coverage into the final report to be sent to an exteral coverage as a service app.

bahmutov/code-coverage-webpack-dev-server shows how to collect code coverage from an application that uses webpack-dev-server.

bahmutov/code-coverage-vue-example collects code coverage for Vue.js single file components.

lluia/cypress-typescript-coverage-example shows coverage for React App that uses TypeScript. See discussion in issue #19.

bahmutov/cypress-and-jest shows how to run Jest unit tests and Cypress unit tests, collecting code coverage from both test runners, and then produce merged report.

rootstrap/react-redux-base shows an example with a realistic Webpack config. Instruments the source code using babel-plugin-istanbul during tests.

during tests. bahmutov/cypress-angular-coverage-example forked from skylock/cypress-angular-coverage-example shows Angular 8 + TypeScript application with instrumentation done using istanbul-instrumenter-loader.

bahmutov/testing-react shows how to get code coverage for a React application created using CRA v3 without ejecting react-scripts .

. bahmutov/cra-ts-code-coverage-example instruments TypeScript React application on the fly without ejecting react-scripts by using @cypress/instrument-cra.

by using @cypress/instrument-cra. bahmutov/next-and-cypress-example shows how to get backend and frontend coverage for a Next.js project. Uses middleware/nextjs.js.

kylemh/next-ts-with-cypress-coverage this example project contains Next.js with TypeScript, instrumented coverage reporting, @testing-library/react, and instructions on how to type custom commands.

akoidan/vue-webpack-typescript Pure webpack config with vue + typescript with codecov reports. This setup uses babel-loader with TS checker as a separate thread.

bahmutov/code-coverage-subfolder-example shows how to instrument app folder using nyc instrument as a separate step before running E2E tests

folder using as a separate step before running E2E tests bahmutov/docker-with-cypress-included-code-coverage-example runs tests inside pre-installed Cypress using cypress/included:x.y.z Docker image and reports code coverage.

bahmutov/app-in-docker-coverage-example shows an app running inside a Docker container, while Cypress runs on the local machine. Cypress can still discover the source files before generating the report.

bahmutov/gatsby-cypress-with-code-coverage shows code coverage using the official Gatsby "Hello World" starter.

muratkeremozcan/angular-playground is an Angular TypeScript application with combined unit and E2E coverage.

Migrations

v2 to v3

Change the plugins file cypress/plugins/index.js

module .exports = ( on, config ) => { on( 'task' , require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/task' )) } module .exports = ( on, config ) => { require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/task' )(on, config) return config }

Tip: we include plugins.js file you can point at from your code in simple cases. From your cypress.json file:

{ "pluginsFile" : "node_modules/@cypress/code-coverage/plugins" , "supportFile" : "node_modules/@cypress/code-coverage/support" }

See examples/use-plugins-and-support

Debugging

This plugin uses debug module to output additional logging messages from its task.js file. This can help with debugging errors while saving code coverage or reporting. In order to see these messages, run Cypress from the terminal with environment variable DEBUG=code-coverage . Example using Unix syntax to set the variable:

DEBUG=code-coverage npm run dev ... code-coverage reset code coverage in interactive mode +0ms code-coverage wrote coverage file /code-coverage/.nyc_output/out.json +28ms code-coverage saving coverage report using command: "nyc report --report-dir ./coverage --reporter=lcov --reporter=clover --reporter=json" +3ms

Deeply nested object will sometimes have [object Object] values printed. You can print these nested objects by specifying a deeper depth by adding DEBUG_DEPTH= setting

DEBUG_DEPTH=10 DEBUG=code-coverage npm run dev

Common issues

Common issue: not instrumenting your application when running Cypress.

If the plugin worked before in version X, but stopped after upgrading to version Y, please try the released versions between X and Y to see where the breaking change was.

If you decide to open an issue in this repository, please fill all information the issue template asks. The issues most likely to be resolved have debug logs, screenshots and hopefully public repository links so we can try running the tests ourselves.

Contributing

You can test changes locally by running tests and confirming the code coverage has been calculated and saved.

npm run test:ci now check generated coverage numbers npx nyc report --check-coverage true --lines 80 npx nyc report --check-coverage true --lines 100 --include cypress/about.js npx nyc report --check-coverage true --lines 100 --include cypress/unit.js

Tip: use check-code-coverage for stricter code coverage checks than nyc report --check-coverage allows.

Markdown

You can validate links in Markdown files in this directory by executing (Linux + Mac only) script

npm run check:markdown

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.