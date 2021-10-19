openbase logo
@cucumber/electron

by cucumber
4.1.3 (see all)

Run cucumber.js in electron

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cucumber-electron

Runs Cucumber.js in an Electron renderer process. Scenarios have direct access to both a browser DOM and node.js libraries, so they are fast and easy to debug interactively.

Build Status

Install

Both Electron and Cucumber.js need to be installed, they are peer dependencies. This gives you the option to choose the version you want to use:

npm install --save-dev electron @cucumber/cucumber @cucumber/electron

Usage

Cucumber-electron is a wrapper around Cucumber.js, supporting the same features and command-line options. You should be able to use it on your project without any changes.

Run cucumber-electron like it was Cucumber.js, for example:

npx cucumber-electron ./features/your.feature:123

API

Cucumber Electron provides an API that you can use in your step definitions or hooks.

App Elements

An app element is a DOM element where you can mount the application or component under test.

const { AppElements } = require('@cucumber/cucumber-electron')

Before(function () {
  this.appElements = new AppElements()
})

Given('{word} has an app element', function (name) {
  const appElement = this.appElements.create(document, name)
  
  // Mount a React Component
  ReactDOM.render(<MyComponent />, appElement)
  
  // Mount a Vue component
  new Vue({ el: appElement })
  
  // Vanilla DOM
  appElement.innerHTML = '<h1>Hello World</h1>'
})

After(function () {
  if (!process.env.CUCUMBER_ELECTRON_KEEP_APP_ELEMENTS) {
    // Destroy all app elements after each scenario
    this.appElements.destroyAll()
  }
})

In interactive debugging mode this will look something like this:

App Elements

See the app-elements example for more details.

You can run it like this:

CUCUMBER_ELECTRON_KEEP_APP_ELEMENTS=1 ./bin/cucumber-electron.js examples/app-elements --interactive

Interactive Debugging

The --interactive (or -i) command line switch shows a browser window with chrome dev tools and keeps the window open after all features have finished running.

The interactive debugger will halt execution on any debugger statements, or breakpoints you have set in chrome dev tools.

In interactive mode you can re-run all your scenarios by pressing CMD-R (MacOS) or CTRL-R (Windows/Linux) while the browser window has focus.

Custom Stylesheet

You can add a custom stylesheet to the DOM with the --stylesheet [PATH] option.

