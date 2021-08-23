Looking for maintainer(s)!

Unforunately I'm no longer able to keep up with this library - please reach out if anyone is interested in helping keep this up to date and give it some love!

A fully controllable, high performance pager for React Native

Installation

yarn add @crowdlinker/react-native-pager

If you're using expo, all dependencies are already installed by default. If not, you'll need to install two dependencies along with this library:

yarn add react-native-gesture-handler yarn add react-native-reanimated

There are additional steps to setting these up:

Example

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { Pager, PagerProvider } from '@crowdlinker/react-native-pager' ; import { Slide } from './shared-components' ; function MyPager ( ) { const [activeIndex, onChange] = useState( 1 ); return ( < PagerProvider activeIndex = {activeIndex} onChange = {onChange} > < Pager > < Slide /> < Slide /> < Slide /> < Slide /> </ Pager > </ PagerProvider > ); }

API Reference

Pager

import { Pager } from '@crowdlinker/react-native-pager' Props -------- children: React.ReactNode[]; activeIndex?: number ; - active screen onChange?: ( nextIndex: number ) => void ; - active screen changed initialIndex?: number ; - initial active screen springConfig?: Partial<SpringConfig> - configuration for spring transitions on swipe / snap pageInterpolation?: iPageInterpolation - see below - configuration for individual page transforms panProps?: Partial<GestureHandlerProperties> - configuration for <PanGestureHandler /> pageSize?: number ; - percentage ( 0 - 1 ), how far should it page on index change threshold?: number ; - percentage ( 0 - 1 ), how far should the user drag before snapping to next / prev minIndex?: number ; - minimum index to swipe to ( default 0 ) maxIndex?: number ; - maximum index to swipe to ( default children.length - 1 ) adjacentChildOffset?: number ; - the number of children adjacent to the activeIndex to render style?: ViewStyle; - style for pages containerStyle?: ViewStyle - style for pan handler container animatedValue?: Animated.Value< number >; - total translation value of the pager animatedIndex?: Animated.Value< number >; - activeIndex as an animated value e.g intermediate values type ?: 'horizontal' | 'vertical' ; - target horizontal swipes or vertical swipes clamp?: { prev?: number ; - percentage ( 0 - 1 ) - clamp children to the left of the active screen next?: number ; - percentage ( 0 - 1 ) - clamp children to the right of the active screen }; clampDrag: { prev?: number - max drag distance to previous screen, next?: number - max drag distance to next screen }

This interface looks intimidating, but nearly all of these props are optional and customize specific behaviours. They won't be necessary in a lot of use cases.

PagerProvider

import { PagerProvider } from '@crowdlinker/react-native-pager' Props -------- children: React.ReactNode; initialIndex?: number ; activeIndex?: number ; onChange?: ( nextIndex: number ) => void ;

Pagination

import { Pagination } from '@crowdlinker/react-native-pager' Props -------- children: React.ReactNode; pageInterpolation: iPageInterpolation; style?: ViewStyle;

Slider

import { Slider } from '@crowdlinker/react-native-pager' Props -------- numberOfScreens: number ; style: ViewStyle;

Progress

import { Progress } from '@crowdlinker/react-native-pager' Props -------- numberOfScreens: number ; style: ViewStyle;

Hooks

There are a number of useful hooks you can use in your screens when you wrap <Pager /> in a <PagerProvider />

usePager(): [activeIndex, onChange, animatedIndex] useFocus(): boolean -> is screen focused useOffset(index: number ) -> animatedIndex value relative to the given index useOnFocus(fn) -> fn() to fire on screen focus useIndex() -> the index of the screen useAnimatedIndex() -> the animatedIndex value of the pager useInterpolation(interpolationConfig) -> interpolated style object

What is animatedIndex?

Animated index represents the animated value of the active index -- it includes possible intermediate values. When panning or transitioning, the activeIndex value moves from 0 -> 1 but the animatedIndex value captures all intermediate values between 0 and 1 during this transition.

Hooks in action

function MySlide ( props ) { const [data, setData] = useState(); useOnFocus( () => { if (!data) { myApi.fetchData(props); } }); const style = useInterpolation({ transform : [ { scale : { inputRange : [ -1 , 0 , 1 ], outputRange : [ 0.9 , 1 , 0.9 ], extrapolate : 'clamp' , }, }, { rotate : { unit : 'deg' , inputRange : [ -1 , 0 , 1 ], outputRange : [ 90 , 0 , 120 ], }, }, ], }); return < Animated.View style = {{ flex: 1 , ...style }}> ... </ Animated.View > ; }

Interpolation

One of the core features of this library is the ability to customize style transformations based on a screen's position relative to the focused screen.

Here is an example of an interpolation configuration:

const scaledDown = { transform : [ { scaleX : { inputRange : [ -1 , 0 , 1 ], outputRange : [ 0.8 , 1 , 0.8 ], extrapolate : 'clamp' , }, }, ], };

The object itself is the same shape as any style prop you would normally pass into a <Animated.View /> component. However, the values of these properties define an interpolation configuration.

The input range refers to the position relative to the focused screen:

inputRange: [ -1 , 0 , 1 ];

The output range reflects the style values that will be applied for each specified inputRange value:

outputRange: [ 0.8 , 1 , 0.8 ];

In this case, screens that are on the left and right of the focused screen will be scaled to 80% of their size, and any screen outside of this range will also be given 80% scale.

You can customize the behaviour of all of the screens in a <Pager /> by passing this configuration as the pageInterpolation prop. The interpolations can target all kinds of style properties, such as translations, rotations, and more.

Alternatively, you can customize styles for individual screens by using the useInterpolation() hook. This accepts the same configuration object, and will return the style property that you can apply to your Animated.View

The interpolation configs can be found in the react-native-reanimated docs here.

