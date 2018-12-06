A small package for adding an event to a calendar.

Getting started

First, add @culturehq/add-to-calendar to your package.json dependencies , then install using either npm install or yarn install . Next, you can add the component through:

<AddToCalendar event={{ name : "Happy Hour" , details : "Let's go after work" , location : "Boston, MA" , startsAt : "2018-12-06T17:00:00-05:00" , endsAt : "2018-12-06T18:00:00-05:00" }} />

To get the styles, be sure it import @culturehq/add-to-calendar/dist/styles.css into your application. You can style it appropriately for your app by overriding the CSS classes used internally. They are listed in styles.css .

children

The label for the button that triggers the dropdown. Defaults to "Add to My Calendar" .

event

Should be an object representing the event to be added to the various calendars. The keys are:

name - the name of the event

- the name of the event details - the details of the event

- the details of the event location - the location of the event

- the location of the event startsAt - the start time of the event, formatted as an ISO string

- the start time of the event, formatted as an ISO string endsAt - the end time of the event, formatted as an ISO string

open

Defaults to false . Whether or not the dropdown should start open. (Will be ignored after initial render.)

filename

Used to specify the name of the downloaded iCalendar file (where applicable - Apple Calendar, Outlook). Defaults to "download" .

Development

You can run the tests by running yarn test and lint by running yarn lint . You can run the local server by running yarn start which will start the docs server on http://localhost:8080 .

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/CultureHQ/add-to-calendar.

License

The code is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.