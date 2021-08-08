Very full stack to help satisfy curiosity
Curiostack enforces best practices without the headaches. All users
and more!
Developers should start at our developer portal, https://developers.curioswitch.org. The content is still light, but the codelabs should help get started with concepts quickly.
Also until the coverage of the codelabs goes up, it is also important to go through this
README and
maybe even some of the code to understand what's available.
Looking for guidelines and documents outlining best practices for designing a company, not just the engineering codebase? Check out our resources here which can hopefully help.
Feel free to open an issue if you have any questions. You are also welcome to join our Slack workspace and ask there.
See gradle-curiostack-plugin README for setting up the gradle plugins.
Curiostack only requires
bash.
First run
$ ./gradlew :setup
to set up all required tools, by downloading openjdk, python, gcloud, node, golang, etc, and inserting a PATH setting into zshrc and bashrc. There won't be any version conflicts between e.g., system-installed nodejs and gradle-installed nodejs as gradle-installed nodejs will be the one on the path when running Gradle invocations. In addition, any
bash invocations of commands when inside the repository will use the managed tool. Outside the repository, system tools will be used as normal.
Curiostack only has a dependency on Java. However, IntelliJ is highly recommended for development. The free community edition is sufficient for Java development, while the pro edition may provide a more integrated IDE for both server and client development. Many users will choose to use IntelliJ community edition for server side development and Atom or Visual Studio Code for client side.
To work on IntelliJ, clone the repository and in a command line, run
$ ./gradlew idea
to generate initial IntelliJ configuration. Then open up the folder in IntelliJ and say yes when it asks you to link the project.
All code-style, license, etc setup will be done automatically, and you're ready to code.