Easily generate a CSV download in the browser with Angular
Demo: https://ngx-csv.vercel.app
npm install @ctrl/ngx-csv
Latest version available for each version of Angular
|ngx-trend
|Angular
|2.1.1
|8.x
|3.0.1
|9.x
|4.0.0
|10.x
|current
|>= 12.x
import { CsvModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-csv';
Add the csvLink directive to your
<a> tag
<a csvLink [data]="data">Download</a>
','
data.csv
true
keys are used as the column headers
const data = [
{ firstname: 'Ahmed', lastname: 'Tomi', email: 'ah@smthing.co.com' },
{ firstname: 'Raed', lastname: 'Labes', email: 'rl@smthing.co.com' },
{ firstname: 'Yezzi', lastname: 'Min l3b', email: 'ymin@cocococo.com' },
];
first line used as headers if not supplied
const data = [
['firstname', 'lastname', 'email'],
['Ahmed', 'Tomi', 'ah@smthing.co.com'],
['Raed', 'Labes', 'rl@smthing.co.com'],
['Yezzi', 'Min l3b', 'ymin@cocococo.com'],
];
An already formatted csv from an outside source
const data = `firstname,lastname
Ahmed,Tomi
Raed,Labes
Yezzi,Min l3b
`;
provided headers
const headers = [
{ label: 'First Name', key: 'firstname' },
{ label: 'Last Name', key: 'lastname' },
{ label: 'Email', key: 'email' },
];
const data = [
{ firstname: 'Ahmed', lastname: 'Tomi', email: 'ah@smthing.co.com' },
{ firstname: 'Raed', lastname: 'Labes', email: 'rl@smthing.co.com' },
{ firstname: 'Yezzi', lastname: 'Min l3b', email: 'ymin@cocococo.com' },
];