The Crowdin JavaScript client is a lightweight interface to the Crowdin API v2 that works in any JavaScript environment, including web browsers, workers in web browsers, extensions in web browsers or desktop applications, Node.js etc. It provides common services for making API requests.
Our API is a full-featured RESTful API that helps you to integrate localization into your development process. The endpoints that we use allow you to easily make calls to retrieve information and to execute actions needed.
For more about Crowdin API v2 see the documentation:
|Azure CI (Linux)
|Azure CI (Windows)
|Azure CI (MacOS)
npm i @crowdin/crowdin-api-client
yarn add @crowdin/crowdin-api-client
import crowdin, { Credentials } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client';
// credentials
const credentials: Credentials = {
token: 'personalAccessToken',
organization: 'organizationName' // optional
};
// initialization of crowdin client
const { projectsGroupsApi } = new crowdin(credentials);
// get project list
projectsGroupsApi.listProjects()
.then(projects => console.log(projects))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
// You can also use async/wait. Add `async` keyword to your outer function/method
async function getProjects() {
try {
const projects = await projectsGroupsApi.listProjects();
console.log(projects);
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
Or specific API instances:
import { Credentials, ProjectsGroups } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client';
// credentials
const credentials: Credentials = {
token: 'personalAccessToken',
organization: 'organizationName' // optional
};
// initialization of ProjectsGroups
const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups(credentials);
// get project list
projectsGroupsApi.listProjects()
.then(projects => console.log(projects))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
import crowdin from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client';
// initialization of crowdin client
const { projectsGroupsApi } = new crowdin({
token: 'personalAccessToken',
organization: 'organizationName' // optional
});
// get project list
projectsGroupsApi.listProjects()
.then(projects => console.log(projects))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
// You can also use async/wait. Add `async` keyword to your outer function/method
async function getProjects() {
try {
const projects = await projectsGroupsApi.listProjects();
console.log(projects);
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
Or specific API instances:
import { ProjectsGroups } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client';
// initialization of ProjectsGroups
const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups({
token: 'personalAccessToken',
organization: 'organizationName' // optional
});
// get project list
projectsGroupsApi.listProjects()
.then(projects => console.log(projects))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
const crowdin = require('@crowdin/crowdin-api-client').default;
// initialization of crowdin client
const { projectsGroupsApi } = new crowdin({
token: 'personalAccessToken',
organization: 'organizationName' // optional
});
// get project list
projectsGroupsApi.listProjects()
.then(projects => console.log(projects))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
// You can also use async/wait. Add `async` keyword to your outer function/method
async function getProjects() {
try {
const projects = await projectsGroupsApi.listProjects();
console.log(projects);
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
Or specific API instances:
const ProjectsGroups = require('@crowdin/crowdin-api-client').ProjectsGroups;
// initialization of ProjectsGroups
const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups({
token: 'personalAccessToken',
organization: 'organizationName' // optional
});
// get project list
projectsGroupsApi.listProjects()
.then(projects => console.log(projects))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
You can generate Personal Access Token in your Crowdin Account Settings.
In addition if you use client in non-Node.js environment you might have a troubles with http calls.
This client uses axios which internally uses
http and
https Node modules.
So there is an option to use http client based on Fetch API (keep in mind that
fetch should be available in global scope).
import { ProjectsGroups, HttpClientType } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client';
const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups(credentials, {
httpClientType: HttpClientType.FETCH
});
Or even pass your own http client as
httpClient property which should implement
HttpClient interface.
It is possible to fetch all records from paginatable methods (where we have limit and offset in arguments).
import { ProjectsGroups } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client';
// initialization of ProjectsGroups
const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups({
token: 'personalAccessToken',
organization: 'organizationName' // optional
});
// get all projects
projectsGroupsApi
.withFetchAll()
.listProjects()
.then(projects => console.log(projects))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
// get projects but not more than 1000
projectsGroupsApi
.withFetchAll(1000)
.listProjects()
.then(projects => console.log(projects))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
There is a possibility to configure client invoke http calls with retry mechanism.
import { ProjectsGroups, HttpClientType } from '@crowdin/crowdin-api-client';
const projectsGroupsApi = new ProjectsGroups(credentials, {
retryConfig: {
retries: 2, // amount of retries (gte 0)
waitInterval: 100, // wait interval in ms between retries
conditions: [ // array of conditions which will check if retry should not be applied
{
test(error) {
return error.code === 40
}
}
]
}
});
💫 Recommended for translations delivery to your website or mobile application.
You can also use the Crowdin OTA Client JS library to send the translated content to your web apps via content delivery. Crowdin Content Delivery uses a CDN vault that mirrors your project’s translated content. The updated translations will become available to users much faster.
If you find any problems or would like to suggest a feature, please read the How can I contribute section in our contributing guidelines.
Need help working with Crowdin JavaScript client or have any questions? Contact Customer Success Service.
If you want to contribute please read the Contributing guidelines.
The Crowdin JavaScript client is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE.md file distributed with this work for additional information regarding copyright ownership. Except as contained in the LICENSE file, the name(s) of the above copyright holders shall not be used in advertising or otherwise to promote the sale, use or other dealings in this Software without prior written authorization.