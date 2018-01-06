InputRange is a React component allowing users to input numeric values within a specific range. It can accept a single value, or a range of values (min/max). By default, basic styles are applied, but can be overridden depending on your design requirements.
A CodePen demo is available here.
react-input-range using npm (or yarn).
npm install react-input-range
react-input-range to use
InputRange component.
react-input-range/lib/css/index.css if you want to apply the default styling.
To accept min/max value:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import InputRange from 'react-input-range';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
value: { min: 2, max: 10 },
};
}
render() {
return (
<InputRange
maxValue={20}
minValue={0}
value={this.state.value}
onChange={value => this.setState({ value })} />
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('app')
);
To accept a single value:
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { value: 10 };
}
render() {
return (
<InputRange
maxValue={20}
minValue={0}
value={this.state.value}
onChange={value => this.setState({ value })} />
);
}
}
To format labels:
<InputRange
formatLabel={value => `${value}cm`}
value={this.state.value}
onChange={value => this.setState({ value })} />
To specify the amount of increment/decrement
<InputRange
step={2}
value={this.state.value}
onChange={value => this.setState({ value })} />
Set to
true to allow
minValue and
maxValue to be the same.
Set
aria-labelledby attribute to your component.
Set
aria-controls attribute to your component.
Override the default CSS classes applied to your component and its sub-components.
If this property is set to true, your component is disabled. This means you'll not able to interact with it.
If this property is set to true, you can drag the entire track.
By default, value labels are displayed as plain numbers. If you want to change the display, you can do so by passing in a function. The function can return something different, i.e.: append a unit, reduce the precision of a number.
Set a maximum value for your component. You cannot drag your slider beyond this value.
Set a minimum value for your component. You cannot drag your slider under this value.
Set a name for your form component.
Whenever your user interacts with your component (i.e.: dragging a slider), this function gets called. Inside the function, you should assign the new value to your component.
Whenever your user starts interacting with your component (i.e.:
onMouseDown, or
onTouchStart), this function gets called.
Every mouse / touch event can trigger multiple updates, therefore causing
onChange callback to fire multiple times. On the other hand,
onChangeComplete callback only gets called when the user stops dragging.
The default increment/decrement of your component is 1. You can change that by setting a different number to this property.
Set the current value for your component. If only a single number is provided, only a single slider will get rendered. If a range object (min/max) is provided, two sliders will get rendered
If you want to work on this project locally, you need to grab all of its dependencies, for which we recommend using yarn. You can find the instructions to setup yarn here.
yarn install
After that, you should be able run to preview
yarn dev
To test
yarn test
Contributions are welcome. :)