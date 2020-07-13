Context Menu Service for Angular

Demo: https://ngx-rightclick.vercel.app

Install

if you don't already have @angular/cdk that needs to be installed too

npm install @ctrl/ngx-rightclick

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ngx-rightclick Angular 3.0.1 9.x current >= 10.x

Use

Import and Add to NgModule

import { ContextMenuModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-rightclick' ;

Add context menu directive to element and pass the menu component to be shown. Important the menu component must also be added as to entryComponents in your NgModule. See here

({ template: ` <div [contextMenuTrigger]="menu" (menuAction)="handleMenuAction($event)">Right Click</div> ` , }) export class ShowComponent { menu = SimpleMenuComponent; }

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { MenuComponent, ContextMenuService, MenuPackage } from '@ctrl/ngx-rightclick' ; ({ selector: 'simple-menu' , template: `<a (click)="handleClick()">Download</a>` , }) export class SimpleMenuComponent extends MenuComponent { lazy = false ; constructor ( public menuPackage: MenuPackage, public contextMenuService: ContextMenuService ) { super (menuPackage, contextMenuService); console .log(menuPackage.context); } handleClick() { this .contextMenuService.closeAll(); } }

Last step add css somewhere in your global styles

.cdk-overlay-container { position : fixed; z-index : 1000 ; pointer-events : none; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; width : 100% ; height : 100% ; } .ngx-contextmenu .cdk-overlay-pane { position : absolute; pointer-events : auto; box-sizing : border-box; } // not required but can help with mobile right click .target { user-select : none; }

name type description contextMenuTrigger / contextSubmenuTrigger component the menu or submenu to be shown menuContext any passed to the menu component via MenuPackage holdToDisplay number default: 1000 ms pressing down on mobile to show menu

name type description menuAction any whatever is passed to ContextMenuService.closeAll menuClose void triggered whenever a menu or submenu is closed

Submenu

Use the contextSubmenuTrigger directive as you would the contextMenuTrigger inside your menu.

Other Options

ngx-contextmenu

License

MIT