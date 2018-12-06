A small package for adding an event to a calendar.
First, add
@culturehq/add-to-calendar to your
package.json
dependencies, then install using either
npm install or
yarn install. Next, you can add the component through:
<AddToCalendar
event={{
name: "Happy Hour",
details: "Let's go after work",
location: "Boston, MA",
startsAt: "2018-12-06T17:00:00-05:00",
endsAt: "2018-12-06T18:00:00-05:00"
}}
/>
To get the styles, be sure it import
@culturehq/add-to-calendar/dist/styles.css into your application. You can style it appropriately for your app by overriding the CSS classes used internally. They are listed in
styles.css.
children
The label for the button that triggers the dropdown. Defaults to
"Add to My Calendar".
event
Should be an object representing the event to be added to the various calendars. The keys are:
name - the name of the event
details - the details of the event
location - the location of the event
startsAt - the start time of the event, formatted as an ISO string
endsAt - the end time of the event, formatted as an ISO string
open
Defaults to
false. Whether or not the dropdown should start open. (Will be ignored after initial render.)
filename
Used to specify the name of the downloaded iCalendar file (where applicable - Apple Calendar, Outlook). Defaults to
"download".
You can run the tests by running
yarn test and lint by running
yarn lint. You can run the local server by running
yarn start which will start the docs server on
http://localhost:8080.
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/CultureHQ/add-to-calendar.
The code is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.