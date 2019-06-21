openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@crystalui/angular-lightbox

by crystalui
1.1.8 (see all)

A simple, responsive lightbox component.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

806

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Lightbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Lightbox for Angular

A simple, responsive lightbox component.

Demo

http://crystalui.org/components/lightbox

Installation

Install the npm package.

npm i @crystalui/angular-lightbox

Import module:

import {CrystalLightboxModule} from '@crystalui/angular-lightbox';

@NgModule({
    imports: [CrystalLightboxModule]
})

Usage

You can cluster images into group.

<div lightbox-group>
    <img src="path_to_image" lightbox [fullImage]="{path: 'path_to_fullimage'}" />
</div>

Or keep them as separate images.

<img src="path_to_image" lightbox [fullImage]="{path: 'path_to_fullimage'}" />

You don’t need to specify the path to the large image, it’ll work either way.

<img src="path_to_image" lightbox />

Properties

imageMaxHeight: string = "100%"
// Maximum image height.

imageMaxWidth: string = "100%"
// Maximum image width.

counter: boolean = false
// Image counter.

counterSeparator: string = "/"
// The text separator counter.

backgroundColor: "black" | "white" = "black"
// Background color. Inverts the black and white colors of the controls and the background.

backgroundOpacity: number = "0.85"
// Lightbox background opacity.

animationDuration: number = "400"
// Speed of opening and closing animation.

animationTimingFunction: string = "cubic-bezier(0.475, 0.105, 0.445, 0.945)"
// Smooth opening and closing animation function.

closeButtonText: string = "Close"
// The Close button text.

hideThumbnail: boolean = true
// Hide the thumbnail when opening the lightbox.

disable: boolean = false
// Disable the lightbox.

Events

thumbnail:click
{type: "thumbnail:click"}
// Click on the thumbnail.

show-state:initial
{type: "show-state:initial"}
// Preparing styles for starting the lightbox display animation and the preloader display.

show-state:animation
{type: "show-state:animation"}
// Starting the lightbox display animation.

show-state:animation-end
{type: "show-state:animation-end"}
// Ending the lightbox display animation.

closing-state:initial
{type: "closing-state:initial"}
// Preparing styles for starting the lightbox closing animation.

closing-state:animation
{type: "closing-state:animation"}
// Starting the lightbox closing animation.

closing-state:animation-end
{type: "closing-state:animation-end"}
// Ending the lightbox closing animation.

Browser support

NAMEVERSION
Chrome / Chrome for Android50+ / Android 4.4+
FireFox48+
Opera44+
Safari / iOS Safari10.1, 11.1 / iOS 9+
Internet ExplorerEdge 15+

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ng
ng-galleryAngular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ng
@kolkov/ngx-galleryA simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-galleryResponsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
598
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Slow
cor
@ngx-gallery/coreAngular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5K
lig
@ngx-gallery/lightboxAngular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
3K
nl
ngx-lightboxLightbox2 use with angular >= 5
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
17K
See 26 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial