@cypress-audit/lighthouse

by Marvin Frachet
1.1.0

⚡ Run Lighthouse and Pa11y audits directly in your E2E test suites

Documentation
Downloads/wk

2.4K

2.4K

GitHub Stars

260

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Run Lighthouse and Pa11y audits directly in Cypress test suites

These libraries were previously deployed under the cypress-audit package and have been split because of license issues between underlying tools.

License: MIT

Why cypress-audit?

We have the chance of being able to use powerful tools to automated and prevent from different kind of regressions:

  • Cypress has made business oriented automated verifications easy
  • Lighthouse has provided tools and metrics concerning applications performances
  • Pa11y has provided tools to analyze and improve the accessibility status of applications

While these tools are amazingly powerful and helpful, I'm always feeling in pain when I try to use all of them in my projects.

For example, how can I verify the performance and accessibility status of a page requiring authentication? I have to tweak Lighthouse and Pa11y configurations (that are different) and adjust my workflows accordingly.

This is cumbersome because I already have my authentication logic and shortcuts managed by Cypress: why should I add more complexity in my tests?

The idea behind @cypress-audit/* is to aggregate all the underlying configurations behind dedicated Cypress custom commands: you can benefit from your own custom commands and you can run cross-cutting verifications directly inside your tests.

In order to verify the state of this projects, automated tests are run on CI on examples projects. These projects are located in the examples folder and contain audits for:

If you have a specific configuration or are running using a specific tool, you can add a project example and make it part of the CI process.

100
Shobhit SrivastavIndia 37 Ratings0 Reviews
Web Security Researcher
1 month ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

If you did you set-up with docker then I will recommend you go with lighthouse because some time what happened that you config your code with docker then it may hand your system or test case failed again and again due to memory.

0

