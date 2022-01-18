DEMO: https://ngx-emoji-mart.vercel.app

This project is a port of emoji-mart by missive.

Installation

npm install @ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart Angular 0.17.0 6.x 7.x 1.0.6 8.x 3.1.0 9.x 5.1.2 10.x 11.x current >= 12.x

Components

Picker

Import Module in ngModule

import { PickerModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart' ;

Import styles in styles.scss if using SASS

@ import '~@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart/picker' ;

Or angular-cli can also include it via angular-cli.json

"styles" : [ "styles.scss" , "node_modules/@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart/picker.css" ]

use component

< emoji-mart title = "Pick your emoji…" emoji = "point_up" > </ emoji-mart > < emoji-mart set = "emojione" > </ emoji-mart > < emoji-mart ( emojiClick )= "addEmoji($event)" > </ emoji-mart > < emoji-mart [ style ]= "{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '20px', right: '20px' }" > </ emoji-mart > < emoji-mart [ i18n ]= "{ search: 'Recherche', categories: { search: 'Résultats de recherche', recent: 'Récents' } }" > </ emoji-mart >

Prop Default Description autoFocus false Auto focus the search input when mounted color #ae65c5 The top bar anchors select and hover color emoji department_store emoji shown when no emojis are hovered, set to an empty string to show nothing darkMode varies Dark mode (boolean). true by default if the browser reports prefers-color-scheme: dark. include [] Only load included categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. Order will be respected, except for the recent category which will always be the first. exclude [] Don't load excluded categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. custom [] Custom emojis recent Pass your own frequently used emojis as array of string IDs emojiSize 24 The emoji width and height (emojiClick) not triggered on return key in search bar. Params: { emoji, $event } (emojiSelect) whenever an emoji is selected. returns { emoji, $event } perLine 9 Number of emojis per line. While there’s no minimum or maximum, this will affect the picker’s width. This will set Frequently Used length as well ( perLine * totalFrequentLines (4) ) totalFrequentLines 4 number of lines of frequently used emojis i18n {…} An object containing localized strings isNative false Renders the native unicode emoji set apple The emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'facebook' sheetSize 64 The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64 backgroundImageFn ((set, sheetSize) => …) A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally. imageUrlFn ((emoji) => string) A Fn that returns the url used for the given emoji. Useful for fetching your own assets. emojisToShowFilter ((emoji) => true) A Fn to choose whether an emoji should be displayed or not showPreview true Display preview section enableSearch true Display search bar emojiTooltip false Show emojis short name when hovering (title) skin 1 Default skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 style Inline styles applied to the root element. Useful for positioning title Emoji Mart™ The title shown when no emojis are hovered hideObsolete true Hides ex: "cop" emoji in favor of female and male emoji notFoundEmoji sleuth_or_spy The emoji shown when there are no search results categoriesIcons see svgs/index.ts the anchor icons searchIcons see svgs/index.ts the search/close icon in the search bar showSingleCategory show only one category at a time to increase rendering performance useButton false Uses button elements for emoji instead of spans enableFrequentEmojiSort false Enables re-sorting of emoji on click virtualize false Enables experimental virtualized rendering to render only emoji categories in view virtualizeOffset 0 use with virtualize option to add or subtract the amount of pixels used to determine whether or not render the category

I18n

search: 'Search' , emojilist: 'List of emoji' , notfound: 'No Emoji Found' , clear: 'Clear' , categories: { search: 'Search Results' , recent: 'Frequently Used' , people: 'Smileys & People' , nature: 'Animals & Nature' , foods: 'Food & Drink' , activity: 'Activity' , places: 'Travel & Places' , objects: 'Objects' , symbols: 'Symbols' , flags: 'Flags' , custom: 'Custom' , }, skintones: { 1 : 'Default Skin Tone' , 2 : 'Light Skin Tone' , 3 : 'Medium-Light Skin Tone' , 4 : 'Medium Skin Tone' , 5 : 'Medium-Dark Skin Tone' , 6 : 'Dark Skin Tone' , },

Sheet sizes

Sheets are served from unpkg, a global CDN that serves files published to npm.

Set sheetSize Size apple 16 334 KB apple 20 459 KB apple 32 1.08 MB apple 64 2.94 MB facebook 16 322 KB facebook 20 439 KB facebook 32 1020 KB facebook 64 2.5 MB google 16 301 KB google 20 409 KB google 32 907 KB google 64 2.17 MB twitter 16 288 KB twitter 20 389 KB twitter 32 839 KB twitter 64 1.82 MB

Examples of emoji object:

{ id: 'smiley' , name: 'Smiling Face with Open Mouth' , colons: ':smiley:' , text: ':)' , emoticons: [ '=)' , '=-)' ], skin: null , native: '😃' } { id: 'santa' , name: 'Father Christmas' , colons: ':santa::skin-tone-3:' , text: '' , emoticons: [], skin: 3 , native: '🎅🏼' } { id: 'octocat' , name: 'Octocat' , colons: ':octocat' , text: '' , emoticons: [], custom: true , imageUrl: 'https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png' }

Emoji

import { EmojiModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart/ngx-emoji' ;

< ngx-emoji [ emoji ]= "{ id: 'santa', skin: 3 }" size = "16" > </ ngx-emoji > < ngx-emoji emoji = ":santa::skin-tone-3:" size = "16" > </ ngx-emoji > < ngx-emoji emoji = "santa" set = "emojione" size = "16" > </ ngx-emoji >

Prop Required Default Description emoji ✓ Either a string or an emoji object size ✓ The emoji width and height. isNative false Renders the native unicode emoji (emojiClick) Params: { emoji, $event } (emojiLeave) Params: { emoji, $event } (emojiOver) Params: { emoji, $event } fallback Params: (emoji, props) => {} set apple The emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'emojione' sheetSize 64 The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64 backgroundImageFn ((set, sheetSize) => …) Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally. skin 1 Skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 tooltip false Show emoji short name when hovering (title) hideObsolete false Hides ex: "cop" emoji in favor of female and male emoji useButton false Uses button element instead of span

Unsupported emojis fallback

Certain sets don’t support all emojis (i.e. Facebook doesn't support :shrug: ). By default the Emoji component will not render anything so that the emojis’ don’t take space in the picker when not available. When using the standalone Emoji component, you can however render anything you want by providing the fallback props.

To have the component render :shrug: you would need to:

emojiFallback = ( emoji: any , props: any ) => (emoji ? `: ${emoji.shortNames[ 0 ]} :` : props.emoji);

< ngx-emoji set = "twitter" emoji = "shrug" size = "24" [ fallback ]= "emojiFallback" > </ ngx-emoji >

Custom emojis

You can provide custom emojis which will show up in their own category. You can either use a single image as imageUrl or use a spritesheet as shown in the second object.

const customEmojis = [ { name: 'Octocat' , shortNames: [ 'octocat' ], text: '' , emoticons: [], keywords: [ 'github' ], imageUrl: 'https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png' , }, { name: 'Test Flag' , shortNames: [ 'test' ], text: '' , emoticons: [], keywords: [ 'test' , 'flag' ], spriteUrl: 'https://unpkg.com/emoji-datasource-twitter@6.0.1/img/twitter/sheets-256/64.png' , sheet_x: 1 , sheet_y: 1 , size: 64 , sheetColumns: 57 , sheetRows: 58 , }, ];

< emoji-mart [ custom ]= "customEmojis" > </ emoji-mart >

Headless search

The Picker doesn’t have to be mounted for you to take advantage of the advanced search results.

import { EmojiSearch } from '@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart' ; class ex { constructor ( private emojiSearch: EmojiSearch ) { this .emojiSearch.search( 'christmas' ).map( o => o.native); } }

Display emoji as custom element

const styles = this .emoji.emojiSpriteStyles($event.emoji.sheet, 'twitter' ); const el = document .createElement( 'div' ); Object .assign(el.style, styles); document .body.appendChild(el);

Storage

By default EmojiMart will store user chosen skin and frequently used emojis in localStorage .

Possible keys are:

Key Value Description skin 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 frequently { 'astonished': 11, '+1': 22 } An object where the key is the emoji name and the value is the usage count last 'astonished' (Optional) Used by frequently to be sure the latest clicked emoji will always appear in the “Recent” category

Features

Powerful search

Short name, name and keywords

Not only does Emoji Mart return more results than most emoji picker, they’re more accurate and sorted by relevance.

Emoticons

The only emoji picker that returns emojis when searching for emoticons.

Fully customizable

Anchors color, title and default emoji





Emojis sizes and length

Default skin color

As the developer, you have control over which skin color is used by default.

It can however be overwritten as per user preference.

Multiple sets supported

Apple / Google / Twitter / Facebook