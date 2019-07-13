Stanford Javascript Crypto Library
codecBase32 has been re-enabled with changes to conform to RFC 4648:
= is now applied to the output of
fromBits. If you don't want that padding, you can disable it by calling
fromBits with a second parameter of
true or anything that evaluates as "truthy" in JS
sjcl.codec.base32 now matches that specified by the RFC, rather than the extended hex alphabet.
sjcl.codec.base32hex (also matching the RFC). So if you encoded something with
base32 before, you'll want to decode it with
base32hex now.
The documentation is available here