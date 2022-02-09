openbase logo
@cypress/browserify-preprocessor

by cypress-io
3.0.2

Cypress preprocessor for bundling JavaScript via browserify

Readme

Cypress Browserify Preprocessor CircleCI

Cypress preprocessor for bundling JavaScript via browserify.

Modifying the default options allows you to add support for things like:

  • TypeScript
  • Babel Plugins
  • ES Presets

Installation

Requires Node version 6.5.0 or above.

npm install --save-dev @cypress/browserify-preprocessor

Usage

In your project's plugins file:

const browserify = require('@cypress/browserify-preprocessor')

module.exports = (on) => {
  on('file:preprocessor', browserify())
}

Options

Pass in options as the second argument to browserify:

module.exports = (on) => {
  const options = {
    // options here
  }

  on('file:preprocessor', browserify(options))
}

browserifyOptions

Object of options passed to browserify.

// example
browserify({
  browserifyOptions: {
    extensions: ['.js', '.ts'],
    plugin: [
      ['tsify']
    ]
  }
})

If you pass one of the top-level options in (extensions, transform, etc), it will override the default. In the above example, browserify will process .js and .ts files, but not .jsx or .coffee. If you wish to add to or modify existing options, read about modifying the default options.

watchify is automatically configured as a plugin (as needed), so it's not necessary to manually specify it.

Source maps are always enabled unless explicitly disabled by specifying debug: false.

Default:

{
  extensions: ['.js', '.jsx', '.coffee'],
  transform: [
    [
      'coffeeify',
      {}
    ],
    [
      'babelify',
      {
        ast: false,
        babelrc: false,
        plugins: [
          '@babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs', 
          '@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties',
          '@babel/plugin-proposal-object-rest-spread',
          '@babel/plugin-transform-runtime',
          ],
        presets: [
          '@babel/preset-env',
          '@babel/preset-react',
        ]
      },
    ]
  ],
  debug: true,
  plugin: [],
  cache: {},
  packageCache: {}
}

Note: cache and packageCache are always set to {} and cannot be overridden. Otherwise, file watching would not function correctly.

watchifyOptions

Object of options passed to watchify

// example
browserify({
  watchifyOptions: {
    delay: 500
  }
})

Default:

{
  ignoreWatch: [
    '**/.git/**',
    '**/.nyc_output/**',
    '**/.sass-cache/**',
    '**/bower_components/**',
    '**/coverage/**',
    '**/node_modules/**'
  ],
}

onBundle

A function that is called with the browserify instance. This allows you to specify external files and plugins. See the browserify docs for methods available.

// example
browserify({
  onBundle (bundle) {
    bundle.external('react')
    bundle.plugin('some-plugin')
    bundle.ignore('pg-native')
  }
})

typescript

When the path to the TypeScript package is given, Cypress will automatically transpile .ts spec, plugin, support files. Note that this DOES NOT check types.

browserify({
  typescript: require.resolve('typescript')
})

Default: undefined

Modifying default options

The default options are provided as browserify.defaultOptions so they can be more easily modified.

If, for example, you want to update the options for the babelify transform to turn on babelrc loading, you could do the following:

const browserify = require('@cypress/browserify-preprocessor')

module.exports = (on) => {
  const options = browserify.defaultOptions
  options.browserifyOptions.transform[1][1].babelrc = true

  on('file:preprocessor', browserify(options))
}

Debugging

Execute code with DEBUG=cypress:browserify environment variable.

Contributing

Run all tests once:

npm test

Run tests in watch mode:

npm run test-watch

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

