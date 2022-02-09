Curveball is a framework for building web services in Node.js. It fullfills a similar role to Express and it's heavily inspired by Koa.
This web framework has the following goals:
103 Early Hints.
If you used Koa in the past, this is going to look pretty familiar. I'm a big fan of Koa myself and would recommend it over this project if you don't need any of the things this project offers.
npm install @curveball/core
Curveball only provides a basic framework. Using it means implementing or using curveball middleware. For example, if you want a router, use or build a Router middleware.
All of the following examples are written in typescript, but it is also possible to use the framework with plain javascript.
import { Application, Context } from '@curveball/core';
const app = new Application();
app.use((ctx: Context) => {
ctx.status = 200;
ctx.response.body = 'Hello world!'
});
app.listen(4000);
See aws-lambda.
The project is currently in beta. It might go through a few more changes, but the project is mostly stable. It's ready for production.
Many Node.js HTTP frameworks don't easily allow doing internal sub-requests. Instead, they recommend doing a real HTTP request. These requests are more expensive though, as it has to go through the network stack.
Curveball allows you to do an internal request with 'mock' request and response objects.
Suggested use-cases:
Example:
import { Application } from '@curveball/core';
const app = new Application();
const response = await app.subRequest('POST', '/foo/bar', { 'Content-Type': 'text/html' }, '<h1>Hi</h1>');
Only the first 2 arguments are required. It's also possible to pass a Request object instead.
import { Application, MemoryRequest } from '@curveball/core';
const app = new Application();
const request = new MemoryRequest('POST', '/foo/bar', { 'Content-Type': 'text/html' }, '<h1>Hi</h1>');
const response = await app.subRequest(request);
HTTP/2 push can be used to anticipate GET requests client might want to do in the near future.
Example use-cases are:
import { Application } from '@curveball/core';
import http2 from 'http2';
const app = new Application();
const server = http2.createSecureServer({
key: fs.readFileSync('server-key.pem'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('server-cert.pem')
}, app.callback());
server.listen(4443);
app.use( ctx => {
ctx.response.status = 200;
ctx.response.headers.set('Content-Type', 'text/html');
ctx.response.body = '';
await ctx.response.push( pushCtx => {
pushCtx.path = '/script.js';
return app.handle(pushCtx);
});
});
HTTP/2 push works by sending HTTP responses to the client, but it also includes HTTP requests. This is because HTTP clients need to know which request the response belongs to.
The
push function simply takes a middleware, similar to
use on
Application. The callback will only be triggered if the clients supports
push and wants to receive pushes.
In the preceding example, we are using
app.handle() to do a full HTTP
request through all the regular middlewares.
It's not required to do this. You can also generate responses right in the callback or call an alternative middleware.
Lastly,
pushCtx.request.method will be set to
GET by default.
GET is
also the only supported method for pushes.
Curveball has native support for sending informational responses. Examples are:
100 Continue to let a client know even before the request
completed that it makes sense to continue, or that it should break off the
request.
102 Processing to periodically indicate that the server is
still working on the response. This might not be very useful anymore.
103 Early Hints a new standard to let a client or proxy know
early in the process that some headers might be coming, allowing clients or
proxies to for example pre-fetch certain resources even before the initial
request completes.
Here's an example of a middleware using
103 Early Hints:
import { Application, Context, Middleware } from '@curveball/core';
const app = new Curveball();
app.use(async (ctx: Context, next: Middleware) => {
await ctx.response.sendInformational(103, {
'Link' : [
'</style.css> rel="prefetch" as="style"',
'</script.js> rel="prefetch" as="script"',
]
});
await next();
});
To get Websocket up and running, just run:
app.listenWs(port);
This will start a websocket server on the specified port. Any incoming Websocket connections will now just work.
If a Websocket connection was started, the
Context object will now have a
webSocket property. This property is simply an instance of Websocket
from the ws NPM package.
Example usage:
import { UpgradeRequired } from '@curveball/http-errors';
app.use( ctx => {
if (!ctx.webSocket) {
throw new UpgradeRequired('This endpoint only supports WebSocket');
}
ctx.webSocket.send('Hello');
ctx.webSocket.on('message', (msg) => {
console.log('Received %s', msg);
});
});
If you use typescript, install the
@types/ws package to get all the correct
typings:
npm i -D @types/ws
The Controller package also has built-in features to make this even easier.
The application is main class for your project. It's mainly responsible for calling middlewares and hooking into the HTTP server.
It has the following methods
use(m: Middleware) - Add a middleware to your application.
handle(c: Context) - Take a Context object, and run all middlewares in
order on it.
listen(port: number) - Run a HTTP server on the specified port.
listenWs(port: number) - Start a websocket server on the specified port.
callback() - The result of this function can be used as a requestListener
for node.js
http,
https and
http2 packages.
subRequest(method: string, path:string, headers: object, body: any) - Run
an internal HTTP request and return the result.
subRequest(request: Request) - Run an internal HTTP request and return the
result.
The Context object has the following properties:
request - An instance of
Request.
response - An instance of
Response.
state - An object you can use to store request-specific state information.
this object can be used to pass information between middlewares. A common
example is that an authentication middlware might set 'currently logged in
user' information here.
ip() - Get the
ip address of the HTTP client that's trying to connect.
path - The path of the request, for example
/foo.html.
method - For example,
POST.
query - An object containing the query parametes.
status - The HTTP status code, for example
200 or
404.
sendInformational(status, headers?) - Sends a
100 Continue,
102 Processing or
103 Early Hints - response with optional headers.
push(callback: Middleware) - Do a HTTP/2 push.
redirect(status, location) - Send a redirect status code and set a
Location header.
The Request interface represents the HTTP request. It has the following properties and methods:
headers - An instance of
Headers.
path - The path of the request, for example
/foo.html.
method - For example,
POST.
requestTarget - The full
requestTarget from the first line of the HTTP
request.
body - This might represent the body, but is initially just empty. It's
up to middlewares to do something with raw body and parse it.
rawBody() - This function uses the raw-body function to parse the
body from the request into a string or Buffer. You can only do this once,
so a middleware should use this function to populate
body.
query - An object containing the query parametes.
type - The
Content-Type without additional parameters.
accepts - Uses the accepts package to do content-negotiation.
is(contentType) - Returns true or false if the
Content-Type of the
request matches the argument. If your
Content-Type is
application/hal+json it will return true for
application/hal+json,
hal+json and
json.
The Response interface represents a HTTP response. It has the following properties and methods:
headers - An instance of
Headers.
status - The HTTP status code, for example
200 or
404.
body - The response body. Can be a string, a buffer or an Object. If it's
an object, the server will serialize it as JSON.
type - The
Content-Type without additional parameters.
sendInformational(status, headers?) - Sends a
100 Continue,
102 Processing or
103 Early Hints - response with optional headers.
push(callback: Middleware) - Do a HTTP/2 push.
is(contentType) - Returns true or false if the
Content-Type of the
response matches the argument. If your
Content-Type is
application/hal+json it will return true for
application/hal+json,
hal+json and
json.
redirect(status, location) - Send a redirect status code and set a
Location header.
The Headers interface represents HTTP headers for both the
Request and
Response.
It has the following methods:
set(name, value) - Sets a HTTP header.
get(name) - Returns the value of a HTTP header, or null.
has(name) - Returns true or false if the header exists.
delete(name) - Deletes a HTTP header.
append(name, value) - Adds a HTTP header, but doesn't erase an existing
one with the same name.
getAll() - Returns all HTTP headers as a key-value object.
Use the
checkConditional function to verify the following headers:
If-Match
If-None-Match
If-Modified-Since
If-Unmodified-Since.
Signature:
checkConditionial(req: RequestInterface, lastModified: Date | null, etag: string | null): 200 | 304 : 412;
This function returns
200 if the conditional passed. If it didn't, it will
return either
304 or
412. The former means you'll want to send a
304 Not Modified back, the latter
412 Precondition Failed.
200 does not mean you have to return a
200 OK status, it's just an easy
way to indicate that all all conditions have passed.