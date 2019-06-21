Lightbox for Angular

A simple, responsive lightbox component.

Demo

http://crystalui.org/components/lightbox

Installation

Install the npm package.

npm i @ crystalui / angular - lightbox

Import module:

import {CrystalLightboxModule} from '@crystalui/angular-lightbox' ; ({ imports: [CrystalLightboxModule] })

Usage

You can cluster images into group.

< div lightbox-group > < img src = "path_to_image" lightbox [ fullImage ]= "{path: 'path_to_fullimage'}" /> </ div >

Or keep them as separate images.

< img src = "path_to_image" lightbox [ fullImage ]= "{path: 'path_to_fullimage'}" />

You don’t need to specify the path to the large image, it’ll work either way.

< img src = "path_to_image" lightbox />

Properties

imageMaxHeight: string = "100%" imageMaxWidth: string = "100%" counter: boolean = false counterSeparator: string = "/" backgroundColor: "black" | "white" = "black" backgroundOpacity: number = "0.85" animationDuration: number = "400" animationTimingFunction: string = "cubic-bezier(0.475, 0.105, 0.445, 0.945)" closeButtonText: string = "Close" hideThumbnail: boolean = true disable: boolean = false

Events

thumbnail:click { type : "thumbnail:click" } show-state:initial { type : "show-state:initial" } show-state:animation { type : "show-state:animation" } show-state:animation-end { type : "show-state:animation-end" } closing-state:initial { type : "closing-state:initial" } closing-state:animation { type : "closing-state:animation" } closing-state:animation-end { type : "closing-state:animation-end" }

Browser support