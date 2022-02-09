Cypress preprocessor for bundling JavaScript via browserify.
Modifying the default options allows you to add support for things like:
Requires Node version 6.5.0 or above.
npm install --save-dev @cypress/browserify-preprocessor
In your project's plugins file:
const browserify = require('@cypress/browserify-preprocessor')
module.exports = (on) => {
on('file:preprocessor', browserify())
}
Pass in options as the second argument to
browserify:
module.exports = (on) => {
const options = {
// options here
}
on('file:preprocessor', browserify(options))
}
Object of options passed to browserify.
// example
browserify({
browserifyOptions: {
extensions: ['.js', '.ts'],
plugin: [
['tsify']
]
}
})
If you pass one of the top-level options in (
extensions,
transform, etc), it will override the default. In the above example, browserify will process
.js and
.ts files, but not
.jsx or
.coffee. If you wish to add to or modify existing options, read about modifying the default options.
watchify is automatically configured as a plugin (as needed), so it's not necessary to manually specify it.
Source maps are always enabled unless explicitly disabled by specifying
debug: false.
Default:
{
extensions: ['.js', '.jsx', '.coffee'],
transform: [
[
'coffeeify',
{}
],
[
'babelify',
{
ast: false,
babelrc: false,
plugins: [
'@babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs',
'@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties',
'@babel/plugin-proposal-object-rest-spread',
'@babel/plugin-transform-runtime',
],
presets: [
'@babel/preset-env',
'@babel/preset-react',
]
},
]
],
debug: true,
plugin: [],
cache: {},
packageCache: {}
}
Note:
cache and
packageCache are always set to
{} and cannot be overridden. Otherwise, file watching would not function correctly.
Object of options passed to watchify
// example
browserify({
watchifyOptions: {
delay: 500
}
})
Default:
{
ignoreWatch: [
'**/.git/**',
'**/.nyc_output/**',
'**/.sass-cache/**',
'**/bower_components/**',
'**/coverage/**',
'**/node_modules/**'
],
}
A function that is called with the browserify instance. This allows you to specify external files and plugins. See the browserify docs for methods available.
// example
browserify({
onBundle (bundle) {
bundle.external('react')
bundle.plugin('some-plugin')
bundle.ignore('pg-native')
}
})
When the path to the TypeScript package is given, Cypress will automatically transpile
.ts spec, plugin, support files. Note that this DOES NOT check types.
browserify({
typescript: require.resolve('typescript')
})
Default:
undefined
The default options are provided as
browserify.defaultOptions so they can be more easily modified.
If, for example, you want to update the options for the
babelify transform to turn on
babelrc loading, you could do the following:
const browserify = require('@cypress/browserify-preprocessor')
module.exports = (on) => {
const options = browserify.defaultOptions
options.browserifyOptions.transform[1][1].babelrc = true
on('file:preprocessor', browserify(options))
}
Execute code with
DEBUG=cypress:browserify environment variable.
Run all tests once:
npm test
Run tests in watch mode:
npm run test-watch
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.