@ctrl/ngx-codemirror

by TypeCtrl
5.1.1 (see all)

Codemirror Wrapper for Angular

Readme

ngx-codemirror

DEMO: https://ngx-codemirror.vercel.app

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

@ctrl/ngx-codemirrorAngular
1.3.106.x 7.x
2.2.18.x
3.1.39.x
4.1.110.x 11.x
current>= 12.x

An Angular component wrapper for CodeMirror that extends ngModel. Based on JedWatson/react-codemirror

Used in:

tsquery playground: https://tsquery-playground.firebaseapp.com/

Install

codemirror is a peer dependency and must also be installed

npm install @ctrl/ngx-codemirror codemirror

Use

Import CodemirrorModule and FormsModule and bring in the codemirror files for parsing the language you wish to use.

In your NgModule:

import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { CodemirrorModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-codemirror';

  // add to imports:
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    CodemirrorModule,
    ...
  ]

In your main.ts or at the root of your application, see documentation:

import 'codemirror/mode/javascript/javascript';
import 'codemirror/mode/markdown/markdown';

Import the base css file and your theme

@import '~codemirror/lib/codemirror';
@import '~codemirror/theme/material';

Use The Component

<ngx-codemirror
  [(ngModel)]="content"
  [options]="{
    lineNumbers: true,
    theme: 'material',
    mode: 'markdown'
  }"
></ngx-codemirror>

Inputs

All Inputs of ngModel and

  • options - options passed to the CodeMirror instance see http://codemirror.net/doc/manual.html#config
  • name - name applied to the created textarea
  • autoFocus - setting applied to the created textarea
  • preserveScrollPosition - preserve previous scroll position after updating value

Outputs

All outputs of ngModel and

  • focusChange - called when the editor is focused or loses focus
  • scroll - called when the editor is scrolled (not wrapped inside angular change detection must manually trigger change detection or run inside ngzone)
  • cursorActivity - called when the text cursor is moved
  • drop - called when file(s) are dropped

License

MIT

GitHub @scttcper  ·  Twitter @scttcper

