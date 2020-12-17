openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@cycle/storage

by cyclejs
5.1.2 (see all)

A Cycle.js Driver for using localStorage and sessionStorage.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

110

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cycle Storage Driver

A Cycle.js Driver for using localStorage and sessionStorage in the browser.

npm install --save @cycle/storage

Usage

You can read the API docs here.

Basics:

import Cycle from '@cycle/core';
import storageDriver from '@cycle/storage';

function main(responses) {
  // ...
}

const drivers = {
  storage: storageDriver
}

Cycle.run(main, drivers);

Simple and normal use case (JSBin demo):

function main({DOM, storage}) {
   const storageRequest$ = DOM.select('input')
    .events('keypress')
    .map(function(ev) {
      return {
        key: 'inputText',
        value: ev.target.value
      };
    });

  return {
    DOM: storage.local
    .getItem('inputText')
    .startWith('')
    .map((text) =>
      h('input', {
        type: 'text',
        value: text
      })
    ),
    storage: storageRequest$
  };
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial