yarn add react-chrono
Please make sure you wrap the component in a container that has a
width and
height.
When no
mode is specified, the component defaults to
HORIZONTAL mode. Please check props for all the available options.
import React from "react"
import { Chrono } from "react-chrono";
const Home = () => {
const items = [{
title: "May 1940",
cardTitle: "Dunkirk",
url: "http://www.history.com",
cardSubtitle:"Men of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) wade out to..",
cardDetailedText: "Men of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) wade out to..",
media: {
type: "IMAGE",
source: {
url: "http://someurl/image.jpg"
}
}
}, ...];
return (
<div style={{ width: "500px", height: "400px" }}>
<Chrono items={items} />
</div>
)
}
To render the timeline vertically use the
VERTICAL mode
<div style={{ width: "500px", height: "950px" }}>
<Chrono
items={items}
mode="VERTICAL"
/>
</div>
In
VERTICAL_ALTERNATING mode the timeline is rendered vertically with cards alternating between left and right side.
<div style={{ width: "500px", height: "950px" }}>
<Chrono
items={items}
mode="VERTICAL_ALTERNATING"
/>
</div>
Play the timeline automatically with the
slideShow mode. This prop enables the play button on the ui controls.
<div style={{ width: "500px", height: "950px" }}>
<Chrono
items={items}
slideShow
mode="VERTICAL_ALTERNATING"
/>
</div>
|name
|description
|default
|activeItemIndex
|Selects the active timeline item on load.
|0
|allowDynamicUpdate
|Allows timeline items to be updated dynamically.
|false
|borderLessCards
|Removes the border & shadow from the timeline cards.
|false
|cardHeight
|Sets the minimum height of the timeline card.
|200
|cardLess
|Disables timeline cards on both horizontal and vertical modes.
|false
|cardPositionHorizontal
|Positions the card in
HORIZONTAL mode. can be either
TOP or
BOTTOM.
|cardWidth
|Sets the maximum width of the timeline card.
|disableAutoScrollOnClick
|Disables the timeline from auto scrolling on clicking a timeline item.
|false
|disableClickOnCircle
|Disables click action on the timeline circle points.
|false
|disableNavOnKey
|Disables the keyboard navigation.
|false
|enableOutline
|Enables the outline menu on
VERTICAL and
VERTICAL_ALTERNATING mode.
|false
|flipLayout
|Flips the layout (RTL).
|false
|hideControls
|Hides the navigation controls.
|false
|itemWidth
|Width of the timeline section in
HORIZONTAL mode.
|300
|items
|Collection of Timeline Item Model.
|[]
|lineWidth
|Prop to customize the width of the timeline track line.
|3px
|mode
|Sets the mode of the component. can be
HORIZONTAL,
VERTICAL or
VERTICAL_ALTERNATING.
HORIZONTAL
|onItemSelected
|Callback invoked on a item selection. passes all of the data pertinent to the item.
|onScrollEnd
|Use the
onScrollEnd to detect the end of the timeline.
|scrollable
|Makes the timeline scrollable (applicable for
VERTICAL &
VERTICAL_ALTERNATING).
|true
|slideItemDuration
|Duration (in ms), the timeline card is active during a
slideshow.
|5000
|slideShow
|Enables the slideshow control.
|false
|theme
|Prop to customize the colors.
|timelineCircleDimension
|Dimension of the timeline circular points.
|false
|useReadMore
|Enables or disables the read more button.The read more function is enabled only when the height
of the text content exceeds the overall height of the card itself
|true
react-chrono supports three modes
HORIZONTAL,
VERTICAL and
VERTICAL_ALTERNATING. No additional setting is required.
<Chrono items={items} mode="HORIZONTAL" />
<Chrono items={items} mode="VERTICAL" />
<Chrono items={items} mode="VERTICAL_ALTERNATING" />
|name
|description
|type
|title
|title of the timeline item
|String
|cardTitle
|title that is displayed on the timeline card
|String
|cardSubtitle
|text displayed in the timeline card
|String
|cardDetailedText
|detailed text displayed in the timeline card
|String or String[]
|media
|media object to set image or video.
|Object
|url
|url to be used in the title.
|String
{
title: "May 1940",
cardTitle: "Dunkirk",
cardSubtitle:
"Men of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) wade out to a destroyer during the evacuation from Dunkirk.",
cardDetailedText: ["paragraph1", "paragraph2"],
}
if you have a large text to display(via
cardDetailedText) and want to split the text into paragraphs, you can pass an
array of strings.
each array entry will be created as a paragraph inside the timeline card.
The timeline can be navigated via keyboard.
HORIZONTAL mode use your LEFT RIGHT arrow keys for navigation.
VERTICAL or
VERTICAL_ALTERNATING mode, the timeline can be navigated via the UP DOWN arrow keys.
To disable keyboard navigation set
disableNavOnKey to true.
<Chrono items={items} disableNavOnKey />
With the scrollable prop, you can enable scrolling on both
VERTICAL and
VERTICAL_ALTERNATING modes.
<Chrono items={items} scrollable />
The scrollbar is not shown by default. To enable the scrollbar, pass an object with prop
scrollbar to
scrollable prop.
<Chrono items={items} scrollable={{scrollbar: true}} />
Both images and videos can be embedded in the timeline.
Just add the
media attribute to the Timeline Item model and the component will take care of the rest.
{
title: "May 1940",
cardTitle: "Dunkirk",
media: {
name: "dunkirk beach",
source: {
url: "http://someurl/image.jpg"
},
type: "IMAGE"
}
}
Videos start playing automatically when active and will be automatically paused when not active.
Like images, videos are also automatically hidden when not in the visible viewport of the container.
{
title: "7 December 1941",
cardTitle: "Pearl Harbor",
media: {
source: {
url: "/pearl-harbor.mp4",
type: "mp4"
},
type: "VIDEO",
name: "Pearl Harbor"
}
}
To embed YouTube videos, use the right embed url.
{
title: "7 December 1941",
cardTitle: "Pearl Harbor",
media: {
source: {
url: "https://www.youtube.com/embed/f6cz9gtMTeI",
type: "mp4"
},
type: "VIDEO",
name: "Pearl Harbor"
}
}
The component also supports embedding custom content in the
Timeline cards.
To insert custom content, just pass the blocked elements between the
Chrono tags.
For e.g the below snippet will create 2 timeline items. Each
div element is automatically converted into a timeline item and inserted into the timeline card.
The items collection is completely optional and custom rendering is supported on all 3 modes.
<Chrono mode="VERTICAL">
<div>
<p>Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum</p>
</div>
<div>
<img src="<url to a nice image" />
</div>
</Chrono>
The items collection will also work nicely with any custom content that is passed.
The following snippet sets the the
title and
cardTitle for the custom contents.
const items = [
{title: "Timeline title 1", cardTitle: "Card Title 1"},
{title: "Timeline title 2", cardTitle: "Card Title 2"}
];
<Chrono mode="VERTICAL" items={items}>
<div>
<p>Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum</p>
</div>
<div>
<img src="<url to a nice image" />
</div>
</Chrono>
To use custom icons in the timeline, pass in the collection of images between the
chrono tags wrapped in a container.
The icons are sequentially set (i.e) the first image you pass will be used as the icon for the first timeline item and so on.
Please make sure to pass in the image collection inside a container with a special className
chrono-icons. This convention is mandatory as the component uses this
class name to pick the images.
<Chrono items={items} mode="VERTICAL_ALTERNATING">
<div className="chrono-icons">
<img src="image1.svg" alt="image1" />
<img src="image2.svg" alt="image2" />
</div>
</Chrono>
custom icons also works if you are rendering custom content inside the cards.
<Chrono mode="VERTICAL" items={items}>
<div>
<p>Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum</p>
</div>
<div>
<img src="<url to a nice image" />
</div>
<div className="chrono-icons">
<img src="image1.svg" alt="image1" />
<img src="image2.svg" alt="image2" />
</div>
</Chrono>
Slideshow can be enabled by setting the
slideShow prop to true. You can also set an optional
slideItemDuration that sets the time delay between cards.
setting this prop enables the play button in the timeline control panel.
<Chrono items={items} slideShow slideItemDuration={4500} />
With
enableOutline prop you can enable outline on the timelines and quickly jump to a specific timeline item.
The outlines are only supported on
VERTICAL and
VERTICAL_ALTERNATING modes.
<Chrono items={items} enableOutline />
The
itemWidth prop can be used to set the width of each individual timeline sections. This setting is applicable only for the
HORIZONTAL mode.
Customize colors with the
theme prop.
<Chrono
items={items}
theme={{
primary: "red",
secondary: "blue",
cardBgColor: "yellow",
cardForeColor: "violet",
titleColor: "red"
}}
/>
Deep dive into wide variety of examples hosted as a Storybook.
# install dependencies
yarn install
# start dev
yarn dev
# run css linting
yarn lint:css
# eslint
yarn eslint
# prettier
yarn lint
# package lib
yarn rollup
# run unit tests
yarn test
# run cypress tests
yarn cypress:test
git checkout -b new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add feature')
git push origin new-feature)
Huge thanks to BrowserStack for the Open Source License!
Distributed under the MIT license. See
LICENSE for more information.
Prabhu Murthy – @prabhumurthy2 – prabhu.m.murthy@gmail.com https://github.com/prabhuignoto
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Alois
📖
|
Koji
📖
|
Alexandre Girard
💻
|
Ryuya
📖
|
Taqi Abbas
💻
|
megasoft78
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!