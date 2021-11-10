Easily generate a CSV download in the browser with Angular

Demo: https://ngx-csv.vercel.app

Install

npm install @ctrl/ngx-csv

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ngx-trend Angular 2.1.1 8.x 3.0.1 9.x 4.0.0 10.x current >= 12.x

Import

import { CsvModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-csv' ;

Use

Add the csvLink directive to your <a> tag

< a csvLink [ data ]= "data" > Download </ a >

Input

data : The body of the csv

: The body of the csv headers : Set the first line of the csv

: Set the first line of the csv delimiter : Set the seperator between values. Default ','

: Set the seperator between values. Default filename : Set the filename of the csv. Default data.csv

: Set the filename of the csv. Default uFEFF : Adds a Byte order mark to setup the csv as UTF-8. Default true

: Adds a Byte order mark to setup the csv as UTF-8. Default target: Element target. Default `_blank

Accepted Data Formats

Array of objects

keys are used as the column headers

const data = [ { firstname: 'Ahmed' , lastname: 'Tomi' , email: 'ah@smthing.co.com' }, { firstname: 'Raed' , lastname: 'Labes' , email: 'rl@smthing.co.com' }, { firstname: 'Yezzi' , lastname: 'Min l3b' , email: 'ymin@cocococo.com' }, ];

Array of strings

first line used as headers if not supplied

const data = [ [ 'firstname' , 'lastname' , 'email' ], [ 'Ahmed' , 'Tomi' , 'ah@smthing.co.com' ], [ 'Raed' , 'Labes' , 'rl@smthing.co.com' ], [ 'Yezzi' , 'Min l3b' , 'ymin@cocococo.com' ], ];

String

An already formatted csv from an outside source

const data = `firstname,lastname Ahmed,Tomi Raed,Labes Yezzi,Min l3b ` ;

Array of objects with custom headers

provided headers

const headers = [ { label: 'First Name' , key: 'firstname' }, { label: 'Last Name' , key: 'lastname' }, { label: 'Email' , key: 'email' }, ]; const data = [ { firstname: 'Ahmed' , lastname: 'Tomi' , email: 'ah@smthing.co.com' }, { firstname: 'Raed' , lastname: 'Labes' , email: 'rl@smthing.co.com' }, { firstname: 'Yezzi' , lastname: 'Min l3b' , email: 'ymin@cocococo.com' }, ];

See Also