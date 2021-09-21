TinyColor is a small library for color manipulation and conversion
A fork of tinycolor2 by Brian Grinstead
DEMO: https://tinycolor.vercel.app
sideEffects
tinycolor is now exported as a class called
TinyColor
random, an implementation of randomColor by David Merfield that returns a TinyColor object
TinyColor.<function>
readability,
fromRatio moved out
random moved out and renamed to
legacyRandom
toFilter has been moved out and renamed to
toMsFilter
mix,
equals use the current TinyColor object as the first parameter
tint() and
shade() tinycolor PR 159
isValid,
format are now propertys instead of a function
npm install @ctrl/tinycolor
import { TinyColor } from '@ctrl/tinycolor';
const color = new TinyColor('red').toHexString(); // '#ff0000'
The string parsing is very permissive. It is meant to make typing a color as input as easy as possible. All commas, percentages, parenthesis are optional, and most input allow either 0-1, 0%-100%, or 0-n (where n is either 100, 255, or 360 depending on the value).
HSL and HSV both require either 0%-100% or 0-1 for the
S/
L/
V properties. The
H (hue) can have values between 0%-100% or 0-360.
RGB input requires either 0-255 or 0%-100%.
If you call
tinycolor.fromRatio, RGB and Hue input can also accept 0-1.
Here are some examples of string input:
new TinyColor('#000');
new TinyColor('000');
new TinyColor('#369C');
new TinyColor('369C');
new TinyColor('#f0f0f6');
new TinyColor('f0f0f6');
new TinyColor('#f0f0f688');
new TinyColor('f0f0f688');
new TinyColor('rgb (255, 0, 0)');
new TinyColor('rgb 255 0 0');
new TinyColor('rgba (255, 0, 0, .5)');
new TinyColor({ r: 255, g: 0, b: 0 });
import { fromRatio } from '@ctrl/tinycolor';
fromRatio({ r: 1, g: 0, b: 0 });
fromRatio({ r: 0.5, g: 0.5, b: 0.5 });
new TinyColor('hsl(0, 100%, 50%)');
new TinyColor('hsla(0, 100%, 50%, .5)');
new TinyColor('hsl(0, 100%, 50%)');
new TinyColor('hsl 0 1.0 0.5');
new TinyColor({ h: 0, s: 1, l: 0.5 });
new TinyColor('hsv(0, 100%, 100%)');
new TinyColor('hsva(0, 100%, 100%, .5)');
new TinyColor('hsv (0 100% 100%)');
new TinyColor('hsv 0 1 1');
new TinyColor({ h: 0, s: 100, v: 100 });
new TinyColor('RED');
new TinyColor('blanchedalmond');
new TinyColor('darkblue');
new TinyColor(0x0);
new TinyColor(0xaabbcc);
If you are calling this from code, you may want to use object input. Here are some examples of the different types of accepted object inputs:
{ r: 255, g: 0, b: 0 }
{ r: 255, g: 0, b: 0, a: .5 }
{ h: 0, s: 100, l: 50 }
{ h: 0, s: 100, v: 100 }
The original input passed into the constructer used to create the tinycolor instance
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.originalInput; // "red"
color = new TinyColor({ r: 255, g: 255, b: 255 });
color.originalInput; // "{r: 255, g: 255, b: 255}"
Returns the format used to create the tinycolor instance
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.format; // "name"
color = new TinyColor({ r: 255, g: 255, b: 255 });
color.format; // "rgb"
A boolean indicating whether the color was successfully parsed. Note: if the color is not valid then it will act like
black when being used with other methods.
const color1 = new TinyColor('red');
color1.isValid; // true
color1.toHexString(); // "#ff0000"
const color2 = new TinyColor('not a color');
color2.isValid; // false
color2.toString(); // "#000000"
Returns the perceived brightness of a color, from
0-255, as defined by Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (Version 1.0).
const color1 = new TinyColor('#fff');
color1.getBrightness(); // 255
const color2 = new TinyColor('#000');
color2.getBrightness(); // 0
Return a boolean indicating whether the color's perceived brightness is light.
const color1 = new TinyColor('#fff');
color1.isLight(); // true
const color2 = new TinyColor('#000');
color2.isLight(); // false
Return a boolean indicating whether the color's perceived brightness is dark.
const color1 = new TinyColor('#fff');
color1.isDark(); // false
const color2 = new TinyColor('#000');
color2.isDark(); // true
Returns the perceived luminance of a color, from
0-1 as defined by Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (Version 2.0).
const color1 = new TinyColor('#fff');
color1.getLuminance(); // 1
const color2 = new TinyColor('#000');
color2.getLuminance(); // 0
Returns the alpha value of a color, from
0-1.
const color1 = new TinyColor('rgba(255, 0, 0, .5)');
color1.getAlpha(); // 0.5
const color2 = new TinyColor('rgb(255, 0, 0)');
color2.getAlpha(); // 1
const color3 = new TinyColor('transparent');
color3.getAlpha(); // 0
Sets the alpha value on a current color. Accepted range is in between
0-1.
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.getAlpha(); // 1
color.setAlpha(0.5);
color.getAlpha(); // .5
color.toRgbString(); // "rgba(255, 0, 0, .5)"
Compute how the color would appear on a background. When the color is fully transparent (i.e.
getAlpha() == 0), the result will be the background color. When the color is not transparent at all (i.e.
getAlpha() == 1), the result will be the color itself. Otherwise you will get a computed result.
const color = new TinyColor('rgba(255, 0, 0, .5)');
const computedColor = color.onBackground('rgb(0, 0, 255)');
computedColor.toRgbString(); // "rgb(128, 0, 128)"
The following methods will return a property for the
alpha value, which can be ignored:
toHsv,
toHsl,
toRgb
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toHsv(); // { h: 0, s: 1, v: 1, a: 1 }
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toHsvString(); // "hsv(0, 100%, 100%)"
color.setAlpha(0.5);
color.toHsvString(); // "hsva(0, 100%, 100%, 0.5)"
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toHsl(); // { h: 0, s: 1, l: 0.5, a: 1 }
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toHslString(); // "hsl(0, 100%, 50%)"
color.setAlpha(0.5);
color.toHslString(); // "hsla(0, 100%, 50%, 0.5)"
new TinyColor('#aabbcc').toNumber() === 0xaabbcc // true
new TinyColor('rgb(1, 1, 1)').toNumber() === (1 << 16) + (1 << 8) + 1 // true
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toHex(); // "ff0000"
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toHexString(); // "#ff0000"
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toHex8(); // "ff0000ff"
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toHex8String(); // "#ff0000ff"
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toRgb(); // { r: 255, g: 0, b: 0, a: 1 }
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toRgbString(); // "rgb(255, 0, 0)"
color.setAlpha(0.5);
color.toRgbString(); // "rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)"
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toPercentageRgb(); // { r: "100%", g: "0%", b: "0%", a: 1 }
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toPercentageRgbString(); // "rgb(100%, 0%, 0%)"
color.setAlpha(0.5);
color.toPercentageRgbString(); // "rgba(100%, 0%, 0%, 0.5)"
const color = new TinyColor('red');
color.toName(); // "red"
import { toMsFilter } from '@ctrl/tinycolor';
toMsFilter('red', 'blue'); // 'progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient(startColorstr=#ffff0000,endColorstr=#ff0000ff)'
Print to a string, depending on the input format. You can also override this by passing one of
"rgb", "prgb", "hex6", "hex3", "hex8", "name", "hsl", "hsv" into the function.
const color1 = new TinyColor('red');
color1.toString(); // "red"
color1.toString('hsv'); // "hsv(0, 100%, 100%)"
const color2 = new TinyColor('rgb(255, 0, 0)');
color2.toString(); // "rgb(255, 0, 0)"
color2.setAlpha(0.5);
color2.toString(); // "rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)"
These methods manipulate the current color, and return it for chaining. For instance:
new TinyColor('red')
.lighten()
.desaturate()
.toHexString(); // '#f53d3d'
lighten: function(amount = 10) -> TinyColor. Lighten the color a given amount, from 0 to 100. Providing 100 will always return white.
new TinyColor('#f00').lighten().toString(); // '#ff3333'
new TinyColor('#f00').lighten(100).toString(); // '#ffffff'
brighten: function(amount = 10) -> TinyColor. Brighten the color a given amount, from 0 to 100.
new TinyColor('#f00').brighten().toString(); // '#ff1919'
darken: function(amount = 10) -> TinyColor. Darken the color a given amount, from 0 to 100. Providing 100 will always return black.
new TinyColor('#f00').darken().toString(); // '#cc0000'
new TinyColor('#f00').darken(100).toString(); // '#000000'
Mix the color with pure white, from 0 to 100. Providing 0 will do nothing, providing 100 will always return white.
new TinyColor('#f00').tint().toString(); // "#ff1a1a"
new TinyColor('#f00').tint(100).toString(); // "#ffffff"
Mix the color with pure black, from 0 to 100. Providing 0 will do nothing, providing 100 will always return black.
new TinyColor('#f00').shade().toString(); // "#e60000"
new TinyColor('#f00').shade(100).toString(); // "#000000"
desaturate: function(amount = 10) -> TinyColor. Desaturate the color a given amount, from 0 to 100. Providing 100 will is the same as calling
greyscale.
new TinyColor('#f00').desaturate().toString(); // "#f20d0d"
new TinyColor('#f00').desaturate(100).toString(); // "#808080"
saturate: function(amount = 10) -> TinyColor. Saturate the color a given amount, from 0 to 100.
new TinyColor('hsl(0, 10%, 50%)').saturate().toString(); // "hsl(0, 20%, 50%)"
greyscale: function() -> TinyColor. Completely desaturates a color into greyscale. Same as calling
desaturate(100).
new TinyColor('#f00').greyscale().toString(); // "#808080"
spin: function(amount = 0) -> TinyColor. Spin the hue a given amount, from -360 to 360. Calling with 0, 360, or -360 will do nothing (since it sets the hue back to what it was before).
new TinyColor('#f00').spin(180).toString(); // "#00ffff"
new TinyColor('#f00').spin(-90).toString(); // "#7f00ff"
new TinyColor('#f00').spin(90).toString(); // "#80ff00"
// spin(0) and spin(360) do nothing
new TinyColor('#f00').spin(0).toString(); // "#ff0000"
new TinyColor('#f00').spin(360).toString(); // "#ff0000"
mix: function(amount = 50) => TinyColor. Mix the current color a given amount with another color, from 0 to 100. 0 means no mixing (return current color).
let color1 = new TinyColor('#f0f');
let color2 = new TinyColor('#0f0');
color1.mix(color2).toHexString(); // #808080
Combination functions return an array of TinyColor objects unless otherwise noted.
analogous: function(results = 6, slices = 30) -> array<TinyColor>.
const colors = new TinyColor('#f00').analogous();
colors.map(t => t.toHexString()); // [ "#ff0000", "#ff0066", "#ff0033", "#ff0000", "#ff3300", "#ff6600" ]
monochromatic: function(, results = 6) -> array<TinyColor>.
const colors = new TinyColor('#f00').monochromatic();
colors.map(t => t.toHexString()); // [ "#ff0000", "#2a0000", "#550000", "#800000", "#aa0000", "#d40000" ]
splitcomplement: function() -> array<TinyColor>.
const colors = new TinyColor('#f00').splitcomplement();
colors.map(t => t.toHexString()); // [ "#ff0000", "#ccff00", "#0066ff" ]
triad: function() -> array<TinyColor>. Alias for
polyad(3).
const colors = new TinyColor('#f00').triad();
colors.map(t => t.toHexString()); // [ "#ff0000", "#00ff00", "#0000ff" ]
tetrad: function() -> array<TinyColor>. Alias for
polyad(4).
const colors = new TinyColor('#f00').tetrad();
colors.map(t => t.toHexString()); // [ "#ff0000", "#80ff00", "#00ffff", "#7f00ff" ]
polyad: function(number) -> array<TinyColor>.
const colors = new TinyColor('#f00').polyad(4);
colors.map(t => t.toHexString()); // [ "#ff0000", "#80ff00", "#00ffff", "#7f00ff" ]
complement: function() -> TinyColor.
new TinyColor('#f00').complement().toHexString(); // "#00ffff"
let color1 = new TinyColor('red');
let color2 = new TinyColor('#f00');
color1.equals(color2); // true
Returns a random TinyColor object. This is an implementation of randomColor by David Merfield. The difference input parsing and output formatting are handled by TinyColor.
You can pass an options object to influence the type of color it produces. The options object accepts the following properties:
hue – Controls the hue of the generated color. You can pass a string representing a color name:
red,
orange,
yellow,
green,
blue,
purple,
pink and
monochrome are currently supported. If you pass a hexidecimal color string such as #00FFFF, its hue value will be extracted and used to generate colors.
luminosity – Controls the luminosity of the generated color. You can specify a string containing bright, light or dark.
count – An integer which specifies the number of colors to generate.
seed – An integer or string which when passed will cause randomColor to return the same color each time.
alpha – A decimal between 0 and 1. Only relevant when using a format with an alpha channel (rgba and hsla). Defaults to a random value.
import { random } from '@ctrl/tinycolor';
// Returns a TinyColor for an attractive color
random();
// Returns an array of ten green colors
random({
count: 10,
hue: 'green',
});
// Returns a TinyColor object in a light blue
random({
luminosity: 'light',
hue: 'blue',
});
// Returns a TinyColor object in a 'truly random' color
random({
luminosity: 'random',
hue: 'random',
});
// Returns a dark RGB color with specified alpha
random({
luminosity: 'dark',
alpha: 0.5,
});
TinyColor assesses readability based on the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (Version 2.0).
readability: function(TinyColor, TinyColor) -> number.
Returns the contrast ratio between two colors.
import { readability } from '@ctrl/tinycolor';
readability('#000', '#000'); // 1
readability('#000', '#111'); // 1.1121078324840545
readability('#000', '#fff'); // 21
Use the values in your own calculations, or use one of the convenience functions below.
isReadable: function(TinyColor, TinyColor, Object) -> Boolean. Ensure that foreground and background color combinations meet WCAG guidelines.
Object is optional, defaulting to
{level: "AA",size: "small"}.
level can be
"AA" or "AAA" and
size can be
"small" or
"large".
Here are links to read more about the AA and AAA requirements.
import { isReadable } from '@ctrl/tinycolor';
isReadable("#000", "#111"); // false
isReadable("#ff0088", "#5c1a72", { level: "AA", size: "small" }); // false
isReadable("#ff0088", "#5c1a72", { level: "AA", size: "large" }), // true
mostReadable: function(TinyColor, [TinyColor, TinyColor ...], Object) -> Boolean.
Given a base color and a list of possible foreground or background colors for that base, returns the most readable color.
If none of the colors in the list is readable,
mostReadable will return the better of black or white if
includeFallbackColors:true.
import { mostReadable } from '@ctrl/tinycolor';
mostReadable('#000', ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f']).toHexString(); // "#00ff00"
mostReadable('#123', ['#124', '#125'], { includeFallbackColors: false }).toHexString(); // "#112255"
mostReadable('#123', ['#124', '#125'], { includeFallbackColors: true }).toHexString(); // "#ffffff"
mostReadable('#ff0088', ['#2e0c3a'], {
includeFallbackColors: true,
level: 'AAA',
size: 'large',
}).toHexString(); // "#2e0c3a",
mostReadable('#ff0088', ['#2e0c3a'], {
includeFallbackColors: true,
level: 'AAA',
size: 'small',
}).toHexString(); // "#000000",
See index.html in the project for a demo.
clone: function() -> TinyColor.
Instantiate a new TinyColor object with the same color. Any changes to the new one won't affect the old one.
const color1 = new TinyColor('#F00');
const color2 = color1.clone();
color2.setAlpha(0.5);
color1.toString(); // "#ff0000"
color2.toString(); // "rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)"