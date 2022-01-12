enigma

A fast, native, environment-agnostic, cryptographic engine for the web

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; new Enigma.AES().init().then( async (aes: Enigma.AES) => { const my_secret = 'My secret' ; const cipher = await aes.encrypt(my_secret); console .log(cipher); });

Enigma is a crypto library available both for Node.js platform and for the Web. It relies on OpenSSL to provide the most common cryptographical utilities. In a web environment, Enigma leverages on a WebAssembly-compiled version of OpenSSL to boost performances.

Installation

Enigma is a npm module available through the npm registry. Installation is done both in Node.js and in a web environment using the npm install command:

npm install @cubbit/enigma

If you want to work from source, just clone the repo and run the install script as:

git clone https://github.com/cubbit/enigma.git cd enigma npm install

Before installing, download and install Node.js. Node.js version 8.0 or higher is required (Node.js 11 has not been tested yet).

Enigma is supported on the following platforms.

x86 x64 arm32 arm64 Linux ︎︎︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ macOS - ✔︎ - ✔︎ Windows ✔︎ ✔︎ - -

After installing just import @cubbit/enigma in your code and you are ready to go.

Web

Install the library by following the Installation section. Then, just import @cubbit/enigma in your source and use it as you would do on Node.js.

Important: Enigma needs a Buffer polyfill in order to work correctly on the web. The default one provided by webpack is ok. Otherwise you'll need to provide one by yourself.

Features

Enigma includes the following cryptographical utilities:

Hashing algorithms (SHA256)

Simmetric encryption algorithms (AES256)

Asymmetric encryption algorithms (RSA, ECC)

Misc utilities (DiffieHellman key exchange, Random, Key derivation algorithms)

Please refer to the API section to discover more about how to use each of them

Examples

Hashing

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; const message = 'Hello world' ; const hash = Enigma.Hash.digest(message); console .log(hash);

Encrypt with AES

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; new Enigma.AES().init().then( async (aes: Enigma.AES) => { const my_secret = 'My secret' ; const cipher = await aes.encrypt(my_secret); console .log(cipher); });

Encrypt a file using AES stream

When encrypting a big file you may encounter browser limitations or memory issues. The AES stream class is design to overcome these problems.

import {createReadStream} from 'fs' ; import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; const file_stream = fs.createReadStream( 'my_secret_image.png' ); new Enigma.AES().init().then( ( aes: Enigma.AES ) => { const iv = Enigma.Random.bytes( 16 ); const aes_stream = aes.encrypt_stream(iv); aes_stream.once( 'finish' , () => console .log( 'File encrypted' )); file_stream.pipe(aes_stream); }); import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; import WebFileStream from '@cubbit/web-file-stream' ; const file = new File(); const file_stream = WebFileStream.create_read_stream(file); new Enigma.AES().init().then( ( aes: Enigma.AES ) => { const iv = Enigma.Random.bytes( 16 ); const aes_stream = aes.encrypt_stream(iv); aes_stream.once( 'finish' , () => console .log( 'File encrypted' )); file_stream.pipe(aes_stream); });

Decrypt with AES

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; const existing_key = const aes = new Enigma.AES().init({key: existing_key}).then( async (aes: Enigma.AES => { const message = aes.decrypt(my_secret).toString(); console .log(message); });

Generate a RSA keypair

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; const keypair = Enigma.RSA.create_keypair();

Encrypt and decrypt with RSA

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; const message = 'My secret' ; new Enigma.RSA().init().then( async (rsa: Enigma.RSA) => { const encrypted = await Enigma.RSA.encrypt(message, rsa.keypair.public_key); console .log(encrypted); const decrypted = ( await rsa.decrypt(encrypted)).toString(); console .log(decrypted); });

Generate a ECC keypair

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; const keypair = Enigma.ED25519.create_keypair();

Sign and verify message with ECC

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; const message = 'To be signed' ; const ecc = new Enigma.ED25519(); const signature = ecc.sign(message); Enigma.ED25519.verify(message, ecc.keypair.public_key, signature).then( console .log)

Perform a key derivation with pbkdf2

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; const message = 'Original message' ; const salted_key = await Enigma.KeyDerivation.pbkdf2(message);

Sign javascript objects with the Attorney tool

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; const object = {message: 'To be signed' }; const ecc = new Enigma.ED25519(); const contract = Enigma.Attorney.redact(object, ecc); const is_valid = Enigma.Attorney.verify(contract, ecc.keypair.public_key); console .log(is_valid);

Generate Random values

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; Enigma.init().then( async () => { const random_int4 = Enigma.Random.integer( 32 ); const random_bytes = Enigma.Random.bytes( 32 ); });

Diffie-Hellman key exchange

A class which permits a DiffieHellman key echange based on elliptic curves. Elliptic curve adopted is NID_X9_62_prime256v1.

initialize(): void : generate the key pairs.

: generate the key pairs. get_public_key(): string : returns the public key as a string having these properties: PEM format; uncompressed; ASN.1 standard form called NAMED CURVE.

: returns the public key as a string having these properties: PEM format; uncompressed; ASN.1 standard form called NAMED CURVE. derive_secret(endpoint_public_key: string): string : needs a public key in the same format described above and returns the secret as a string in hex format.

import Enigma from '@cubbit/enigma' ; Enigma.init().then( async () => { const dh = new Enigma.DiffieHellman(); dh.initialize(); const public_key: string = dh.get_public_key(); const shared_secret: string = await dh.derive_secret(endpoint_public_key); });

How to rebuild the bindings

To build the project's bindings just run the following command after cloning the repository:

npm run build npm run build:web

Prerequisites

perl required to build OpenSSL on Windows

docker required for the web build

How to run tests

To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run npm test :

npm install npm test

How to contribute

Feel free to open an issue or a pull request to report bugs and suggest new features. Please refer to our Contributions guidelines for more details about the contribution process.

License

MIT