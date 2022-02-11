For more information about this project of more about NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) and its cloud work, please contact Katie Baynes or visit us at https://earthdata.nasa.gov.
The Cumulus core repo is a monorepo managed by Lerna. Lerna is responsible for installing the dependencies of the packages and tasks that belong in this repo. In general, Cumulus's npm packages can be found in the packages directory, and workflow tasks can be found in the tasks directory.
To help cut down on the time and disk space required to install the dependencies
of the packages in this monorepo, all
devDependencies are defined in the
top-level package.json. The
Node module resolution algorithm
allows all of the packages and tasks to find their dev dependencies in that
top-level
node_modules directory.
TL;DR - If you need to add a
devDependency to a package, add it to the
top-level package.json file, not the
package.json associated
with an individual package.
This is for installation for Cumulus development. See the Cumulus deployment instructions for instructions on deploying the released Cumulus packages.
pip install docker-compose)
Install the correct node version:
nvm install
nvm use
We use Lerna to manage multiple Cumulus packages in the same repo. You need to install lerna as a global module first:
$ npm install -g lerna
We use npm for local package management
$ npm install
$ npm run bootstrap
Building All packages:
$ npm run build
Build and watch packages:
$ npm run watch
Start the API:
$ npm run serve
Or start the distribution API:
$ npm run serve-dist
See the API package documentation for more options.
LocalStack provides local versions of most AWS services for testing.
The LocalStack repository has installation instructions.
Localstack is included in the docker-compose file. You only need to run the docker-compose command in the next section in order to use it with your tests.
Turn on the docker containers first:
$ npm run start-unit-test-stack
Stop localstack/unit test services:
$ npm run stop-unit-test-stack
$ npm run db:local:migrate
Run the test commands next
$ export LOCAL_ES_HOST=127.0.0.1
$ export LOCALSTACK_HOST=127.0.0.1
$ npm test
For more information please read this.
Copy the
.vscode.example directory to
.vscode to create your debugger launch configuration. Refer to the VS Code documentation on how to use the debugger.
For more information please read this.
Create a new folder under
packages if it is a common library or create folder under
cumulus/tasks if it is a lambda task.
cd to the folder and run
npm init.
Make sure to name the package as
@cumulus/package-name.
$ lerna exec -- rm -rf ./package-lock.json
$ npm run clean
Please refer to: https://github.com/nasa/cumulus/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md for more information.
To release a new version of cumulus read this.