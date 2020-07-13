openbase logo
@ctrl/ngx-rightclick

by TypeCtrl
4.0.0 (see all)

Context Menu Service for Angular

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Action Sheet/Menu

Reviews

Readme

Readme

ngx-rightclick

npm CircleCI

Context Menu Service for Angular

Demo: https://ngx-rightclick.vercel.app

Install

if you don't already have @angular/cdk that needs to be installed too

npm install @ctrl/ngx-rightclick

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ngx-rightclickAngular
3.0.19.x
current>= 10.x

Use

Import and Add to NgModule

import { ContextMenuModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-rightclick';

Add context menu directive to element and pass the menu component to be shown. Important the menu component must also be added as to entryComponents in your NgModule. See here

// show.component.ts
@Component({
  template: `
    <div [contextMenuTrigger]="menu" (menuAction)="handleMenuAction($event)">Right Click</div>
  `,
})
export class ShowComponent {
  // menu component imported and assigned locally
  menu = SimpleMenuComponent;
}

// my-menu.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';

import { MenuComponent, ContextMenuService, MenuPackage } from '@ctrl/ngx-rightclick';

@Component({
  selector: 'simple-menu',
  // add your menu html
  template: `<a (click)="handleClick()">Download</a>`,
})
export class SimpleMenuComponent extends MenuComponent {
  // this module does not have animations, set lazy false
  lazy = false;

  constructor(public menuPackage: MenuPackage, public contextMenuService: ContextMenuService) {
    super(menuPackage, contextMenuService);
    // grab any required menu context passed via menuContext input
    console.log(menuPackage.context);
  }

  handleClick() {
    // IMPORTANT! tell the menu to close, anything passed in here is given to (menuAction)
    this.contextMenuService.closeAll();
  }
}

Last step add css somewhere in your global styles

.cdk-overlay-container {
  position: fixed;
  z-index: 1000;
  pointer-events: none;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}
.ngx-contextmenu.cdk-overlay-pane {
  position: absolute;
  pointer-events: auto;
  box-sizing: border-box;
}

// not required but can help with mobile right click
.target {
  user-select: none;
}

[Inputs]

nametypedescription
contextMenuTrigger / contextSubmenuTriggercomponentthe menu or submenu to be shown
menuContextanypassed to the menu component via MenuPackage
holdToDisplaynumberdefault: 1000 ms pressing down on mobile to show menu

(Ouput)

nametypedescription
menuActionanywhatever is passed to ContextMenuService.closeAll
menuClosevoidtriggered whenever a menu or submenu is closed

Use the contextSubmenuTrigger directive as you would the contextMenuTrigger inside your menu.

Other Options

ngx-contextmenu
Find the Angular Component of your dreams on angular.parts

License

MIT

GitHub @scttcper  ·  Twitter @scttcper

Alternatives

nc
ngx-contextmenuAn Angular component to show a context menu on an arbitrary component
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
14K
gc
gd-contextmenuThis set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
@kaiu/material-contextual-menuAngular Material menu service, for opening contextual menu
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
con
@discordelia/contextmenuA simple contextmenu component for Angular v9+
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0

