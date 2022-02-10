Crowdin JavaScript client

The Crowdin JavaScript client is a lightweight interface to the Crowdin API v2 that works in any JavaScript environment, including web browsers, workers in web browsers, extensions in web browsers or desktop applications, Node.js etc. It provides common services for making API requests.

Our API is a full-featured RESTful API that helps you to integrate localization into your development process. The endpoints that we use allow you to easily make calls to retrieve information and to execute actions needed.

For more about Crowdin API v2 see the documentation:

Installation

npm

npm i @crowdin/crowdin-api-client

yarn

yarn add @crowdin/crowdin-api-client

Quick Start

Typescript import crowdin, { Credentials } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client' ; const credentials: Credentials = { token: 'personalAccessToken' , organization: 'organizationName' }; const { projectsGroupsApi } = new crowdin(credentials); projectsGroupsApi.listProjects() .then( projects => console .log(projects)) .catch( error => console .error(error)); async function getProjects ( ) { try { const projects = await projectsGroupsApi.listProjects(); console .log(projects); } catch (error) { console .error(error); } } Or specific API instances: import { Credentials, ProjectsGroups } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client' ; const credentials: Credentials = { token: 'personalAccessToken' , organization: 'organizationName' }; const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups(credentials); projectsGroupsApi.listProjects() .then( projects => console .log(projects)) .catch( error => console .error(error));

Javascript ES6 modules import crowdin from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client' ; const { projectsGroupsApi } = new crowdin({ token : 'personalAccessToken' , organization : 'organizationName' }); projectsGroupsApi.listProjects() .then( projects => console .log(projects)) .catch( error => console .error(error)); async function getProjects ( ) { try { const projects = await projectsGroupsApi.listProjects(); console .log(projects); } catch (error) { console .error(error); } } Or specific API instances: import { ProjectsGroups } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client' ; const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups({ token : 'personalAccessToken' , organization : 'organizationName' }); projectsGroupsApi.listProjects() .then( projects => console .log(projects)) .catch( error => console .error(error));

Javascript CommonJS const crowdin = require ( '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client' ).default; const { projectsGroupsApi } = new crowdin({ token : 'personalAccessToken' , organization : 'organizationName' }); projectsGroupsApi.listProjects() .then( projects => console .log(projects)) .catch( error => console .error(error)); async function getProjects ( ) { try { const projects = await projectsGroupsApi.listProjects(); console .log(projects); } catch (error) { console .error(error); } } Or specific API instances: const ProjectsGroups = require ( '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client' ).ProjectsGroups; const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups({ token : 'personalAccessToken' , organization : 'organizationName' }); projectsGroupsApi.listProjects() .then( projects => console .log(projects)) .catch( error => console .error(error));

You can generate Personal Access Token in your Crowdin Account Settings.

List of projects with Fetch API

In addition if you use client in non-Node.js environment you might have a troubles with http calls. This client uses axios which internally uses http and https Node modules. So there is an option to use http client based on Fetch API (keep in mind that fetch should be available in global scope).

import { ProjectsGroups, HttpClientType } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client' ; const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups(credentials, { httpClientType: HttpClientType.FETCH });

Or even pass your own http client as httpClient property which should implement HttpClient interface.

Fetch all records

It is possible to fetch all records from paginatable methods (where we have limit and offset in arguments).

import { ProjectsGroups } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client' ; const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups({ token : 'personalAccessToken' , organization : 'organizationName' }); projectsGroupsApi .withFetchAll() .listProjects() .then( projects => console .log(projects)) .catch( error => console .error(error)); projectsGroupsApi .withFetchAll( 1000 ) .listProjects() .then( projects => console .log(projects)) .catch( error => console .error(error));

Retry configuration

There is a possibility to configure client invoke http calls with retry mechanism.

import { ProjectsGroups, HttpClientType } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client' ; const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups(credentials, { retryConfig: { retries: 2 , waitInterval: 100 , conditions: [ { test(error) { return error.code === 40 } } ] } });

Over-The-Air Content Delivery

💫 Recommended for translations delivery to your website or mobile application.

You can also use the Crowdin OTA Client JS library to send the translated content to your web apps via content delivery. Crowdin Content Delivery uses a CDN vault that mirrors your project’s translated content. The updated translations will become available to users much faster.

Seeking Assistance

If you find any problems or would like to suggest a feature, please read the How can I contribute section in our contributing guidelines.

Need help working with Crowdin JavaScript client or have any questions? Contact Customer Success Service.

Contributing

If you want to contribute please read the Contributing guidelines.

License

The Crowdin JavaScript client is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE.md file distributed with this work for additional information regarding copyright ownership. Except as contained in the LICENSE file, the name(s) of the above copyright holders shall not be used in advertising or otherwise to promote the sale, use or other dealings in this Software without prior written authorization.