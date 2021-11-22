DEMO: https://ngx-codemirror.vercel.app
Latest version available for each version of Angular
|@ctrl/ngx-codemirror
|Angular
|1.3.10
|6.x 7.x
|2.2.1
|8.x
|3.1.3
|9.x
|4.1.1
|10.x 11.x
|current
|>= 12.x
An Angular component wrapper for CodeMirror that extends ngModel. Based on JedWatson/react-codemirror
tsquery playground: https://tsquery-playground.firebaseapp.com/
codemirror is a peer dependency and must also be installed
npm install @ctrl/ngx-codemirror codemirror
Import
CodemirrorModule and
FormsModule and bring in the codemirror files for parsing the language you wish to use.
In your
NgModule:
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { CodemirrorModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-codemirror';
// add to imports:
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
CodemirrorModule,
...
]
In your
main.ts or at the root of your application, see documentation:
import 'codemirror/mode/javascript/javascript';
import 'codemirror/mode/markdown/markdown';
Import the base css file and your theme
@import '~codemirror/lib/codemirror';
@import '~codemirror/theme/material';
Use The Component
<ngx-codemirror
[(ngModel)]="content"
[options]="{
lineNumbers: true,
theme: 'material',
mode: 'markdown'
}"
></ngx-codemirror>
All Inputs of ngModel and
options - options passed to the CodeMirror instance see http://codemirror.net/doc/manual.html#config
name - name applied to the created textarea
autoFocus - setting applied to the created textarea
preserveScrollPosition - preserve previous scroll position after updating value
All outputs of ngModel and
focusChange - called when the editor is focused or loses focus
scroll - called when the editor is scrolled (not wrapped inside angular change detection must manually trigger change detection or run inside ngzone)
cursorActivity - called when the text cursor is moved
drop - called when file(s) are dropped
MIT