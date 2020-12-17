Cycle Storage Driver

A Cycle.js Driver for using localStorage and sessionStorage in the browser.

npm install --save @ cycle / storage

Usage

You can read the API docs here.

Basics:

import Cycle from '@cycle/core' ; import storageDriver from '@cycle/storage' ; function main ( responses ) { } const drivers = { storage : storageDriver } Cycle.run(main, drivers);

Simple and normal use case (JSBin demo):

function main ( {DOM, storage} ) { const storageRequest$ = DOM.select( 'input' ) .events( 'keypress' ) .map( function ( ev ) { return { key : 'inputText' , value : ev.target.value }; }); return { DOM : storage.local .getItem( 'inputText' ) .startWith( '' ) .map( ( text ) => h( 'input' , { type : 'text' , value : text }) ), storage : storageRequest$ }; }

License

MIT