A functional and reactive JavaScript framework for predictable code

Welcome

Packages

Cycle.js is comprised of many specialized packages. This repository contains all these packages, e.g., the npm package @cycle/run lives in the directory run . Below you will find a summary of each package.

Globally:

Stream libraries

The following packages are not under Cycle.js, but are important dependencies, so we display their latest versions for convenience.

Package Version most rxjs xstream

Support

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Thanks

Browserstack for providing access to their great cross-browser testing tools.

LICENSE

The MIT License