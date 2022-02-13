Node Serialport

Access serial ports with JavaScript. Linux, OSX and Windows. Welcome your robotic JavaScript overlords. Better yet, program them!

Go to https://serialport.io/ to learn more, find guides and api documentation.

Developing

Developing node serialport projects

Clone this repo git clone git@github.com:serialport/node-serialport.git Run npm install to setup local package dependencies (run this any time you depend on a package local to this repo) Run npm test to ensure everything is working properly Add dev dependencies to the root package.json and package dependencies to the package's one.

Developing Docs

See https://github.com/serialport/website

License

SerialPort packages are all MIT licensed and all it's dependencies are MIT licensed.

Code of Conduct

SerialPort follows the Nodebots Code of Conduct. While the code is MIT licensed participation in the community has some rules to make this a good place to work and learn.

TLDR

Be respectful.

Abusive behavior is never tolerated.

Data published to NodeBots is hosted at the discretion of the service administrators, and may be removed.

Don't build evil robots.

Violations of this code may result in swift and permanent expulsion from the NodeBots community.

Governance and Community

SerialPort is currently employees a governance with a group of maintainers, committers and contributors, all fixing bugs and adding features and improving documentation. You need not apply to work on SerialPort, all are welcome to join, build, and maintain this project.

A Contributor is any individual creating or commenting on an issue or pull request. By participating, this is you.

Committers are contributors who have been given write access to the repository. They can review and merge pull requests.

Maintainers are committers representing the required technical expertise to resolve rare disputes.

If you have a PR that improves the project people in any or all of the above people will help you land it.

Maintainers

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

