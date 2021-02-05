Serverless merge config adds the ability to merge configuration after serverless variables have been evaluated.
Run:
# From npm (recommended)
npm install --save-dev @cruglobal/serverless-merge-config
# From github
npm install --save-dev https://github.com/CruGlobal/serverless-merge-config.git
Then make the following edits to your serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- '@cruglobal/serverless-merge-config'
- other-plugins
Including serverless-merge-config first will give other plugins access to the merged configuration.
Serverless merge config works similarly to YAML merge except that it merges after serverless has completed variable substitution.
Use
$<< property to merge:
provider:
name: aws
$<<: ${file:path/to/other.yml}
This will merge everything in
path/to/other.yml to provider. Duplicate properties will be overridden by the merged value.
It is possible to use array if you want to merge variables from multiple sources:
provider:
name: aws
$<<:
- ${file:path/to/other.yml}
- ${file:path/to/another.yml}
This will merge everything in
path/to/other.yml, then in
file:path/to/another.yml to provider. Duplicate properties will be overridden by the merged value.
caveat:
serverless print will not show the merged configuration. This command reloads and parses serverless.yml a second time with no hooks for plugins to tie into.
We welcome pull requests!