@cycle/native-toast

by cyclejs
1.0.0-rc.2 (see all)

A functional and reactive JavaScript framework for predictable code

Overview

0

GitHub Stars

10K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

140

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Cycle.js

A functional and reactive JavaScript framework for predictable code

Welcome

QuestionAnswer
"I want to learn Cycle.js"Read the official documentation
"I have a question"Create a StackOverflow question
Or
Join the chat
Or
Open an issue
Please note all discussion-like issues are labeled discussion and immediately closed. This doesn't mean we unconsidered your discussion. We only leave actual issues open.
"I found a bug"Open an issue
"I want to help build Cycle.js"Read the Contributing guides
Then
Choose an issue marked "help wanted"

Packages

Cycle.js is comprised of many specialized packages. This repository contains all these packages, e.g., the npm package @cycle/run lives in the directory run. Below you will find a summary of each package.

PackageVersionDependenciesDevDependencies
@cycle/domnpm (scoped)Dependency StatusdevDependency Status
@cycle/historynpm (scoped)Dependency StatusdevDependency Status
@cycle/htmlnpm (scoped)Dependency StatusdevDependency Status
@cycle/httpnpm (scoped)Dependency StatusdevDependency Status
@cycle/isolatenpm (scoped)Dependency StatusdevDependency Status
@cycle/most-runnpm (scoped)Dependency StatusdevDependency Status
@cycle/runnpm (scoped)Dependency StatusdevDependency Status
@cycle/rxjs-runnpm (scoped)Dependency StatusdevDependency Status

Globally: Build Status devDependency Status

Stream libraries

The following packages are not under Cycle.js, but are important dependencies, so we display their latest versions for convenience.

PackageVersion
mostnpm version
rxjsnpm version
xstreamnpm version

Support

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Thanks

Browserstack

Browserstack for providing access to their great cross-browser testing tools.

LICENSE

The MIT License

JS.ORG ComVer

