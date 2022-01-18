|Question
|Answer
|"I want to learn Cycle.js"
|Read the official documentation
|"I have a question"
|Create a StackOverflow question
Or
Join the chat
Or
Open an issue
Please note all discussion-like issues are labeled discussion and immediately closed. This doesn't mean we unconsidered your discussion. We only leave actual issues open.
|"I found a bug"
|Open an issue
|"I want to help build Cycle.js"
|Read the Contributing guides
Then
Choose an issue marked "help wanted"
Cycle.js is comprised of many specialized packages. This repository contains all these packages, e.g., the npm package
@cycle/run lives in the directory
run. Below you will find a summary of each package.
|Package
|Version
|Dependencies
|DevDependencies
@cycle/dom
@cycle/history
@cycle/html
@cycle/http
@cycle/isolate
@cycle/most-run
@cycle/run
@cycle/rxjs-run
The following packages are not under Cycle.js, but are important dependencies, so we display their latest versions for convenience.
|Package
|Version
most
rxjs
xstream
Browserstack for providing access to their great cross-browser testing tools.