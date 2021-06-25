CSS Modules

A CSS Module is just a CSS file in which all class names and animation names are transformed on build time to be scoped locally by default. CSS Modules give you a very powerful way to write statically compiled, isolated and composable css selectors, so it become a natural choice in the world of componentized front-end development, like in React.

Statically compiled, because you generate result css file(s) and corresponding javascript mapping only once on compilation time when you build your assets. That is the main difference between CSS Modules and CSS-in-JS approach, in the first case you get regular css files, in the second you generate css definition in browser during runtime on each component render. Static CSSOM tree is always faster than dynamically generated one - browsers have spent more than 20 years optimizing that work. With CSS Modules you produce final css in build time using loaders for popular bundlers, like for weback or rollup.

Isolated, because your bundler generates uniq css class names on bundle creation time according to a naming rule you specify. That is called 'local scope', which is the corner stone of CSS, and you get it automatically.

Composable, because in certain cases you can compose (concatenate) classnames from the same or different files on bundle creation time and avoid utilizing cpu in runtime.

Let's recap on what CSS Module is. On one side it’s just a standard css file, imported value of which on JS side becomes a simple flat object that maps names you give classes during development with the real (generated) class names from that final css file. For instance, imagine you have the following Button.css code:

.button { display : inline-block; } .primary { background-color : green; } .secondary { background-color : blue; }

From the above css definition, depending on css-loader setting (when using a module bundler like 'webpack'), we might get generated css like this:

.aa { display : inline-block; } .ab { background-color : green; } .ac { background-color : blue; }

And in JavaSctipt you get the following mapping styles object after doing import styles from './Button.css' :

{ button : 'aa' , primary : 'ab' , secondary : 'ac' , }

So, class names that we wrote in css file become keys of a mapping object, while real classname are automatically generated and become values of that object. That's it! And in your, let's say, react Button.js component you can use it this way:

import cx from 'classnames' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import styles from './Button.css' ; class Button { static propTypes = { type : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'primary' , 'secondary' ]), } static defaultProps = { type : 'primary' , } render() { return < button type = "submit" className = {cx(styles.button, styles [ this.props.type ])}/> } }

Which will be rendered into:

< button type = "submit" class = "aa ab" />

Have you noticed how we took the real classnames from styles object simply by accessing property using classnames that we gave in css definition? Moreover, in case of getting corresponding classname for the passed type property we can simply use brackets notation if possible type names are the same as given classnames in css. That is superuseful - no ternaries, conditions or superfluous cx({primary: type === 'primary', secondary: type === 'secondary'}) are needed, which is good for performance and reasoning.

Example above illustrates two first concepts of CSS Modules - local scope and build time transformation. Let's illustrate third one - composition. Our Button component will always have some type, which means both .button and either .primary or .secondary classes will be applied. Currently we have to concatenate them in runtime on each render, but we can do better. Let's use composes keyword in our Button.css :

.button { display : inline-block; } .primary { composes : button; background-color : green; } .secondary { composes : button; background-color : blue; }

Our generated css will still remain the same:

.aa { display : inline-block; } .ab { background-color : green; } .ac { background-color : blue; }

But our styles object will become:

{ button : 'aa' , primary : 'ab aa' , secondary : 'ac aa' , }

A-ha! So if we insert styles.primary or styles.secondary it will actually insert two real classnames: ab aa or ab ac , and we can simplify our component to:

import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import styles from './Button.css' ; class Button { static propTypes = { type : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'primary' , 'secondary' ]), } static defaultProps = { type : 'primary' , } render() { return < button type = "submit" className = {styles[this.props.type]}/ > } }

Produced html will still be the same:

< button type = "submit" class = "aa ab" />

We don't need cx in that case anymore! With CSS Modules, if two or more class names always go along with each other, you can compose them in one right in css and they will be concatenated on compilation time! And you get a little performance boost in runtime for free, you just need to design your css right. And it's not as insignificant as it might seem, you'll appreciate that on complex pages with thousands of small rendered components. You are welcome!

Theming

Local scope brings a challenge: how to style children component from parent if they are isolated and their real classnames are unknown during development process? Theming is the answer.

How will a page that uses Button component modify its primary styling if it doesn't know real corresponding ab classname? With React, we can create a boolean prop in a Button component for each possible style modification. Adding extra prop(s) for css logic can be managable for simple components. As the complexity grows, a component's props combination can grow exponentially making prop management challenging.

The solution to avoid overwhelming a component with boolean props is to take two css-module objects, own one and the from parent, and merge them together to get a final object. The first object can be called original theme, or own theme of the component, and the parent one can be called injecting theme since we mix it into the first one.

Principles

@css-modules-theme is a project based on two simple ideas:

First, themes composition must be fast. That means, no producing class instance on each composition, no hocs, no fancy multistep map/reduces or third-party helpers, just a few straightforward classic JS loops with minimum transformations.

Second, result of that composition should be weakly cached for given parameters and shared between different calls. If we render component that renders another themeable component many times, in vast majority of cases parent component will pass the same theme object to the child, thus result theme can be composed only once, cached and reused by other components from that cache. To achieve that @css-modules-theme puts injected theme as a key into WeakMap (to free up memory when injected theme is not needed anymore) and composed theme along with options into a value of that map. So when you call composeTheme for the first time, it will do the composition and put the result into cache, and all consequent calls with the same arguments will just return the same result from that cache. From the table example mentioned in Other Libraries section, the new table implementation with css-modules-theme was able to reduce the number of compositions from 761 to 42 and total page rendering time (with all content) by 30% .

Third, deliverables are written in TypeScript and covered with all kind of tests using Jest.

Project includes two (for now) scoped packages: @css-modules-theme/core and @css-modules-theme/react

Core

Main package that performs all types of composition and which is used by other packages.

npm: npm install @css-modules-theme/core

yarn: yarn add @css-modules-theme/core

cdn: Exposed as cssModulesThemeCore Unpkg: <script src="https://unpkg.com/@css-modules-theme/core@2.1.2/dist/core.umd.js"></script> JSDelivr: <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@css-modules-theme/core@2.1.2/dist/core.umd.js"></script>



1.8kb module that represents pretty simple singleton which creates WeakMap for caching composed themes and exposes the following method

Composition types

As import {Compose} from '@css-modules-theme/core';

Compose is an object (enum) that exposes available composition methods with following values:

Compose.Merge - Default way that assigns classnames from current theme to the previous one, and concatenate classnames which exist in both themes.

- Default way that assigns classnames from current to the previous one, and concatenate classnames which exist in both themes. Compose.Assign - Also assigns classnames from curent theme to previous one, like Object.assign, so if classname exists in both, latter takes precedence

- Also assigns classnames from curent to previous one, like Object.assign, so if classname exists in both, latter takes precedence Compose.Replace - Just use current theme

As import {composeTheme} from '@css-modules-theme/core';

Function that returns a new theme as a result of composition of themes in an array of options. Takes the following arguments

options (Object) - option object, one per each theme, with the following properties: theme (Object) - Theme object to compose with previous one. [ prefix ] (String) - Prefix to filter and strip out properties in current theme that don't satisfy that prefix, before composition. [ compose ] (String) - Method of composition of current theme with previous one (for second and following options). Available values are exported by Compose . If compose in current oprions object is absent, it will be taken from the previous or default one. [ noCache = false ] (Boolean) - In case you generate current theme dynamically (for instance, on each render), there is no reason to cache result, since there might be too many variation of outcome. In that case you can set noCache to true to skip putting result into cache and looking it up. [ noParseComposes = false ] (Boolean) - composeTheme will try to detect composes rules in css. Set it to false if you don't use composes and want to safe some cpu

(Object) - option object, one per each theme, with the following properties:

Examples

Assume we have an Icon component with following theme:

const iconStyle = { 'icon' : 'x' , 'small' : 'y' , 'medium' : 'z' }

and a Button component which wants to render Icon component and pass following theme to it:

const buttonStyle = { 'button' : 'a' , 'primary' : 'b' , 'secondary' : 'c' , 'icon-icon' : 'd' , 'icon-small' : 'e' }

Now let's compose them using different options and see the outcome:

composeTheme([{ theme : iconStyle}, { theme : buttonStyle}]) => { 'icon' : 'x' , 'small' : 'y' , 'medium' : 'z' 'button' : 'a' , 'primary' : 'b' , 'secondary' : 'c' , 'icon-icon' : 'd' , 'icon-small' : 'e' }

composeTheme([{ theme : iconStyle}, { theme : buttonStyle, prefix : 'icon-' }]) => { 'icon' : 'x d' , 'small' : 'y e' , 'medium' : 'z' }

composeTheme([{ theme : iconStyle}, { theme : buttonStyle, prefix : 'icon-' , compose : Compose.Assign}]) => { 'icon' : 'd' , 'small' : 'e' , 'medium' : 'z' }

composeTheme([{ theme : iconStyle}, { theme : buttonStyle, prefix : 'icon-' , compose : Compose.Replace}]) => { 'icon' : 'd' , 'small' : 'e' , }

composeTheme([{ theme : iconStyle, compose : Compose.Replace}, { theme : buttonStyle, prefix : 'icon-' }]) => { 'icon' : 'd' , 'small' : 'e' , }

composeTheme([{ theme : iconStyle, compose : Compose.Replace}, { theme : buttonStyle, prefix : 'icon-' , compose : Compose.Assign}]) => { 'icon' : 'd' , 'small' : 'e' , 'medium' : 'z' }

React

Package that makes calling composeTheme easier in React components, so you can just pass props/context to the methods below and they will map theme specific props with composeTheme arguments.

npm: npm install @css-modules-theme/react

yarn: yarn add @css-modules-theme/react

cdn: Exposed as cssModulesThemeReact Unpkg: <script src="https://unpkg.com/@css-modules-theme/react@2.1.2/dist/react.umd.js"></script> JSDelivr: <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@css-modules-theme/react@2.1.2/dist/react.umd.js"></script>



As import {composeThemeFromProps} from '@css-modules-theme/react' ;

Parameters:

ownTheme (Object) - First CSS modules object, used as an origin theme for composition

(Object) - First CSS modules object, used as an origin theme for composition propsOrContext (Object|Array) - Standard react props object or array of props and context objects with the following properties: [ theme ] (Object) - Maps to theme in composeTheme [ themePrefix ] (String) - Maps to prefix in composeTheme [ themeCompose ] (String) - Maps to compose in composeTheme [ themeNoCache ] (Boolean) - Maps to noCache in composeTheme [ themeNoParseComposes ] (Boolean) - Maps to noParseComposes in composeTheme

(Object|Array) - Standard react props object or array of props and context objects with the following properties: [ options ] (Object) - options for ownTheme [ compose ] (String) - Default composition method for composeTheme if there is no props.themeCompose passed [ prefix ] (String) - Goes directly to composeTheme [ noCache = false ] (Boolean) - Default noCache flag if there is no props.themeNoCache passed. [ noParseComposes = false ] (Boolean) - Default noParseComposes flag if there is no props.themeNoParseComposes passed.

] (Object) - options for

Examples

Assume we have a themeable Icon component. Default composition for it is replace declared in the render method of Icon component, but Button overrides it with merge declared as themeCompose='merge' in Button component. Button will use prefix icon- in own Button.css to concatenate the matching Icon classnames in Icon.css. As a result of using merge , Button will render the bigger green Icon during the merge declaration by adding own classname to Icon's large selector definition.(e.g {large: "Icon_c Button_z"}) We can call composeThemeFromProps many times during the lifecycle of the component (we call it in handleClick sometime after render ), result will always be taken from cache as long as props.theme* are the same

.icon { width : 20px ; } .svg { color : red; } .large { width : 30px ; } .small { width : 15px ; } .button { width : 100px ; } .large { width : 200px ; } .small { width : 50px ; } .icon-svg { color : green; } .icon-large { width : 40px ; }

import {composeThemeFromProps} from '@css-modules-theme/react' ; import iconStyles from './Icon.css' ; import buttonStyles from './Button.css' ; class Icon extends Component { handleClick() { const theme = composeThemeFromProps(iconStyles, this .props); console .log(theme.icon) } render() { const theme = composeThemeFromProps(iconStyles, this .props, { compose : 'replace' }); return < div className = {theme.icon} onClick = {this.handleClick} > {this.props.icon} </ div > ; } } class Button extends Component { render() { return ( < button type = "button" > < Icon theme = {buttonStyles} themePrefix = "icon-" themeCompose = "merge" /> {this.props.text} </ button > ); } }

If we want to use composed theme in many lifecycle hooks or, for instance, in methods that can be called dozens of times quickly, like in react-motion, we can manually check for changing theme props and compose a state theme in getDerivedStateFromProps . By keeping theme in state, searching through the cache in hot functions can be avoided.

import {composeThemeFromProps} from '@css-modules-theme/react' ; import styles from './styles.css' ; export default class extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { motionConfig : {...}}; this .interpolateMotion = this .interpolateMotion.bind( this ); } static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState) { if (nextProps.theme !== prevState.injectTheme) { return { injectTheme : nextProps.theme, theme : composeThemeFromProps(styles, nextProps)}; } return null ; } interpolateMotion(config) { return ( < div className = {this.state.theme.text} style = {{width: `${ config.width } px `, height: `${ config.height } px `}}> {this.props.content} </ div > ); } render() { return ( < Motion style = {this.state.motionConfig} > {this.interpolateMotion} </ Motion > ); } }

mixThemeWithProps

As import {mixThemeWithProps} from '@css-modules-theme/react' ;

What if your component just takes some properties from own props and pass all the rest down to another component as is. In that case you'd need to take all theme* props out, something like this:

render() { let {size, onClick, theme, themePrefix, themeCompose, themeNoCache, ...elementProps} = this .props; theme = composeThemeFromProps(styles, this .props); elementProps.className = theme.main; ... return ( < div { ...elementProps }> ... </ div > ); }

So you need to list all possible theme* props that parent can specify for composeThemeFromProps , to destructure them out because they are not valid for a child component. But what if @css-modules-theme/react will add more props in the future? It's pretty annoying to manually list them all.

For that case mixThemeWithProps has been created. It's a simple wrapper on top of composeThemeFromProps (and has exactly the same signature) that takes out all theme* props for you and mix composed theme in the result props object. So you can destructure only props you really need.

render() { const {size, onClick, theme, ...elementProps} = mixThemeWithProps(styles, this .props); ... return ( < div className = {theme.main} > ... </ div > ); }

Other Libraries

Several projects emerged in the past few years, one of which is react-css-themr. It is focused on theming in React, but the way of merging themes from parent component into child is pretty generic and flexible. It solves the theming problem!

Unfortunately, it does it by wrapping all components with HOCs. Why "unfortunately"? Because using HOC leads to a significant performance degradation on big projects. Let's imagine we have a big React application with hundreds of basic components like Link, Button, Icon, Tag, Menu, Popup, etc... All of those components have their own css-module with styling, and each of them should be themeable. React is powerful because it gives us easy components composition. If you want Button or MenuItem be a link with href, you just make them render Link component in their render methods with passing theme so Link would look like Button or MenuItem. Many basic components might render Icon inside them and style (theme) that Icon differently. Now let's imagine you have a lot of content on a page, for instance Table with 50 rows and 10 columns (not big), and in each cell you have basic component that renders inside some content plus another basic component and so on. You end up with 500 cells that renders let's say ~2000 lightweight basic components. All of them are themeable, so each of them have HOC on top plus forwardRef, and now you have ~6000 components to render. You will start to cry while profiling rendering in Performance tab of DevTools noticing that the first render of your page takes hundreds of milliseconds.

But let's step back and think for a second. What does HOC do? It creates component instance for each wrapped instance of your component and merge your style object with theme object from a parent component instance. If we have 2000 identical components with different content, it will do it 2000 times. Hm, that doesn't sound right, because result theme object will be essentially the same for all of them. The nature of HOC multiplies isolated instances of your components by 2-3 times.

What if we could generate result theme for given two themes only once and then just reuse it in all similar components? And with css-modules-theme we can and we get it automatically.

Bundling

Modules under @css-modules-theme namespace are built with rollup and distributed through package managers (npm, yarn, cdn's) with dist/ folder that contains several bundles for different targets:

dist/[name].umd.js - Universal minified module, transpiled down to ES5 code, and can be fetched and used by any browser or nodejs as is, available on cdns

dist/[name].cjs.js - classic CommonJS bundle transpiled down to ES5 code

dist/[name].es.js - ES6-module bundle transpiled down to ES5 code

dist/[name].es2015.js - ES6-module bundle transpiled down to ES6 (2015) code, where, for instance, object rest/spread is transpiled to Object.assign

dist/[name].es2018.js - ES6-module bundle transpiled down to ES9 (2018) code, which basicall means no transpilation at the moment

dist/[name].es2019.js - ES6-module bundle transpiled down to ES10 (2019) code, which basicall means no transpilation at the moment

Each of them has corresponding field in package.json :

"browser" : "dist/name.umd.js" , "main" : "dist/name.cjs.js" , "module" : "dist/name.es.js" , "es2015" : "dist/name.es2015.js" , "es2018" : "dist/name.es2018.js" , "es2019" : "dist/name.es2019.js" ,

If you write simple website, support variety of browsers and prefer to insert script tags to the html head, then you can embed desired module like that: <script src="https://unpkg.com/@css-modules-theme/react@@2.1.2/dist/react.umd.js"></script> .

But if you, more likely, use bundlers to build your applications, like webpack, then better choice would be to require corresponding module for a target that you need. If you compile your app bundle down to ES5, then webpack config can look like that

... resolve: { mainFields : [ 'module' , 'browser' , 'main' ], ... }

so webpack will search for existence of ES module first for better bundling.

If you compile for modern browsers that support ES2015+ you can specify:

mainFields: [ 'es2015' , 'module' , 'browser' , 'main' ],

or if latest browsers:

mainFields: [ 'es2018' , 'es2017' , 'es2016' , 'es2015' , 'module' , 'browser' , 'main' ],

You get the idea. You can compile your application into several bundles with different compilation levels and have different webpack configs for them with different set of mainFields , to give to the modern browsers almost pure non compiled code, that takes less space and have fewer transformations, which leads to better performance.

Contribution