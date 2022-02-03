A ESLint rule set for Cybozu.
This package is intended to use in Cybozu. Currently, this is still in development so the rules might be changed.
This is a ESLint rule set for Cybozu.
The purpose of
@cybozu/eslint-config are following
You don't need to care about updates for ESLint and ESLint plugins.
We'll manage the updates and provide CHANGELOG that you need to know so that you can update it easily.
In addition, we'll add some useful plugins into
@cybozu/eslint-config so you can learn about best practices for JavaScript through
@cybozu/eslint-config.
We provide rules that are Error or Warning.
This is a rule you must fix because the code might not follow our practices in JavaScript
This is a rule you should fix because the code style might not be preferable.
Install
eslint and
@cybozu/eslint-config and put it into your
.eslintrc.js
% npm install --save-dev eslint @cybozu/eslint-config
.eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: "@cybozu"
};
Currently, we adopt that
indent rule is 2 spaces and having indentation in
switch case.
You can override the rule if your project adopts 4 spaces or others.
We think it's important to have consistency in your entire codebase.
module.exports = {
extends: "@cybozu",
rules: {
// default
// 'indent': ['warn', 2, { "SwitchCase": 1 }],
indent: ["warn", 4, { SwitchCase: 0 }]
}
};
@cybozu
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/node
eslint-plugin-node
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/typescript
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/react
eslint-plugin-react,
eslint-plugin-jsx-ally and
eslint-plugin-react-hooks
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/react-typescript
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/typescript and
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/react
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/es5
Prettier is a code formatter, which supports not only JavaScript but also many languages. Prettier is used widely as code formatter for JavaScript.
It's opinionated but we don't have to discuss about code styles with Prettier because it's the rule (No more bikeshed).
The following presets disable all rules that conflict with Prettier and treat the differences between Prettier's code format as errors.
You can fix the errors by
--fix option so you don't have to fix the errors manually.
To use the presets, you have to install
prettier. We only support Prettier v2 or later versions.
% npm install --save-dev prettier
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/prettier
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/node-prettier
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/node-typescript-prettier
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/typescript-prettier
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/react-typescript-prettier
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/react-prettier
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/es5-prettier
Currently, we don't support customized Prettier config
@cybozu/eslint-config is intented to be used with the New JSX Transform. If you want to use the Classic JSX Transform (
React.createElement), please enable the
react/jsx-uses-react rule on your own.
rules: {
"react/jsx-uses-react": "error"
}
@cybozu/eslint-config/preset/kintone-customize-es5 is a preset for kintone customize(plug-in) developers, which is based on
preset/es5 and add some
globals for kintone.
module.exports = {
extends: "@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/kintone-customize-es5"
};
We also provide
@cybozu/eslint-config/presets/kintone-customize-es5-prettier to use it with
prettier.