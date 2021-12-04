Functional Chart.js wrapper for Angular
Based on react-chartjs-2
Demo: https://ngx-chartjs.vercel.app
requires peer dependency js package chart.js
npm install @ctrl/ngx-chartjs chart.js
Latest version available for each version of Angular
|@ctrl/ngx-chartjs
|Angular
|1.1.2
|6.x 7.x
|2.0.0
|8.x
|3.0.1
|9.x
|4.0.2
|10.x
|6.0.1
|11.x
|current
|>=12.x
Import and Add to module
import { ChartjsModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-chartjs';
register chartjs at root of app or module. Must run before this component mounts
import {
BarController,
BarElement,
Chart,
CategoryScale,
LinearScale,
Title,
Tooltip,
Legend,
} from 'chart.js';
// What you register will depend on what chart you are using and features used.
Chart.register(BarController, BarElement, CategoryScale, LinearScale, Title, Tooltip, Legend);
setup data and other settings
import type { ChartData, ChartOptions } from 'chart.js';
const data: ChartData = {
labels: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July'],
datasets: [
{
label: 'My First Dataset',
data: [65, 59, 80, 81, 56, 55, 40],
fill: false,
backgroundColor: [
'rgba(255, 99, 132, 0.2)',
'rgba(255, 159, 64, 0.2)',
'rgba(255, 205, 86, 0.2)',
'rgba(75, 192, 192, 0.2)',
'rgba(54, 162, 235, 0.2)',
'rgba(153, 102, 255, 0.2)',
'rgba(201, 203, 207, 0.2)',
],
borderColor: [
'rgb(255, 99, 132)',
'rgb(255, 159, 64)',
'rgb(255, 205, 86)',
'rgb(75, 192, 192)',
'rgb(54, 162, 235)',
'rgb(153, 102, 255)',
'rgb(201, 203, 207)',
],
borderWidth: 1,
},
],
};
const options: ChartOptions = {
responsive: true,
plugins: {
legend: {
position: 'top',
},
title: {
display: true,
text: 'Chart.js Doughnut Chart',
},
},
};
Add ngx-chartjs directive to element
<ngx-chartjs type="bar" [data]="data" [options]="options"></ngx-chartjs>
|name
|type
|default
|description
|type
string
'doughnut'
|chart.js type 'bar', 'line', etc.
|data
ChartData
{}
|chart.js data object, see docs
|options
any
{}
|chart.js options
|redraw
boolean
false
|force redraw on any input change, like to change legend
|updateMode
string
undefined
|parameter passed to chart.update()
|width
number
300
|canvas width
|height
number
150
|canvas height
MIT