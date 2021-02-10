This package provides a simple error boundary component for Svelte that can be
can be used with both DOM and SSR targets. The default error boundary component
provides an optional
onError callback that can be used to log the error to
e.g. Sentry.
This package also provides a
createBoundary function that can be used to
monkey-patch an existing Svelte component in order to create custom error
state UIs.
Monkey-patching is obviously less than ideal since this might break without warning in future versions of Svelte. This library should be considered merely as a stop-gap solution for those using Svelte in production today.
Relevant Svelte issues: svelte#1096 svelte#3587 svelte#3733
npm i -D @crownframework/svelte-error-boundary
<script>
import { Boundary } from '@crownframework/svelte-error-boundary';
let a;
</script>
<!-- The code inside the boundary will throw -->
<Boundary onError={console.error}>
{a.b.c}
</Boundary>
You can use the
createBoundary function to monkey-patch any ordinary Svelte
component in to an error boundary.
The component needs to meet the following criteria:
Feel free to use the default error boundary component as inspiration.
import { createBoundary } from '@crownframework/svelte-error-boundary';
import Component from './CustomBoundaryComponent.svelte';
export default createBoundary(Component);
<script>
// You might need to add .js extension depending on your bundler config
import Boundary from './CustomBoundary';
let a;
</script>
<!-- The code inside the boundary will throw -->
<Boundary onError={console.error}>
{a.b.c}
</Boundary>
The initial version of this package was based on a proof of concept by @halfnelson: https://svelte.dev/repl/006facb65ece4f808cd733e838783228?version=3.22.2
MIT.