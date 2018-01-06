InputRange is a React component allowing users to input numeric values within a specific range. It can accept a single value, or a range of values (min/max). By default, basic styles are applied, but can be overridden depending on your design requirements.

Demo

A CodePen demo is available here.

Installation

Install react-input-range using npm (or yarn). npm install react-input-range Import react-input-range to use InputRange component. Optionally, import react-input-range/lib/css/index.css if you want to apply the default styling.

Usage

To accept min/max value:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import InputRange from 'react-input-range' ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { value : { min : 2 , max : 10 }, }; } render() { return ( < InputRange maxValue = {20} minValue = {0} value = {this.state.value} onChange = {value => this.setState({ value })} /> ); } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app') );

To accept a single value:

class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { value : 10 }; } render() { return ( < InputRange maxValue = {20} minValue = {0} value = {this.state.value} onChange = {value => this.setState({ value })} /> ); } }

To format labels:

<InputRange formatLabel={value => ` ${value} cm` } value={ this .state.value} onChange={value => this .setState({ value })} />

To specify the amount of increment/decrement

<InputRange step={ 2 } value={ this .state.value} onChange={value => this .setState({ value })} />

API

allowSameValues: boolean

Set to true to allow minValue and maxValue to be the same.

ariaLabelledby: string

Set aria-labelledby attribute to your component.

ariaControls: string

Set aria-controls attribute to your component.

classNames: InputRangeClassNames

Override the default CSS classes applied to your component and its sub-components.

disabled: boolean

If this property is set to true, your component is disabled. This means you'll not able to interact with it.

draggableTrack: boolean

If this property is set to true, you can drag the entire track.

formatLabel: (value: number, type: string): string

By default, value labels are displayed as plain numbers. If you want to change the display, you can do so by passing in a function. The function can return something different, i.e.: append a unit, reduce the precision of a number.

maxValue: number

Set a maximum value for your component. You cannot drag your slider beyond this value.

minValue: number

Set a minimum value for your component. You cannot drag your slider under this value.

name: string

Set a name for your form component.

onChange: (value: number | Range): void

Whenever your user interacts with your component (i.e.: dragging a slider), this function gets called. Inside the function, you should assign the new value to your component.

onChangeStart: (value: number | Range): void

Whenever your user starts interacting with your component (i.e.: onMouseDown , or onTouchStart ), this function gets called.

onChangeComplete: (value: number | Range): void

Every mouse / touch event can trigger multiple updates, therefore causing onChange callback to fire multiple times. On the other hand, onChangeComplete callback only gets called when the user stops dragging.

step: number

The default increment/decrement of your component is 1. You can change that by setting a different number to this property.

value: number | Range

Set the current value for your component. If only a single number is provided, only a single slider will get rendered. If a range object (min/max) is provided, two sliders will get rendered

Types

InputRangeClassNames

activeTrack: string

disabledInputRange: string

inputRange: string

labelContainer: string

maxLabel: string

minLabel: string

slider: string

sliderContainer: string

track: string

valueLabel: string

Range

max: number

min: number

Development

If you want to work on this project locally, you need to grab all of its dependencies, for which we recommend using yarn. You can find the instructions to setup yarn here.

yarn install

After that, you should be able run to preview

yarn dev

To test

yarn test

Contributions are welcome. :)