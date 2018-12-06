openbase logo
@culturehq/add-to-calendar

by CultureHQ
1.1.2 (see all)

A small package for adding an event to a calendar.

Overview

Readme

@culturehq/add-to-calendar

Build Status Package Version

A small package for adding an event to a calendar.

Getting started

First, add @culturehq/add-to-calendar to your package.json dependencies, then install using either npm install or yarn install. Next, you can add the component through:

<AddToCalendar
  event={{
    name: "Happy Hour",
    details: "Let's go after work",
    location: "Boston, MA",
    startsAt: "2018-12-06T17:00:00-05:00",
    endsAt: "2018-12-06T18:00:00-05:00"
  }}
/>

To get the styles, be sure it import @culturehq/add-to-calendar/dist/styles.css into your application. You can style it appropriately for your app by overriding the CSS classes used internally. They are listed in styles.css.

children

The label for the button that triggers the dropdown. Defaults to "Add to My Calendar".

event

Should be an object representing the event to be added to the various calendars. The keys are:

  • name - the name of the event
  • details - the details of the event
  • location - the location of the event
  • startsAt - the start time of the event, formatted as an ISO string
  • endsAt - the end time of the event, formatted as an ISO string

open

Defaults to false. Whether or not the dropdown should start open. (Will be ignored after initial render.)

filename

Used to specify the name of the downloaded iCalendar file (where applicable - Apple Calendar, Outlook). Defaults to "download".

Development

You can run the tests by running yarn test and lint by running yarn lint. You can run the local server by running yarn start which will start the docs server on http://localhost:8080.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/CultureHQ/add-to-calendar.

License

The code is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

