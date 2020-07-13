Context Menu Service for Angular
Demo: https://ngx-rightclick.vercel.app
if you don't already have
@angular/cdk that needs to be installed too
npm install @ctrl/ngx-rightclick
Latest version available for each version of Angular
|ngx-rightclick
|Angular
|3.0.1
|9.x
|current
|>= 10.x
Import and Add to NgModule
import { ContextMenuModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-rightclick';
Add context menu directive to element and pass the menu component to be shown. Important the menu component must also be added as to entryComponents in your NgModule. See here
// show.component.ts
@Component({
template: `
<div [contextMenuTrigger]="menu" (menuAction)="handleMenuAction($event)">Right Click</div>
`,
})
export class ShowComponent {
// menu component imported and assigned locally
menu = SimpleMenuComponent;
}
// my-menu.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { MenuComponent, ContextMenuService, MenuPackage } from '@ctrl/ngx-rightclick';
@Component({
selector: 'simple-menu',
// add your menu html
template: `<a (click)="handleClick()">Download</a>`,
})
export class SimpleMenuComponent extends MenuComponent {
// this module does not have animations, set lazy false
lazy = false;
constructor(public menuPackage: MenuPackage, public contextMenuService: ContextMenuService) {
super(menuPackage, contextMenuService);
// grab any required menu context passed via menuContext input
console.log(menuPackage.context);
}
handleClick() {
// IMPORTANT! tell the menu to close, anything passed in here is given to (menuAction)
this.contextMenuService.closeAll();
}
}
Last step add css somewhere in your global styles
.cdk-overlay-container {
position: fixed;
z-index: 1000;
pointer-events: none;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.ngx-contextmenu.cdk-overlay-pane {
position: absolute;
pointer-events: auto;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
// not required but can help with mobile right click
.target {
user-select: none;
}
|name
|type
|description
|contextMenuTrigger / contextSubmenuTrigger
component
|the menu or submenu to be shown
|menuContext
any
|passed to the menu component via MenuPackage
|holdToDisplay
number
default: 1000 ms pressing down on mobile to show menu
|name
|type
|description
|menuAction
any
|whatever is passed to
ContextMenuService.closeAll
|menuClose
void
|triggered whenever a menu or submenu is closed
Use the
contextSubmenuTrigger directive as you would the contextMenuTrigger inside your menu.
ngx-contextmenu
Find the Angular Component of your dreams on angular.parts
MIT