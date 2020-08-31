openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aes

@cryptography/aes

by Konstantin Darutkin
0.1.1 (see all)

Tiny and performant cryptographic packages for JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cryptography JS

Coverage

High-performance cryptographic packages for JavaScript. Optimized for browsers.

Packages & Documentation

Beta:

Contribution

As this project is a monorepo it is extremely important to write correct commit messages and keep git history clean. All commits made in this repository are divided in two groups: core commits (those that are only related to core repository and are not related to any package) and package commits (those that are related to particular package). Examples of core commit contents: update this readme, update lerna configuration, update scripts in core package.json. Examples of package commits: update eslint configuration in @cryptography/eslint-config package, fix issues in @cryptography/sha256 package.

When writing commit message start with [core] prefix if it is a core commit and with [@cryptography/package-name] prefix if it is a package commit. After prefix write commit message as you usually do. For example,

  • [core] feat: git commits documentation to readme
  • [core] feat: @cryptography/sha256 publishing script
  • [@cryptography/eslint-config] fix: rules to work with prettier
  • [@cryptography/sha256] feat: stream hashing

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial