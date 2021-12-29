💛 You can help the author become a full-time open-source maintainer by sponsoring him on GitHub.

esbuild is by far one of the fastest TS/ESNext to ES6 compilers and minifier, this plugin replaces rollup-plugin-typescript2 , @rollup/plugin-typescript and rollup-plugin-terser for you.

Install

yarn add esbuild rollup-plugin-esbuild --dev

Usage

In rollup.config.js :

import esbuild from 'rollup-plugin-esbuild' export default { plugins : [ esbuild({ include : /\.[jt]sx?$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , sourceMap : false , minify : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' , target : 'es2017' , jsx : 'transform' , jsxFactory : 'React.createElement' , jsxFragment : 'React.Fragment' , define : { __VERSION__ : '"x.y.z"' , }, tsconfig : 'tsconfig.json' , loaders : { '.json' : 'json' , '.js' : 'jsx' , }, }), ], }

include and exclude can be String | RegExp | Array[...String|RegExp] , when supplied it will override default values.

and can be , when supplied it will override default values. It uses jsxFactory , jsxFragmentFactory and target options from your tsconfig.json as default values.

Declaration File

There are serveral ways to generate declaration file:

Use tsc with emitDeclarationOnly , the slowest way but you get type checking, it doesn't bundle the .d.ts files.

with , the slowest way but you get type checking, it doesn't bundle the files. Use rollup-plugin-dts which generates and bundle .d.ts , also does type checking.

which generates and bundle , also does type checking. Use api-extractor by Microsoft, looks quite complex to me so I didn't try it, PR welcome to update this section.

Use with Vue JSX

Use this with rollup-plugin-vue-jsx:

import vueJsx from 'rollup-plugin-vue-jsx-compat' import esbuild from 'rollup-plugin-esbuild' export default { plugins : [ vueJsx(), esbuild({ jsxFactory : 'vueJsxCompat' , }), ], }

Standalone Minify Plugin

If you only want to use this plugin to minify your bundle:

import { minify } from 'rollup-plugin-esbuild' export default { plugins : [minify()], }

Optimizing Deps

You can use this plugin to pre-bundle dependencies using esbuild and inline them in the Rollup-generated bundle:

esbuild({ optimizeDeps : { include : [ 'vue' , 'vue-router' ], }, })

This eliminates the need of @rollup/plugin-node-modules and @rollup/plugin-commonjs .

Note that this is an experimental features, breaking changes might happen across minor version bump.

TODO: Maybe we can scan Rollup input files to get a list of deps to optimize automatically.

License

