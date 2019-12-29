openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpf

@cureapp/babel-plugin-flow-to-typescript

by Yuichiro Kikura
0.3.8 (see all)

Babel plugin to convert Flow code into TypeScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

160

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-flow-to-typescript

Babel plugin to convert Flow code into TypeScript

How to use

$ npm install -g @babel/cli @babel/core
$ npm install babel-plugin-flow-to-typescript

# you must use babel@^7.x.x
$ babel --version
7.4.4 (@babel/core 7.4.5)

$ babel --plugins babel-plugin-flow-to-typescript ${SRC_FLOW_FILE} -o ${DEST_TS_FILE}

Implementation status

Supported?SyntaxFlowTypeScript
Maybe typelet a:?numberlet a: number \| null \| undefined
Void typevoidvoid
Object typeObjectobject
Mixed typemixedunknown
Function type(A, B) => C(x1: A, x2: B) => C
Exact type{\| a: A \|}{ a: A }
Indexers{ [A]: B }{ [a: A]: B }
Existential typeMap<*, *>Map<any, any>
Opaque typesopaque type A = Btype A = B
Varianceinterface A { +b: B, -c: C }interface A { readonly b: B, c: C }
Type parameter boundsfunction f<A: string>(a:A){}function f<A extends string>(a:A){}
Cast(a: A)(a as A)
type/typeof importimport type A from 'module'import A from 'module'
\$Keys$Keys<X>keyof X
\$Values$Values<X>X[keyof X]
\$ReadOnly$Readonly<X>Readonly<X>
\$Exact$Exact<X>X
\$Diff$Diff<X, Y>Pick<X, Exclude<keyof X, keyof Y>>
\$PropertyType$PropertyType<T, k>T[k]
\$ElementType$ElementType<T, k>T[k]
$Shape$Shape<T>Partial<T>
ClassClass<T>typeof T
typeof operatortypeof footypeof foo
JSX--
Tuple type[number, string][number, string]
Type aliastype A = stringtype A = string
Flow Ignore$FlowFixMeany
Interfacesinterface X { +prop: string }interface X { readonly prop: string }
Optional Membersa?.b...
Declare functionsdeclare function x(false): true;function x(x0: false): true;
Declare Class......

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial