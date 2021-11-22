DEMO: https://ngx-codemirror.vercel.app

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

@ctrl/ngx-codemirror Angular 1.3.10 6.x 7.x 2.2.1 8.x 3.1.3 9.x 4.1.1 10.x 11.x current >= 12.x

An Angular component wrapper for CodeMirror that extends ngModel. Based on JedWatson/react-codemirror

Used in:

tsquery playground: https://tsquery-playground.firebaseapp.com/

Install

codemirror is a peer dependency and must also be installed

npm install @ctrl/ngx-codemirror codemirror

Use

Import CodemirrorModule and FormsModule and bring in the codemirror files for parsing the language you wish to use.

In your NgModule :

import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { CodemirrorModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-codemirror' ; imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, CodemirrorModule, ... ]

In your main.ts or at the root of your application, see documentation:

import 'codemirror/mode/javascript/javascript' ; import 'codemirror/mode/markdown/markdown' ;

Import the base css file and your theme

@ import '~codemirror/lib/codemirror' ; @ import '~codemirror/theme/material' ;

Use The Component

< ngx-codemirror [( ngModel )]= "content" [ options ]= "{ lineNumbers: true, theme: 'material', mode: 'markdown' }" > </ ngx-codemirror >

Inputs

All Inputs of ngModel and

options - options passed to the CodeMirror instance see http://codemirror.net/doc/manual.html#config

- options passed to the CodeMirror instance see http://codemirror.net/doc/manual.html#config name - name applied to the created textarea

- name applied to the created textarea autoFocus - setting applied to the created textarea

- setting applied to the created textarea preserveScrollPosition - preserve previous scroll position after updating value

Outputs

All outputs of ngModel and

focusChange - called when the editor is focused or loses focus

- called when the editor is focused or loses focus scroll - called when the editor is scrolled (not wrapped inside angular change detection must manually trigger change detection or run inside ngzone)

- called when the editor is scrolled (not wrapped inside angular change detection must manually trigger change detection or run inside ngzone) cursorActivity - called when the text cursor is moved

- called when the text cursor is moved drop - called when file(s) are dropped

License

MIT