$ npm install @cycjimmy/jsmpeg-player --save
# or
$ yarn add @cycjimmy/jsmpeg-player
import JSMpeg from '@cycjimmy/jsmpeg-player';
# OR
const JSMpeg = require('@cycjimmy/jsmpeg-player');
new JSMpeg.VideoElement(videoWrapper, videoUrl [, options] [, overlayOptions])
JSMpeg.VideoElement config:
videoWrapper: [String | Element] The wrapper of the video. The height and width of the wrapper are recommended to be initialized.
videoUrl: [String] A URL to an MPEG .ts file
options: [Object] support:
canvas: [String | Element] The HTML canvas element to use for video rendering. If none is given, the renderer will create its own canvas element. Default
''.
poster: [String] URL to an image to use as the poster to show before the video plays. (Recommended to set it manually)
autoplay: [Boolean] Whether to start playing immediately. Default
false.
autoSetWrapperSize: [Boolean] Whether to set the wrapper element size automatically when the video loaded. Default
false.
loop: [Boolean] Whether to loop the video (static files only). Default
false.[overwrite]
control: [Boolean] Whether the user can control. Default
true.
decodeFirstFrame: [Boolean] Whether to decode and display the first frame of the video. Default
true.
picMode: [Boolean] Picture mode (no playButton). Default
false.
progressive: [Boolean] whether to load data in chunks (static files only). Default
true.
chunkSize [Number] The chunk size in bytes to load at a time. Default
1024*1024 (1mb).
hooks: [Object] The hook function
play: [Function] The hook function when the video play.
pause: [Function] The hook function when the video pause.
stop: [Function] The hook function when the video stop.
load: [Function] The hook function when the video established.
overlayOptions: [Object] More options can view the jsmpeg options
JSMpeg.VideoElement instance supports the following methods:
play(): Start playback
pause(): Pause playback
stop(): Stop playback and seek to the beginning
destroy(): Stop playback and empty video wrapper
JSMpeg.VideoElement.player instance API can view the JSMpeg.Player API
<div id="videoWrapper"></div>
<script src="jsmpeg-player.umd.min.js"></script>
<script>
var videoUrl = '../static/media/test_video.ts';
new JSMpeg.VideoElement('#videoWrapper', videoUrl);
</script>
To use via a CDN include this in your HTML:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cycjimmy/jsmpeg-player@5/dist/jsmpeg-player.umd.min.js"></script>
$ ffmpeg -i input.mp4 -f mpegts \
-codec:v mpeg1video -s 640x360 -b:v 700k -r 25 -bf 0 \
-codec:a mp2 -ar 44100 -ac 1 -b:a 64k \
output.ts
-s: video size
-b:v: video bit rate
-r: frame rate
-ar: sampling rate
-ac: number of audio channels
-b:a: audio bit rate