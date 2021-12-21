@custom-elements-manifest
Custom Elements Manifest is a file format that describes custom elements. This format will allow tooling and IDEs to give rich information about the custom elements in a given project. You can find the repository for the specification of the schema here.
✨ Try it out in the online playground! ✨
Packages
@custom-elements-manifest/analyzer Generate manifests from source
@custom-elements-manifest/find-dependencies Given an array of paths, scans all modules and returns all depending paths
@custom-elements-manifest/to-markdown Generate markdown from manifests
cem-plugin-readme Generate README files