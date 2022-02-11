openbase logo
@cspell/cspell-tools

by streetsidesoftware
5.18.5 (see all)

A Spell Checker for Code!

361

GitHub Stars

442

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

cspell

The cspell mono-repo, a spell checker for code.

Support Future Development

Documentation

Documentation - CSpell

Packages

  • cspell-cli -- cspell-cli is useful for including cspell directly from GitHub.

    Example install: npm install -g git+https://github.com/streetsidesoftware/cspell-cli.

    This will add the cspell-cli command, which is an alias of the cspell command.

CSpell for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of CSpell and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source packages you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact packages you use. Learn more.

Security contact information

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

