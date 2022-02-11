Kaizen Design System

Kaizen is Culture Amp's public design system. It accelerates Culture Amp's designers and engineers as they collaborate on creating world-class products. Visit cultureamp.design to learn more.

This repository is the source of truth for Culture Amp's design system documentation and hosts packages such as Kaizen Component Library, which are used across Culture Amp's products. It is structured as a multi-package repository, with a number of independently versioned projects sharing common tools, workflows and vision.

This document serves to orient you within the repository — to get you set up and acquainted, and then send you off in the right direction. For more information on any specific package, please refer to its README.

Designers

Issues

You can explore or create Issues to track ideas, enhancements, or bugs. Use issues to track:

Changes to design documentation

Missing documentation

To learn more, see the designer section of the Contributing guidelines.

Editing design documentation

You can edit Kaizen Site documentation using GitHub's interface.

To learn more, see the designer section of the Contributing guidelines.

Getting started

Setup

Set up access to private Culture Amp packages on your laptop. You will need to update ~.npmrc with a Github token linked to your account. Refer to the instructions here.

Installation

To begin developing the design system locally, run the following from the repository root:

yarn install

We use Storybook to provide a local development environment for React and Elm components. All Kaizen Design System components have accompanying stories in Storybook.

To run Storybook locally, run the following from the repository root:

yarn storybook

(Having trouble running Storybook? Try running yarn reset , which includes yarn clean and yarn install --force !)

To develop the site locally, please refer to the documentation in the site package.

Branch previews

While the main site is located at https://cultureamp.design, all branches in this repository are automatically deployed to a public URL at https://dev.cultureamp.design/(branch-name). This deployment includes the Storybook build for that branch, along with any changes to documentation or the site.

For example, pushing the branch louis/more-glitter would make its documentation and Storybook build available at dev.cultureamp.design/louis/more-glitter .

Package scripts

It's dangerous to go alone! Take these:

Command Summary yarn storybook Develop components locally using Storybook STORIES=path/to/package yarn storybook Develop just one package at a time using Storybook (builds faster!) yarn compile Run all typechecks yarn lint Run all linters yarn lint:fix Run all linters, fixing violations yarn test Run all tests (using Jest) yarn reset Reinstall all dependencies

Bugs and discussions

Please open a new GitHub Issue to report bugs or suggest changes.

Learn more

Culture Amp employees can reach out to the Design Systems crew on Slack.