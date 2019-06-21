A simple, responsive lightbox component.
http://crystalui.org/components/lightbox
Install the npm package.
npm i @crystalui/angular-lightbox
Import module:
import {CrystalLightboxModule} from '@crystalui/angular-lightbox';
@NgModule({
imports: [CrystalLightboxModule]
})
You can cluster images into group.
<div lightbox-group>
<img src="path_to_image" lightbox [fullImage]="{path: 'path_to_fullimage'}" />
</div>
Or keep them as separate images.
<img src="path_to_image" lightbox [fullImage]="{path: 'path_to_fullimage'}" />
You don’t need to specify the path to the large image, it’ll work either way.
<img src="path_to_image" lightbox />
imageMaxHeight: string = "100%"
// Maximum image height.
imageMaxWidth: string = "100%"
// Maximum image width.
counter: boolean = false
// Image counter.
counterSeparator: string = "/"
// The text separator counter.
backgroundColor: "black" | "white" = "black"
// Background color. Inverts the black and white colors of the controls and the background.
backgroundOpacity: number = "0.85"
// Lightbox background opacity.
animationDuration: number = "400"
// Speed of opening and closing animation.
animationTimingFunction: string = "cubic-bezier(0.475, 0.105, 0.445, 0.945)"
// Smooth opening and closing animation function.
closeButtonText: string = "Close"
// The Close button text.
hideThumbnail: boolean = true
// Hide the thumbnail when opening the lightbox.
disable: boolean = false
// Disable the lightbox.
thumbnail:click
{type: "thumbnail:click"}
// Click on the thumbnail.
show-state:initial
{type: "show-state:initial"}
// Preparing styles for starting the lightbox display animation and the preloader display.
show-state:animation
{type: "show-state:animation"}
// Starting the lightbox display animation.
show-state:animation-end
{type: "show-state:animation-end"}
// Ending the lightbox display animation.
closing-state:initial
{type: "closing-state:initial"}
// Preparing styles for starting the lightbox closing animation.
closing-state:animation
{type: "closing-state:animation"}
// Starting the lightbox closing animation.
closing-state:animation-end
{type: "closing-state:animation-end"}
// Ending the lightbox closing animation.
|NAME
|VERSION
|Chrome / Chrome for Android
|50+ / Android 4.4+
|FireFox
|48+
|Opera
|44+
|Safari / iOS Safari
|10.1, 11.1 / iOS 9+
|Internet Explorer
|Edge 15+