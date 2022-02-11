CSOUND

Version 7.0.0 (beta)

A sound and music computing system.

Csound is copyright (c) 1991-2020 The Csound Developers, see CONTRIBUTORS

Csound is free software; you can redistribute them and/or modify them under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 2.1 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

Csound is distributed in the hope that they will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License along with this software; if not, write to the Free Software Foundation, Inc., 51 Franklin St, Fifth Floor, Boston, MA 02110-1301 USA

GETTING STARTED

This repository contains the code for the core Csound library, the interfaces library, and the command-line interface frontend. It also contains specific code for ports to various embedded, mobile and web platforms.

For general project information, please look at http://csound.com, where all details about Csound, what it does, its history, music made with it, and many other things can be found.

The Csound Reference Manual can be found online at http://docs.csound.com.

The Csound API application programming interface reference may be found online at http://csound.github.io/docs/api/index.html.

Information on how to build Csound on various platforms is given in the BUILD.md file at the top level directory of this repository.

Information about build pipelines with Azure and Github actions is given in DockerFiles/Readme.md.

CONTRIBUTORS

Csound contains contributions from musicians, scientists, and programmers from around the world. They include (but are not limited to):