Various cspell dictionaries. Each dictionary is its own package. See
README.md in each directory.
|dictionary
|name
|file type
|locale
|description
|@cspell/dict-ada
|Ada Language
|ada
|*
|Ada Language Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-aws
|AWS
|*
|*
|AWS dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-bash
|bash
|shellscript
|*
|Bash dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-bg-bg
|Bulgarian
|*
|bg, bg-BG
|Bulgarian dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-ca
|Catalan
|*
|ca
|Catalan dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-city-names-finland
|Cities of Finland
|*
|*
|List of cities in Finland.
|@cspell/dict-clojure
|clojure
|clojure
|*
|Clojure dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-companies
|Company names
|Company names dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-cpp
|C/C++ Dictionary
|c, cpp
|*
|C/C++ Keywords and common library functions.
|@cspell/dict-cryptocurrencies
|Cryptocurrencies
|*
|*
|Cryptocurrencies dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-cs-cz
|Czech
|*
|cs
|Czech dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-csharp
|csharp
|csharp
|*
|C# dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-css
|css
|css
|*
|Css dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-da-dk
|Danish
|*
|da, da-DK
|Danish dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-de-de
|German Dictionary
|*
|de, de_DE
|German (de-DE) Dictionary.
|@cspell/dict-django
|Django Keywords
|html; python
|*; *
|List of Python Django Framework keywords.
|@cspell/dict-dotnet
|.Net Dictionary
|cs
|*
|.Net keywords.
|@cspell/dict-el
|Greek
|*
|el
|Greek dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-elixir
|elixir
|elixir
|*
|Elixir dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-en-gb
|British English Dictionary
|*
|en-GB
|British English Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-en-gb-mit
|British English Dictionary Limited
|*
|en-GB
|British English Dictionary with MIT License
|@cspell/dict-en_us
|American English Dictionary
|*
|en, en-US
|American English Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-eo
|Esperanto
|*
|eo
|Esperanto dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-es-es
|Spanish Dictionary (Spain)
|*
|es, es_ES
|Spanish Dictionary (Spain)
|@cspell/dict-et-ee
|Estonian
|*
|et, et-EE
|Estonian dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-fa-ir
|Persian Dictionary
|*
|fa, fa-IR
|Persian Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-filetypes
|filetypes
|Filetypes dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-fonts
|font names
|Font names dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-fr-fr
|French Dictionary (France)
|*
|fr, fr_FR
|French Dictionary (France)
|@cspell/dict-fr-reforme
|Français Réforme 1990
|*
|fr, fr-fr, fr-90
|Français Réforme 1990 dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-fullstack
|Fullstack
|php, javascript, typescript, cpp, c, python, ruby, swift, csharp, ada, html, java, lua, h, hpp, rust, scala
|*
|Common words encountered during fullstack development
|@cspell/dict-golang
|Go Language
|go
|*
|Go Language Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-haskell
|Haskell
|haskell
|*
|Haskell dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-he
|Hebrew Dictionary
|*
|he
|Hebrew Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-hr-hr
|Croatian
|*
|hr, hr-HR
|Croatian dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-html
|html
|html
|*
|Html dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-html-symbol-entities
|HTML Symbol Entities
|html; markdown
|*; *
|HTML Symbol Entities Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-it-it
|Italian
|*
|it, it-IT
|Italian dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-java
|Java
|java
|*
|Java dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-latex
|LaTeX
|latex
|*
|LaTeX cspell dictionary
|@cspell/dict-lorem-ipsum
|lorem-ipsum
|*
|lorem, lorem-ipsum
|Lorem-ipsum dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-lt-lt
|Lithuanian
|*
|lt, lt-LT
|Lithuanian dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-lua
|lua
|lua
|*
|Lua dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-medicalterms
|Medical terms
|Medical Terms Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-mnemonics
|Mnemonics
|c, cpp, h, hpp
|*
|i86 Mnemonics dictionary for cspell
|@cspell/dict-monkeyc
|Monkey C
|monkeyc
|*
|Monkey C dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-nb-no
|Norwegian Bokmål
|*
|nb, nb-no
|Norwegian Bokmål dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-nl-nl
|Dutch (Netherlands) Dictionary
|*
|nl, nl-NL
|Dutch (Netherlands) Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-node
|Node.js
|javascript, typescript
|*
|Node.js dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-npm
|NPM
|javascript, typescript
|*
|NPM dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-php
|PHP Dictionary
|php
|*
|Php dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-pl_pl
|Polish Dictionary
|*
|pl, pl_PL
|Polish Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-powershell
|PowerShell Dictionary
|powershell
|*
|PowerShell Keyword Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-pt-br
|Portuguese (Brazilian) Dictionary
|*
|pt, pt_BR
|Portuguese (Brazilian) Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-pt-pt
|Portuguese Dictionary (Portugal)
|*
|pt, pt_PT
|Portuguese Dictionary (Portugal)
|@cspell/dict-public-licenses
|Common Public Licenses
|Common Public Licenses dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-python
|Python Dictionary
|python
|*
|Python Keyword Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-ru_ru
|Russian Dictionary (Combined)
|*
|ru, ru-ru
|Russian Dictionary (Combined)
|@cspell/dict-ruby
|Ruby
|ruby
|*
|For ruby and ruby on rails
|@cspell/dict-rust
|Rust Dictionary
|rust
|*
|Rust Keyword Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-scala
|Scala
|scala
|*
|Scala dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-scientific-terms-us
|Scientific Terms US
|*
|*
|Scientific Terms US dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-software-terms
|Software Terms
|Software terms dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-sv
|Swedish Dictionary
|*
|sv, sv_SE
|Swedish Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-swift
|Swift
|swift
|*
|Swift dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-tr-tr
|Turkish
|*
|tr, tr-TR
|Turkish dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-typescript
|TypeScript
|typescript, javascript, typescriptreact, javascriptreact
|*
|TypeScript and JavaScript dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-uk-ua
|Ukrainian Dictionary
|*
|uk
|Ukrainian Dictionary
|@cspell/dict-vi-vn
|Vietnamese
|*
|vi
|Vietnamese dictionary for cspell.
|@cspell/dict-vue
|vue
|vue
|*
|CSpell configuration for VUE files
|@cspell/dict-win32
|Win32
|c, cpp
|*
|Win32 dictionary for cspell.
Please help correct any mistakes in the dictionaries.
See: Contributing
Please fork this repository to add new dictionaries.
The Yeoman script can help you create the dictionary template files seen in most of dictionary directories.
In the
cspell-dicts repository root.
Run yarn to make sure everything is installed.
yarn
Run
create-dictionary to start the Yeoman script.
yarn create-dictionary <name> <path/to/source/words>
Yeoman will ask you a series of questions:
|Field
|Description
|name
|this is the dictionary. i.e. en_AU or ruby
|friendly name
|this is the friendly name, like Australian
|description
|short description of the dictionary.
|source file
|this is the source file to use to build the dictionary. It can be a .txt or hunspell .dic file. This file will be copied to the dictionary project.
|local
|this is the two letter language code with an optional cultural code. a
* mean it will match any language. More than one local can be added by separating them with a comma. i.e. en, en_AU.
|languageId
|this is the VS Code programming language id or file type.
* will match all file types. Examples:
java,
cpp,
plaintext,
markdown,
ruby. Types know to cspell
|store as trie
|for large source files (> 1MB) or hunspell files, this should be
y.
n will work for all programming language keyword files.
|run build
|prepare the word list so it can be used by cspell efficiently. You can always run the build step yourself in the dictionary directory
yarn run build.
Once all the questions have been answered, the dictionary directory will be created and the files will be copied.
Please update
README.md and
LICENSE files as necessary.
From the dictionary directory
cspell link add ./cspell-ext.json
This will add an entry in the cspell global config to import the
cspell-ext.json file in the dictionary directory.
Use either VS Code or cspell to verify that files spell check correctly.
cspell
cspell:
npm install -g cspell
cspell link list
cspell check <path/to/source/file.ext> [--local=<locale>] [--language-id=<filetype>]
Example:
cspell check README.md --local=en,es -- to check the readme file assuming English and Spanish words.
Checking a file will show you what has been ignored (gray) as well as what is considered an error (red):
Remember to unlink when you are done:
cspell link remove ./cspell-ext.json
From the dictionary directory:
npm install -g
From NPM repository:
npm install -g @cspell/dict-<name>
Then run the link command found in the dictionary
README.md file.
It has the following pattern:
cspell link add @cspell/dict-<name>.
To unlink:
cspell link remove @cspell/dict-<name>