The cspell mono-repo, a spell checker for code.
cspell-cli --
cspell-cli is useful for including
cspell directly from GitHub.
Example install:
npm install -g git+https://github.com/streetsidesoftware/cspell-cli.
This will add the
cspell-cli command, which is an alias of the
cspell command.
